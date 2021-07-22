General Announcement::Grant of Stock Options

22nd July, 2021

Singapore Exchange

11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589

Description of Security:

US$400,000,000 2.80% Notes due 2031 ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 USY9048BAA18

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 82,553 Stock Options, comprising of 63,684 Options and 18,869 Restricted Stock Units on 22nd July, 2021 to eligible employee of the Company, under the UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The grant details are as follows: Number of Stock Options Granted 82,553 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 63,684 Options and 18,869 Restricted Stock Units. Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI Yes (SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable) Vesting Period For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on completion of one year from the date of grant. For RSUs: - 7,299 RSUs - 100% vesting at the end of 3 years from the date of grant. - 11,570 RSUs - 50% vesting each year, over 2 years. Exercise Period Stock Options to be exercised within 5 years from the date of vesting. Exercise Price For Options - Rs. 7,424.70 per Option, based on the "Market Price" on 20th July, 2021 in accordance with applicable SEBI SBEB Regulations. For RSU- Rs.10/- per RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420