    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:48 2023-01-20 am EST
7177.15 INR   -0.49%
04:17aIndia's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%
RE
01/18Strong Metal Stocks Extends Gains of Indian Equities
MT
01/12Indian Equities End Lower for Third Consecutive Day ahead of US Inflation Numbers
MT
India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%

01/21/2023 | 04:17am EST
A man cleans an Expert Testing Van of UltraTech Cement outside a cement store in Ahmedabad

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's top cement maker, UltraTech Cement, reported a 38% decrease in quarterly profit on Saturday, dented by a surge in expenses.

Profit for the three months through December fell to 10.62 billion rupees ($131.2 million) from 17.10 billion rupees the same period a year earlier, UltraTech said in an exchange filing.

Expenses surged to 141.23 billion rupees from 114.22 billion rupees.

Competition is rising in India's cement industry, with manufacturers increasing capacity to stave off the sector's newest entrant, the Adani Group.

Costs of petcoke and coal stabilised in the quarter from their highs and will moderate this quarter and beyond, setting cement producers up for a better 2023 after a lacklustre 2022, analysts say.

Rising government spending, a recovery in the rural economy on a pickup in farm incomes and pre-sales of housing real estate should also help the industry recover.

Shares in UltraTech closed marginally lower at 7,177.15 rupees on Friday. The stock fell nearly 8% last year.

($1 = 80.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 615 B 7 593 M 7 593 M
Net income 2023 55 851 M 690 M 690 M
Net Debt 2023 57 072 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,1x
Yield 2023 0,52%
Capitalization 2 070 B 25 558 M 25 558 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
