Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Ultra Day 2022 event

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Ultra Day 2022

São Paulo, April 25, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/21 and with the 2022 Annual Ofício-Circular CVM/SEP, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company will host its annual event with investors and analysts on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. BRT (09:00 a.m. EDT), to discuss the strategies of the Company and its businesses.

The event may be accessed through the link ultraday2022.com.br and will be simultaneously translated to English.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.