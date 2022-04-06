Log in
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors

04/06/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ Nr. 33.256.439/0001-39

NIRE 35.300.109.724

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Date, Hour and Place:

April 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Avenue, Nr. 1.343, 9th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, also contemplating participation through Microsoft Teams.

Members in attendance:

(i) Members of the Board of Directors undersigned; (ii) Secretary of the Board of Directors, Mr. André Brickmann Areno; (iii) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marcos Marinho Lutz; (iv) Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto; (v) other executive officers of the Company, namely, Mrs. Décio de Sampaio Amaral, Leonardo Remião Linden, Marcelo Pereira Malta de Araújo and Tabajara Bertelli Costa.

Matters discussed and resolutions:

  • 1. The Board of Directors discussed the safety indicators in each business, as well as the goals and main initiatives on this front.

  • 2. The members of the Board of Directors were subsequently updated on the main activities and planning of the Integrity Program for 2022, as

  • well as on the results of this department in 2021.

  • 3. The members of the Board of Directors approved, based on the Company's Corporate Executive Compensation Policy, the Stock- Based Incentives Plan and the People Committee's recommendation:

(i) the 6th Restricted and Performance Shares Incentive Program ("6th

Program"), which shall also be filed at the Company's headquarters, including performance goals to which the transfer of ownership of shares will be subject to;

(ii) the list to be filed at the Company's headquarters of designated participants in the 6th Program and the respective number of shares to be granted; and

(iii) the execution of such agreements between the Company and each participant of the 6th Program, according to the standard draft agreement filed at the Company's headquarters.

4.

Finally, the members of the Board of Directors took note that, as a result of the transfer of all shares issued by Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio to Indorama Ventures PLC., Mr. João Benjamin Parolin submitted a letter of resignation from his position as Director of Ultrapar. The members of the Board expressed their votes of gratitude and recognition to Mr. Parolin for his dedication as an executive of the Company during this period and decided to keep this position vacant.

Notes: The resolutions were approved, with no amendments or qualifications, by all Board members.

There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was concluded, and these minutes were written, read, passed, and signed by all the Board members present.

Pedro Wongtschowski - Chairman

Frederico Pinheiro Fleury Curado - Vice-Chairman

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpção Saigh

Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi

Flávia Buarque de Almeida

Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo

José Galló

José Luiz Alquéres

José Mauricio Pereira Coelho

Otávio Lopes Castello Branco Neto

André Brickmann Areno - Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
