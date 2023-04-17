Advanced search
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
04:07:23 2023-04-17 pm EDT
14.46 BRL   -2.36%
04/17/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Summary voting maps received from the bookkeeper - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023
PU
03/29Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
03/22Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Summary voting maps received from the bookkeeper - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023

04/17/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

SUMMARY VOTING MAPS RECEIVED FROM THE BOOKKEEPER

São Paulo, April 17, 2023 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting maps received from the Company's bookkeeper for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2023.

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)

Deliberation description

Vote

Number of

shares

1. Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the

Approve

256,916,060

Management, as well as the financial statements of the

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the

Reject

231,300

report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from

Abstain

70,751,187

the Fiscal Council

2. Allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on

Approve

327,898,547

Reject

-

December 31, 2022

Abstain

-

3. Setting of the number of members to be elected to the

Approve

327,898,547

Reject

-

Board of Directors

Abstain

-

4. Election of the slate that will compose the Board of

Directors:

Approve

309,497,929

• Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi (independent)

• Fabio Venturelli (independent)

• Flávia Buarque de Almeida (independent)

• Francisco de Sá Neto (independent)

Reject

11,257,981

• Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo (independent)

• José Mauricio Pereira Coelho (independent)

• Marcelo Faria de Lima (independent)

• Marcos Marinho Lutz (non-independent)

Abstain

7,142,637

• Peter Paul Lorenço Estermann (non-independent)

5. If a candidate comprising the chosen slate is no longer

Yes

18,234,321

part of it, may the votes corresponding to your shares be

No

309,384,428

conferred to the chosen slate?

Abstain

279,798

6. Establishment of the Management's global

Approve

322,687,873

Reject

5,095,386

compensation

Abstain

115,288

7.a. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

327,618,749

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Reject

200,000

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Flavio Cesar Maia Luz (effective)

Abstain

79,798

• Márcio Augustus Ribeiro (alternate)

7.b. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

327,618,749

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Reject

200,000

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Élcio Arsenio Mattioli (effective)

Abstain

79,798

• Pedro Ozires Predeus (alternate)

7.c. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

327,818,749

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Reject

-

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Marcelo Gonçalves Farinha (effective)

Abstain

79,798

• Sandra Regina de Oliveira (alternate)

8. Considering the item above, the establishment of the

Approve

326,754,521

compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the

Reject

31,300

term of office that begins in April 2023

Abstain

1,112,726

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)

Deliberation description

Vote

Number of

shares

Approve

117,303,584

1. Approval of a new stock-based incentive plan

Reject

210,620,871

Abstain

-

2. Approval of an amendment to the stock-based incentive

Approve

76,273,471

plan approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General

Reject

251,571,186

Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2017

Abstain

79,798

3. Approval of the increase in the Company's capital stock,

Approve

327,924,455

through the capitalization of part of the profit reserves,

Reject

-

without the issuance of new shares, with the consequent

amendment of Article 5 of the Bylaws currently in force

Abstain

-

4. Ratification of the change in the number of common

Approve

327,924,455

shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided,

due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the

subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the

Reject

-

approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma

Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the

Company by the Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Abstain

-

Meeting held on January 31st, 2014

5. Resolution of the following amendments to the

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

(a) Adjustments to the procedures related to the general meeting and meetings of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, with the simplification of the installation rites, proof of shareholder capacity and drawing up of the minutes

Approve 327,924,455

Reject -

Abstain-

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,924,455

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(b) Adjustment in the tenure condition of the management

Abstain

-

to reflect all corporate policies

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,924,455

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(c) Further detailing of the judicial and administrative

proceedings that must be informed by the candidates who

Abstain

-

will compose the slate(s)

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,844,657

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(d) Exclusion of the possibility of calling the Board of

Abstain

79,798

Directors' meeting by letter, telegram and fax

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,924,455

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(e) Change of nomenclature of the position of the Investor

Abstain

-

Relations Officer

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,924,455

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(f) Adjustment of powers of the Strategy Committee and

Abstain

-

the Audit and Risks Committee

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

327,924,455

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

(g) Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, by

Reject

-

eliminating the replicated content of legislation, regulations

in force, corporate policies, or adaptation of the Bylaws to

the legal text, as well as formal, clarity, numbering and

Abstain

-

cross-reference adjustments, if applicable

6. Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to

Approve

327,924,455

Reject

-

reflect the changes proposed in the items above

Abstain

-

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 21:48:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
