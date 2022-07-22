Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  UltraTech Cement Limited
  News
  Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
6458.70 INR   +5.35%
10:04aULTRATECH CEMENT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07:02aIndian Indices End Week in Green; UltraTech Cement Jumps 5%
MT
06:30aTRANSCRIPT : UltraTech Cement Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
UltraTech Cement : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

07/22/2022 | 10:04am EDT
ADITYA BIRLA

22nd July, 2022

The Manager

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited

Dalal Street,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Tel.: 22721233/4

Tel.:26598236

Fax: 022 2272 2039

Fax: 2659 8237 / 38.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options - UltraTech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Reg 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Reguirements} Regulations, 2015

We write to inform you that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company ("NRC") has granted 147,968 Stock Options, comprising of 99,879 Options and 48,089 Restricted Stock Units on 22nd July, 2022 to eligible employees of the Company, in terms of the Ultraīech Cement Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("the Scheme").

The details of grant are as follows:

Number of Stock Options Granted

147,968 Stock Options in aggregate, comprising of 99,879

Options and 36,252 Restricted Stock Units.

Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable)

Vesting Period

For Options - 33% each, over 3 years. The first vesting being on

completion of one year from date of grant.

For RSUs: RSUs - 100% vesting at end of 3 years from date of

grant.

Exercise Period

Stock Ootions to be exercised within 5 years from date of vestinq.

Exercise Price

For Options - Rs. 6,130.70 per Option, based on the "Market

Price" on 2151 July, 2022 in accordance with applicable SEBI

SBEB Regulations.

For RSU- Rs.10/- oer RSU.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking You,

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

Scrip Code:

#06-07

US90403E1038 and US90403E2028

The Metropolis Tower 2,

Singapore 138589

ISIN Code: US90403YAA73 and USY9048BAA18

UltraTech rww••••

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office: Ahura Centre, B-Wing, 2"d Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, lndia

T: +9122 66917800 / 2926 7800 1 F: +9122 6692 8109 1 W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.com I CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 14:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 520 B 6 517 M 6 517 M
Net income 2022 63 003 M 789 M 789 M
Net Debt 2022 45 271 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 1 863 B 23 331 M 23 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UltraTech Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 6 130,70 INR
Average target price 7 521,34 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kailash Chandra Jhanwar Director & Managing Director
Atul Satish Daga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Pramod Rajgaria President-International Operations
Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-19.24%22 146
CRH PLC-23.50%27 041
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-24.63%20 793
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-25.16%20 562
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.72%12 049
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-18.57%9 501