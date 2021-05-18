Ultrapar Participações S A : Yes ________ No ____X____ (Form 6-K)

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL NOTICE

Clarification regarding news published by the press

São Paulo, May 18, 2021 - Regarding the news published by the press, Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, 'Ultrapar'), in accordance with CVM Instruction Nr. 358/02, informs that is currently negotiating with Empreendimentos Pague Menos S.A. (B3: PGMN3, 'Pague Menos') the potential sale of its subsidiary Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. ('Extrafarma').

However, at the moment, there is no binding agreement celebrated regarding a possible transaction and there are no guarantees of its potential conclusion.

Ultrapar will maintain its shareholders and the market in general informed of any material updates related to this matter.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.