  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.
  News
  Summary
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/25 04:07:50 pm EDT
14.10 BRL   -0.63%
05:59pULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : Ultra Day 2022 event
PU
08:19aULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : Investment plan for 2022
PU
04/12ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : Consolidated summary maps of remote voting - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/13/2022
PU
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Ultra Day 2022 event

04/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Ultra Day 2022

São Paulo, April 25, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/21 and with the 2022 Annual Ofício-Circular CVM/SEP, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company will host its annual event with investors and analysts on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. BRT (09:00 a.m. EDT), to discuss the strategies of the Company and its businesses.

The event may be accessed through the link ultraday2022.com.br and will be simultaneously translated to English.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 27 189 M 27 189 M
Net income 2022 907 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 11 644 M 2 365 M 2 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 15 389 M 3 125 M 3 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 442
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro Wongtschowski Chairman
Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Independent Director
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-2.41%3 255
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.94%46 219
MURPHY USA INC.21.59%5 923
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.3.55%5 245
VIVO ENERGY PLC8.19%2 314
ARKO CORP.7.87%1 164