  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. UltraTech Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
General Announcement::Press Release

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
25th November, 2021

BSE Limited

The Manager

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Press Release: UltraTech Cement Wins FICCI Indian Circular Economy Award 2021

We are pleased to inform you that the Company has won the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) Indian Circular Economy Award (ICEA), 2021. It has been declared as a joint winner in the Large Enterprise category.

A Press Release being issued in this behalf is attached for your information and for uploading on the stock exchange website. The same will also be available on the Company's website

www.ultratechcement.com.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

Scrip Code:

#06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2,

US90403E1038 and

Singapore 138589

US90403E2028

ISIN Code:

US90403YAA73 and USY9048BAA18

Press Release

UltraTech Wins FICCI Indian Circular Economy Award 2021

Efforts to accelerate its business towards a circular model recognised

as most innovative and impactful

25th November, 2021: UltraTech Cement Limited, the largest manufacturer of grey cement, white cement and ready-mix concrete in India, has won Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) Indian Circular Economy Award (ICEA), 2021. UltraTech has been declared as a joint winner in the Large Enterprise category. As a joint winner in the Large Enterprise category, the award appreciates UltraTech's efforts to accelerate its business towards a circular model and identifies the Company as most innovative and impactful in its practices.

Organised by FICCI, ICEA is India's most prestigious award, exclusively dedicated to circular economy. The Awards ceremony was held virtually on 25th November and the winners were announced in the presence of Mr. Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer, National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog). ICEA aims to reward and recognize achievements and success of organizations or individuals involved in catalysing innovations through their strategies and creative approaches. The award recognises notable contributions made towards building a circular economy and a sustainable future.

Building a Circular Economy Model

UltraTech is committed to driving sustainability across the value chain of its operations. The focus areas are decarbonisation, circular economy, biodiversity management, water positivity, safe operations and community development.

The circularity of materials is a priority for UltraTech in tackling the issue of overutilization of natural resources and disposal of waste generated from its use. UltraTech focusses on using fewer natural resources across its value chain. The Company follows a dual approach for efficient waste management: First, by generating less waste using raw materials judiciously so that waste can be managed effectively. Second, by substituting fossil fuels and raw materials with waste material generated not only from the Company's plants but also from other industries and municipal corporations thus helping to reduce the carbon footprint as well as preventing waste disposal as landfill.

UltraTech has developed systems at its unit locations to utilize waste materials safely and efficiently following the principles of circular economy. UltraTech uses industrial waste and municipal solid waste as alternative fuel in its kilns through co-processing. Currently, UltraTech supports 80 municipal corporations across India by helping them reduce the waste headed for landfills. UltraTech also uses industrial waste such as fly ash, gypsum and slag as substitute for naturally occurring limestone in the cement manufacturing process. Recently, UltraTech's R&D teams patented the process of using red mud, an Aluminium industry waste product, replacing natural raw materials in the cement manufacturing process.

UltraTech's Circular Economy Highlights

  • 10+ million tCO2 annual savings due to utilization of waste material
  • 18.36% of raw material consumed in FY21 was recycled material
  • 120+ million tons of industrial waste repurposed in last decade
  • 2.2 times Plastic Positive as of FY21

About FICCI - Circular Economy Symposium 2021

FICCI - Circular Economy Symposium 2021 is driven by its central theme of "Circular Economy Solutions and Global Innovative Practices". The Symposium focusses on delivering best practices and models from across the globe, illustrating how circularity in businesses can prove to be a sound strategy in Indian context too, to facilitate access to new markets, and to drive innovative solutions and saving costs.

About UltraTech Cement Limited

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 5.9 billion building solutions powerhouse, UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India. With a consolidated grey cement capacity of 117.95 MTPA, it is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China. UltraTech has the distinction of being the only company globally (outside of China) to have 100+ MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company's business operations span UAE, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and India.

UltraTech is a founding member of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). It is a signatory to the GCCA Climate Ambition 2050 and has committed to the Net Zero Concrete Roadmap announced by GCCA. UltraTech is focused on accelerating the decarbonisation of its operations. It has adopted new age tools like the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Internal Carbon Price as well as set ambitious environmental targets through both EP100 and RE100. UltraTech is the first company in India and the second company in Asia to issue dollar-based sustainability linked bonds. As part of its CSR, UltraTech reaches out to more than 2.1 million beneficiaries in over 500 villages in 16 states across India covering areas of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, community infrastructure and social causes.

*********

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
