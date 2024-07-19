July 19, 2024 at 05:35 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's UltraTech Cement reported first-quarter results below estimates on Friday, hurt by muted prices and intensifying competition.

The company reported consolidated net profit of 16.97 billion rupees ($202.9 million) in the quarter ended June 30, down 0.5% from last year. Analysts were expecting a profit of 17.02 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Revenue, rose 2% year-on-year to 180.70 billion rupees, but also fell short of analysts' average estimate of 181.17 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.6425 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)