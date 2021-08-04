General Announcement::Allotment of ESOS

4th August, 2021

Subject: Exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme

The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on date allotted 1,939 equity shares of ` 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 28,86,57,822 equity shares of ` 10/- each aggregating to ` 2,88,65,78,220/-.

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

