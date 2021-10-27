General Announcement::Grant of Stock Options

27th October, 2021 BSE Limited The Manager Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dalal Street, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Tel.: 22721233/4 Tel.: 26598236 Fax: 022 2272 2039 Fax: 2659 8237 / 38. Scrip Code: 532538 Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Reg 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 42,063 Stock Options, comprising of 33,525 Options and 8,538 Restricted Stock Units on 27th October, 2021 to eligible employees of the Company, in terms of the UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The details of grant are as follows:

Number of Stock Options Granted 42,063 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 33,525 Options and 8,538 Restricted Stock Units. Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI Yes (SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable) Vesting Period For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on completion of one year from date of grant. For RSUs: - 3,838 RSUs - 100% vesting at end of 3 years from date of grant. - 4,700 RSUs - 50% vesting each year, over 2 years. Exercise Period Stock Options to be exercised within 5 years from date of vesting. Exercise Price For Options - Rs. 7,269.10 per Option, based on the "Market Price" on 26th October, 2021 in accordance with applicable SEBI SBEB Regulations. For RSU- Rs.10/- per RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

UltraTech Cement Limited

