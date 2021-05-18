Log in
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(UGPA3)
Ultrapar Participações S A : Yes ________ No ____X____ (Form 6-K)

05/18/2021 | 11:14am EDT

05/18/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Yes ________ No ____X____


ULTRAPAR HOLDINGS INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM


1. Material Notice

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL NOTICE

Clarification regarding news published by the press

São Paulo, May 18, 2021 - Regarding the news published by the press, Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, 'Ultrapar'), in accordance with CVM Instruction Nr. 358/02, informs that is currently negotiating with Empreendimentos Pague Menos S.A. (B3: PGMN3, 'Pague Menos') the potential sale of its subsidiary Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. ('Extrafarma').

However, at the moment, there is no binding agreement celebrated regarding a possible transaction and there are no guarantees of its potential conclusion.

Ultrapar will maintain its shareholders and the market in general informed of any material updates related to this matter.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.


Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 98 989 M 18 803 M 18 803 M
Net income 2021 1 132 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2021 10 609 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 22 243 M 4 224 M 4 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 304
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederico Fleury Curado Chief Executive Officer
André Pires de Oliveira Dias Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Wongtschowski Chairman
Nildemar Secches Independent Director
Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-14.07%4 224
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.12.56%5 485
PARKLAND CORPORATION0.64%5 069
MURPHY USA INC.10.44%3 891
VIVO ENERGY PLC26.12%1 910
ARKO CORP.17.00%1 310