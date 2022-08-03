Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors

issuance of 21,472 (twenty -one thousand, four hundred and seventy -

The members of the Board of Directors of the Company confirmed the

Company in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the

After having analyzed and discussed the performance of the

Members of the Board of Directors undersigned ; (ii) Secretary of the Board of Directors, Mr. André Brickmann Areno ; (iii) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Marcos Marinho Lutz; (iv) Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto; and (v) in relation to item 1 below, other executive officers of the Company, namely, Mrs. Décio de Sampaio Amaral, Marcelo Pereira Malta de Araújo, Leonardo Remião Linden and Tabajara Bertelli Costa; and the President of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Flávio Cesar Maia Luz.

August 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Brigadeiro Luís Antônio Avenue, Nr. 1.343, 9th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, also contemplating participation through Microsoft Teams .

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Notes: The resolutions were approved, with no amendments or qualifications, by all Board Members.

Trindade for his dedication over the years .

The Board members expressed their gratitude and recognition to Mr.

Antônio de Sampaio Campos to occupy said position from that date.

position of Chairman of the Conduct Committee effective as of

Finally, considering the resignation of Mr. Marcelo Trindade from the

Shareholders' Meeting, to be called in due course .

shall be subject to a resolution of the Extraordinary General

number of shares in which the capital stock of the Company is divided

adaptation of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the new

eighty) common shares, all of them nominative with no par value. The

and fifteen million, one hundred and seventy -three thousand and

therefore be represented by 1,115,173,080 (one billion, one hundred

previously issued by the Company. The Company's capital stock will

common shares will have the same rights assigned to the other shares

subscription bulletins for signing and formalization of the new shares'

2014. The management of the Company shall provide t he necessary

Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the Company, approved on the

approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma Produtos

exercise of the subscription warrants issued by the Com pany as of the

pursuant to Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, due to the partial

two) common shares within the limits of the authorized capital stock

(Mi nut e s of t he Me eti ng of t he Boa rd of Di rect ors of Ul t rapa r Pa rti cip aç ões S . A . ,

he l d on August 3, 2022 )

There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was concluded, and these minutes were written, read, passed, and signed by all Directors present. Signatures: Pedro Wongtschowski - Chairman; Frederico Fleury Curado - Vice-Chairman;Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi ; Flávia Buarque de Almeida; Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo ; José Galló; José Luiz Alquéres ; José Mauricio Pereira Coelho ; Otávio Lopes Castello Branco Neto, in the capacity of Board members; and André Brickmann Areno, in the capacity of secretary of the Board of Directors .

I declare that this is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book.

André Brickmann Areno

Secretary of the Board of Directors