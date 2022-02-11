Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Update on Extrafarma's sale process

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

São Paulo, February 11, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar") hereby announces that, on this date, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") issued a reasoned decision, declaring complex the Concentration Act No. 08700.005053/2021-74 relating to the acquisition of Extrafarma (Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A.) by Empreendimentos Pague Menos S.A.

The declaration of complexity is a regular step within the ordinary rite of concentration acts in which CADE's analysis needs further elaboration. The companies are committed to continue working with CADE in a transparent manner to provide all necessary clarifications.

Ultrapar will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of any relevant updates related to this announcement.

