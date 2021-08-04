Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. UltraTech Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
General Announcement::Allotment of ESOS

08/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
4th August, 2021

Singapore Exchange

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Description of Security:

US$400,000,000 2.80% Notes due 2031 ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 USY9048BAA18

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme

The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on date allotted 1,939 equity shares of ` 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 28,86,57,822 equity shares of ` 10/- each aggregating to ` 2,88,65,78,220/-.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
