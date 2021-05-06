Ultrapar Participações S A : 1Q21 Earnings call presentation
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
1Q21 Earnings Conference Call
05.06.2021
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
This document may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. For this reason, readers should not place undue emphasis on these forward-looking statements.
Standards and criteria adopted in preparing the information
The financial information presented in this document has been prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The financial information of Ultrapar corresponds to the Company's consolidated information. The information on Ultragaz, Ultracargo, Oxiteno, Ipiranga and Extrafarma is reported without the elimination of intersegment transactions. Therefore, the sum of such information may not correspond to Ultrapar's consolidated information. Additionally, the financial and operational information presented in this document is subject to rounding and, consequently, the total amounts presented in the tables and charts may differ from the direct sum of the amounts that precede them.
Please note that all financial information presented in this document consider both the adoption of the IFRS 16 norm and the segregation of certain expenses of the holding.
Information denominated EBITDA is presented in accordance with Instruction 527, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM on October 4, 2012.
Highlights and ESG initiatives for the quarter
Highlights
Record recurring quarterly resultsfor Ultracargo and Oxiteno, and record for the first quarters in Ultragaz
Renewal of the Board of Directors, with the election of three new members, bringing complementary experiences and skills to Ultrapar's strategy and future. The Shareholders' Meeting was attended by more than 70% of the Company's total capital, with all matters approved by 88% to 99% of the attendees
Ultracargo's winning bid at concession's auctionfor the operation of liquid bulks in the port of Itaqui (MA)
Creation of the Sustainability and Corporate Affairs executive position, reporting directly to the CEO
First event of the Ultra Series - Meet Ultrapar's Leaders, with Décio Amaral, CEO of Ultracargo
ESG initiatives
Ultrapar
Donation of more than 5 thousand oxygen concentrators with other 11 companiesfor the treatment of patients withCOVID-19
Ultragaz
Winning of thegold award in the environment category of the LPG Innovation and Technology Award (Collect Oil Campaign)
Ultracargo
Operational training course aimed at the community surrounding the new Vila do Conde (PA) terminal for basic training in the operation of port terminals
Oxiteno
Winning of theSeal ofEthnic-RacialDiversity in the commitment category of the city hall of Salvador (BA)
Ipiranga
Launch of thePro-FrotasCarbon Neutral initiative which will allow fleet companies to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions and compensate them with the purchase of carbon credits
Resilience of the portfolio, with EBITDA growth across all business
EBITDA
R$ million
+13%
996
880
71
+23%
809
1Q20
1Q21
Non-recurring (Oxiteno's tax credits)
Variations in working capital¹
R$ million
453
Rise in prices of fuels and LPG in 1Q21 vs reduction in prices in 1Q20
(576)
1Q20 1Q21
¹ Variations in trade receivables, inventories and trade payables lines of cash flow
Net income
R$ million
-19%
Non-recurringtax credits of R$ 149 M in
1Q20
169
• R$ 71 M effect in EBITDA
• R$ 78 M effect in financial result
137
Financial result - temporary effects of
MTM and exchange rate variation
EBITDA
1Q20
1Q21
Cash flow from operating activities
R$ million
932
✓Cash flow of R$ 128 M in 1Q21 even with increased investment
in working capital
128
1Q20 1Q21
Ultrapar - Debt and leverage
Net debt and leverage
R$ million
3.3 x
3.3 x
3.0 x
11,418
10,537
11,899
Mar-20
Dec-20
Mar-21
Net debt (IFRS 16)
Net debt (IFRS 16) / EBITDA LTM¹
Debt maturity profile
R$ million
Financial debt
8,501
8,453
4,460
3,249
45%
1,414
762
24%
268
17%
8%
4%
1%
Cash and Up to 1 year
1 to 2 years 2 to 3 years
3 to 4 years
4 to 5 years > 5 years
cash
equivalents
¹ Adjusted EBITDA LTM does not include Extrafarma's impairment in Mar-20
Increase innet debt due to:
Working capital investmentin 1Q21
Payment ofdividends accumulated over two semesters in March 2021
Temporary worsening in themark-to-marketresult of FX hedging instruments
Exchange rate variation on the portion of notes designated for hedge accounting
Reduction of gross debt using cash resources to decrease the cost of carrying debt
Issue of infrastructure debentures in the amount of R$ 460 M at a cost of 111% of the CDI rate and a 7-year maturity
