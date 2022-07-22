UltraTech Cement : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

ADITYA BIRLA

22nd July, 2022 The Manager BSE Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, The National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited Dalal Street, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Tel.: 22721233/4 Tel.:26598236 Fax: 022 2272 2039 Fax: 2659 8237 / 38. Scrip Code: 532538 Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Reg 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reguirements} Regulations, 2015

We write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 147,968 Stock Options, comprising of 99,879 Options and 48,089 Restricted Stock Units on 22nd July, 2022 to eligible employees of the Company, in terms of the Ultraīech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The details of grant are as follows:

Number of Stock Options Granted 147,968 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 99,879 Options and 36,252 Restricted Stock Units. Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI Yes (SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable) Vesting Period For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on completion of one year from date of grant. For RSUs: RSUs - 100% vesting at end of 3 years from date of grant. Exercise Period Stock Ootions to be exercised within 5 years from date of vestinq. Exercise Price For Options - Rs. 6,130.70 per Option, based on the "Market Price" on 2151 July, 2022 in accordance with applicable SEBI SBEB Regulations. For RSU- Rs.10/- oer RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Exchange BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg 11 North Buona Vista Drive, Scrip Code: #06-07 US90403E1038 and US90403E2028 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589 ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 and USY9048BAA18

UltraTech rww••••

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office: Ahura Centre, B-Wing, 2"d Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, lndia

T: +9122 66917800 / 2926 7800 1 F: +9122 6692 8109 1 W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.com I CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420