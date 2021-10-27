Log in
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
  Report
General Announcement::Grant of Stock Options

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
27th October, 2021

BSE Limited

The Manager

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Tel.: 22721233/4

Tel.: 26598236

Fax: 022 2272 2039

Fax: 2659 8237 / 38.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Reg 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 42,063 Stock Options, comprising of 33,525 Options and 8,538 Restricted Stock Units on 27th October, 2021 to eligible employees of the Company, in terms of the UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The details of grant are as follows:

Number of Stock Options Granted

42,063 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 33,525 Options

and 8,538 Restricted Stock Units.

Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable)

Vesting Period

For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on

completion of one year from date of grant.

For RSUs:

- 3,838 RSUs - 100% vesting at end of 3 years from date of grant.

- 4,700 RSUs - 50% vesting each year, over 2 years.

Exercise Period

Stock Options to be exercised within 5 years from date of vesting.

Exercise Price

For Options - Rs. 7,269.10 per Option, based on the "Market Price"

on 26th October, 2021 in accordance with applicable SEBI SBEB

Regulations.

For RSU- Rs.10/- per RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

Scrip Code:

#06-07

US90403E1038 and US90403E2028

The Metropolis Tower 2,

Singapore 138589

ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 and USY9048BAA18

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
