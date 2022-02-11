Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Update on Extrafarma's sale process

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
São Paulo, February 11, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar") hereby announces that, on this date, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") issued a reasoned decision, declaring complex the Concentration Act No. 08700.005053/2021-74 relating to the acquisition of Extrafarma (Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A.) by Empreendimentos Pague Menos S.A.
The declaration of complexity is a regular step within the ordinary rite of concentration acts in which CADE's analysis needs further elaboration. The companies are committed to continue working with CADE in a transparent manner to provide all necessary clarifications.
Ultrapar will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of any relevant updates related to this announcement.
Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
