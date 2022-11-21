Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultragaz

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Signing of agreement for the acquisition of NEOgás by Ultragaz

São Paulo, November 21, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/21, hereby informs the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of all shares of NEOgás do Brasil Gás Natural Comprimido S.A. ("NEOgás") through its subsidiary Companhia Ultragaz S.A. ("Ultragaz"). The total value of the company (enterprise value) is R$ 165,000,000.00, subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments.

NEOgás, which was founded in 2000, is a pioneer in the transportation of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Brazil. It is currently the market leader, operating in several segments including the industrial, vehicular and development of special projects in partnership with natural gas distributors. NEOgás, which distributed more than 100 million m³ in 2021, owns 6 compression bases in the South and Southeast regions and 149 trailers for the distribution of CNG.

This acquisition marks Ultragaz's entry into the compressed natural gas distribution segment and, in addition, NEOgás is an ideal platform to enable biomethane distribution opportunities. This transaction reinforces Ultragaz's strategy of expanding its offering of energy solutions to its industrial customers, making use of its capillarity, commercial strength and the Ultragaz brand, consistent with the disclosure Ultrapar has been providing to its shareholders and to the capital markets.

Ultragaz and NEOgás will maintain their regular course of business, on an independent manner, until the closing date of the transaction, subject to approval by the Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE).

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.