Ultrapar Participações S A : Material Notice Disclosure Policy and Securities Trading Policy

MATERIAL NOTICE DISCLOSURE POLICY AND SECURITIES TRADING POLICY Approved by the Board of Directors on 12/08/2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS SECTION I - GENERAL RULES 1.1. - INTRODUCTION - GENERAL PURPOSES - PEOPLE SUBJECT TO THE POLICIES - DISCLOSURE AND TRADING COMMITTEE SECTION II - DISCLOSURE POLICY 2.1. - SPECIFIC PURPOSES - DISCLOSURE OF MATERIAL NOTICES - EXCEPTION TO IMMEDIATE DISCLOSURE - DUTIES OF THE INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER - DUTY OF CONFIDENTIALITY - COMMUNICATION AND DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO MATERIAL TRADING SECTION III - TRADING POLICY 3.1. - SPECIFIC PURPOSES - GENERAL RULES - TRADING RESTRICTIONS - EXCEPTIONS TO TRADING RESTRICTIONS - INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT PROGRAMS SECTION IV - INFRACTIONS AND SANCTIONS

SECTION V - FINAL PROVISIONS EXHIBIT I - DEFINITIONS EXHIBIT II - INSTRUMENT OF ADHESION 2

I. GENERAL RULES 1.1. - INTRODUCTION This document sets forth the Material Notice Disclosure Policy and Trading Policy of Securities issued by Ultrapar ("Policies"), which were prepared pursuant to CVM Resolution Nr. 44/21 and the best market practices, and their awareness, adherence and strict compliance are mandatory for all People Subject to the Policies. Capitalized terms used herein, in plural or singular, shall have the meaning attributed to them in Exhibit I - Definitions. 1.2. - GENERAL PURPOSES The general purpose of the Policies is to establish the rules with respect to disclosure of information and trading of Securities ("Trading") by any person holding or who may hold information owned by or of the interest of Ultra Group. For purposes of the Policies, information that may be held by People Subject to the Policies or third parties are classified as follows: "Material Notice": any decision made by the Controlling Shareholder, if any, resolution made by the general shareholders' meeting or the management bodies of Ultra Group or any other act or fact occurred or related to Ultra Group's businesses, that may reasonably influence: (a) the price of the Securities; (b) the decision of investors to buy, sell or maintain the Securities; or (c) the decision of investors to exercise any rights inherent to their condition as holders of Securities. Potentially material acts or facts are described in article 2 of CVM Resolution Nr. 44/21. For purposes of the Policies, and without prejudice to the provisions set forth in items 3.2 and 3.3., the Arrangements shall not be deemed Material Notices; "Privileged Information": (i) undisclosed Material Notices; and (ii) undisclosed information not related to a Material Notice, but which may become a Material Notice, such as the Arrangements and other events of this nature. Information, even if in the initial stages of studies or analysis, about (a) merger operations, total or partial spin-off, transformation, or any form of corporate reorganization or business combination, change in control of the Company, including through the signing, amendment or termination of a shareholders' agreement, decision to promote the Company's deregistration as publicly-held company or change in the environment or segment of trading of shares issued by it; and request for judicial or extrajudicial reorganization and bankruptcy filed by the Company itself is assumed to be Privileged Information; and 3

"Sensitive Information": any sensitive information, which does not constitute a Privileged Information and is still not disclosed to the public or which is usually not disclosed to the public, such as information on sales per unit, distributor or region. A Sensitive Information may become a Privileged Information if the content of such Sensitive Information has no longer the standard or expectation of a Sensitive Information and if such Sensitive Information materially impacts, or may impact, Ultra Group's businesses. 1.2.2.1. For purposes of the Policies, "Arrangements" refer to the understandings for the execution of agreements or other legal transactions before their conclusion, including the execution of related instruments, such as confidentiality agreements, unbinding proposals, powers of attorneys to third parties and assistants. Without prejudice to the provisions set forth in items 3.2. and 3.3., the Arrangements are not deemed Material Notices. 1.2.3. The Policies set forth several consequences by virtue of the existence and holding of information, depending on the classification of such information. Thus, in sum: all Material Notices must be immediately disclosed, simultaneously in the markets where the Company has Securities admitted for Trading, except when the postponing of such disclosure is permitted; Privileged Information shall only be disclosed when they become Material Notices or in other special events in which such information, to the best interest of Ultra Group, must be disclosed to the public; knowledge of undisclosed Material Notice or Privileged Information (a) prevents the person holding or aware of such information from Trading and (b) authorizes the Committee (as defined below) to establish an Extraordinary Trading Restriction to the People Subject to the Policies; it is assumed that Controlling Shareholders (if any) and the Management of the Company have access to any Material Notice not disclosed or to all Privileged Information; and knowledge of Sensitive Information (a) does not prevent the person holding or aware of such information from Trading, but (b) subjects the disclosure of such information to third parties to the execution of a confidentiality agreement. 1.3. - PEOPLE SUBJECT TO THE POLICIES 1.3.1. The following people ("People Subject to the Policies") shall comply with the rules and guidelines established in the Policies: (a) the Company; 4