Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. UltraTech Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Grant of Stock Options

07/22/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22nd July, 2021

Singapore Exchange

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Description of Security:

US$400,000,000 2.80% Notes due 2031 ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 USY9048BAA18

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 82,553 Stock Options, comprising of 63,684 Options and 18,869 Restricted Stock Units on 22nd July, 2021 to eligible employee of the Company, under the UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The grant details are as follows:

Number of Stock Options Granted

82,553 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of

63,684 Options and 18,869 Restricted Stock Units.

Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if

applicable)

Vesting Period

For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first

vesting being on completion of one year from the

date of grant.

For RSUs:

- 7,299 RSUs - 100% vesting at the end of 3 years

from the date of grant.

- 11,570 RSUs - 50% vesting each year, over

2 years.

Exercise Period

Stock Options to be exercised within 5 years from the

date of vesting.

Exercise Price

For Options - Rs. 7,424.70 per Option, based on the

"Market Price" on 20th July, 2021 in accordance with

applicable SEBI SBEB Regulations.

For RSU- Rs.10/- per RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
02:18pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Grant of Stock Options
PU
07/20Indian Benchmarks Close in Red for Third Consecutive Day on Tuesday; Asian Pa..
MT
07/16Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; HCL Technologies Slumps 3%
MT
07/16Information Technology Stocks Drag Indian Indices to Close Slightly Lower on ..
MT
07/12Indian Indices Open the Week on Mixed Notes
MT
07/06Indian Stocks Retreat, Dragged Down by Auto, IT Shares; Tata Motors Plunges 9..
MT
06/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Indian shares close marginally higher; financials, Relianc..
RE
06/01Weak PMI Data Drags Indian Stocks Down on Tuesday; Adani Ports Rallies 4%
MT
05/24Indian Stocks Open the Week in Green; State Bank of India's Stock Soars 3%
MT
05/10Ultratech Cement Limited Issues Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 434 B 5 836 M 5 836 M
Net income 2021 51 691 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 120 B 1 607 M 1 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 2 152 B 28 899 M 28 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UltraTech Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 7 459,00 INR
Average target price 7 399,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kailash Chandra Jhanwar Director & Managing Director
Atul Satish Daga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Pramod Rajgaria President-International Operations
Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED40.40%26 931
CRH PLC20.87%40 996
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY18.91%23 563
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.22.19%22 407
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG19.93%17 863
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED69.65%13 346