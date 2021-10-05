Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  UltraTech Cement Limited
  News
  Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/05 07:27:52 am
7464 INR   -0.69%
11:29aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Allotment of ESOS
PU
10/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Board Meeting Intimation
PU
09/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Press Release Climate Week NYC 2021
PU
General Announcement::Allotment of ESOS

10/05/2021 | 11:29am EDT
5th October, 2021

BSE Limited

The Manager

Corporate Relationship

Listing Department

Department

The National Stock Exchange of India

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Limited

Dalal Street

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme

The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on date allotted 186 equity shares of ` 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 28,86,59,752 equity shares of ` 10/- each aggregating to ` 2,88,65,97,520/-.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

Luxembourg

#06-07

Scrip Code:

The Metropolis Tower 2,

US90403E1038 and

Singapore 138589

US90403E2028

ISIN Code:

US90403YAA73 and

USY9048BAA18

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.com I CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
