UltraTech Cement : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Reg 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reguirements} Regulations, 2015
We write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 147,968 Stock Options, comprising of 99,879 Options and 48,089 Restricted Stock Units on 22nd July, 2022 to eligible employees of the Company, in terms of the Ultraīech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").
The details of grant are as follows:
Number of Stock Options Granted
147,968 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 99,879
Options and 36,252 Restricted Stock Units.
Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI
Yes
(SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable)
Vesting Period
For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on
completion of one year from date of grant.
For RSUs: RSUs - 100% vesting at end of 3 years from date of
grant.
Exercise Period
Stock Ootions to be exercised within 5 years from date of vestinq.
Exercise Price
For Options - Rs. 6,130.70 per Option, based on the "Market
Price" on 2151 July, 2022 in accordance with applicable SEBI
