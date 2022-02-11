Log in
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Update on Extrafarma's sale process

02/11/2022 | 04:41pm EST
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

São Paulo, February 11, 2022 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar") hereby announces that, on this date, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense ("CADE") issued a reasoned decision, declaring complex the Concentration Act No. 08700.005053/2021-74 relating to the acquisition of Extrafarma (Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A.) by Empreendimentos Pague Menos S.A.

The declaration of complexity is a regular step within the ordinary rite of concentration acts in which CADE's analysis needs further elaboration. The companies are committed to continue working with CADE in a transparent manner to provide all necessary clarifications.

Ultrapar will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of any relevant updates related to this announcement.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
