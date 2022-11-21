Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-21 pm EST
13.22 BRL   +0.61%
04:22pUltrapar Participacoes S A : Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultragaz
PU
11/16Ultrapar Participacoes S A : 3Q22 Transcription conference call
PU
11/10Transcript : Ultrapar Participações S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultragaz

11/21/2022 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultragaz

São Paulo, November 21, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/21, hereby informs the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of all shares of NEOgás do Brasil Gás Natural Comprimido S.A. ("NEOgás") through its subsidiary Companhia Ultragaz S.A. ("Ultragaz"). The total value of the company (enterprise value) is R$ 165,000,000.00, subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments.

NEOgás, which was founded in 2000, is a pioneer in the transportation of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Brazil. It is currently the market leader, operating in several segments including the industrial, vehicular and development of special projects in partnership with natural gas distributors. NEOgás, which distributed more than 100 million m³ in 2021, owns 6 compression bases in the South and Southeast regions and 149 trailers for the distribution of CNG.

This acquisition marks Ultragaz's entry into the compressed natural gas distribution segment and, in addition, NEOgás is an ideal platform to enable biomethane distribution opportunities. This transaction reinforces Ultragaz's strategy of expanding its offering of energy solutions to its industrial customers, making use of its capillarity, commercial strength and the Ultragaz brand, consistent with the disclosure Ultrapar has been providing to its shareholders and to the capital markets.

Ultragaz and NEOgás will maintain their regular course of business, on an independent manner, until the closing date of the transaction, subject to approval by the Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE).

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
04:22pUltrapar Participacoes S A : Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultraga..
PU
11/16Ultrapar Participacoes S A : 3Q22 Transcription conference call
PU
11/10Transcript : Ultrapar Participações S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/09Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
11/09Ultrapar Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
09/21Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
08/29Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Disposal of relevant ownership position
PU
08/24Demand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P
RE
08/15Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Institutional Presentation 2022 - 2Q22
PU
08/04Transcript : Ultrapar Participações S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 26 104 M 26 104 M
Net income 2022 980 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 6 444 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 14 310 M 2 681 M 2 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 644
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,14 BRL
Average target price 17,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro Wongtschowski Chairman
Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Independent Director
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-9.56%2 670
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.45%46 776
MURPHY USA INC.45.08%6 531
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-19.77%3 572
ARKO CORP.3.19%1 087
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.-3.14%743