General Announcement::Allotment of ESOS

|
5th October, 2021
|
|
BSE Limited
|
The Manager
|
Corporate Relationship
|
Listing Department
|
Department
|
The National Stock Exchange of India
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Limited
|
Dalal Street
|
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai 400 001.
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.
|
Scrip Code: 532538
|
Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Subject: Exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme
The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on date allotted 186 equity shares of ` 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.
On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 28,86,59,752 equity shares of ` 10/- each aggregating to ` 2,88,65,97,520/-.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For UltraTech Cement Limited
Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee
Company Secretary
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Singapore Exchange
|
BP 165 / L - 2011
|
11 North Buona Vista Drive,
|
Luxembourg
|
#06-07
|
Scrip Code:
|
The Metropolis Tower 2,
|
US90403E1038 and
|
Singapore 138589
|
US90403E2028
|
ISIN Code:
|
|
US90403YAA73 and
|
|
USY9048BAA18
UltraTech Cement Limited
Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India
T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.com I CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420
Disclaimer
UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:03 UTC.