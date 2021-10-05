General Announcement::Allotment of ESOS

5th October, 2021 BSE Limited The Manager Corporate Relationship Listing Department Department The National Stock Exchange of India Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Limited Dalal Street "Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip Code: 532538 Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO Dear Sirs,

Subject: Exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme

The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on date allotted 186 equity shares of ` 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 28,86,59,752 equity shares of ` 10/- each aggregating to ` 2,88,65,97,520/-.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

