Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Summary voting maps received from the bookkeeper - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023
04/17/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
SUMMARY VOTING MAPS RECEIVED FROM THE BOOKKEEPER
São Paulo, April 17, 2023 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting maps received from the Company's bookkeeper for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2023.
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)
Deliberation description
Vote
Number of
shares
1. Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the
Approve
256,916,060
Management, as well as the financial statements of the
fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the
Reject
231,300
report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from
Abstain
70,751,187
the Fiscal Council
2. Allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on
Approve
327,898,547
Reject
-
December 31, 2022
Abstain
-
3. Setting of the number of members to be elected to the
Approve
327,898,547
Reject
-
Board of Directors
Abstain
-
4. Election of the slate that will compose the Board of
Directors:
Approve
309,497,929
• Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi (independent)
• Fabio Venturelli (independent)
• Flávia Buarque de Almeida (independent)
• Francisco de Sá Neto (independent)
Reject
11,257,981
• Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo (independent)
• José Mauricio Pereira Coelho (independent)
• Marcelo Faria de Lima (independent)
• Marcos Marinho Lutz (non-independent)
Abstain
7,142,637
• Peter Paul Lorenço Estermann (non-independent)
5. If a candidate comprising the chosen slate is no longer
Yes
18,234,321
part of it, may the votes corresponding to your shares be
No
309,384,428
conferred to the chosen slate?
Abstain
279,798
6. Establishment of the Management's global
Approve
322,687,873
Reject
5,095,386
compensation
Abstain
115,288
7.a. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
327,618,749
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Reject
200,000
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Flavio Cesar Maia Luz (effective)
Abstain
79,798
• Márcio Augustus Ribeiro (alternate)
7.b. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
327,618,749
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Reject
200,000
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Élcio Arsenio Mattioli (effective)
Abstain
79,798
• Pedro Ozires Predeus (alternate)
7.c. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
327,818,749
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Reject
-
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Marcelo Gonçalves Farinha (effective)
Abstain
79,798
• Sandra Regina de Oliveira (alternate)
8. Considering the item above, the establishment of the
Approve
326,754,521
compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the
Reject
31,300
term of office that begins in April 2023
Abstain
1,112,726
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)
Deliberation description
Vote
Number of
shares
Approve
117,303,584
1. Approval of a new stock-based incentive plan
Reject
210,620,871
Abstain
-
2. Approval of an amendment to the stock-based incentive
Approve
76,273,471
plan approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General
Reject
251,571,186
Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2017
Abstain
79,798
3. Approval of the increase in the Company's capital stock,
Approve
327,924,455
through the capitalization of part of the profit reserves,
Reject
-
without the issuance of new shares, with the consequent
amendment of Article 5 of the Bylaws currently in force
Abstain
-
4. Ratification of the change in the number of common
Approve
327,924,455
shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided,
due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the
subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the
Reject
-
approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma
Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the
Company by the Extraordinary General Shareholders'
Abstain
-
Meeting held on January 31st, 2014
5. Resolution of the following amendments to the
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
(a) Adjustments to the procedures related to the general meeting and meetings of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, with the simplification of the installation rites, proof of shareholder capacity and drawing up of the minutes
Approve 327,924,455
Reject -
Abstain-
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,924,455
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(b) Adjustment in the tenure condition of the management
Abstain
-
to reflect all corporate policies
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,924,455
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(c) Further detailing of the judicial and administrative
proceedings that must be informed by the candidates who
Abstain
-
will compose the slate(s)
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,844,657
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(d) Exclusion of the possibility of calling the Board of
Abstain
79,798
Directors' meeting by letter, telegram and fax
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,924,455
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(e) Change of nomenclature of the position of the Investor
Abstain
-
Relations Officer
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,924,455
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(f) Adjustment of powers of the Strategy Committee and
Abstain
-
the Audit and Risks Committee
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
327,924,455
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
(g) Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, by
Reject
-
eliminating the replicated content of legislation, regulations
in force, corporate policies, or adaptation of the Bylaws to
the legal text, as well as formal, clarity, numbering and
Abstain
-
cross-reference adjustments, if applicable
6. Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to
