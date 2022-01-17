Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. UltraTech Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/17 03:59:39 am
7777 INR   +1.52%
03:45aULTRATECH CEMENT : Financial Result Updates
PU
12:13aIndian shares muted as HCL losses offset auto gains
RE
01/11Ultratech Cement Commissions New Line at Uttar Pradesh, India Grinding Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UltraTech Cement : Financial Result Updates

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17th January, 2022

BSE Limited

The Manager

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub : Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We refer to our letter dated 3rd January, 2022 intimating you about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") to be held on Monday, 17th January, 2022.

We now inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today, considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

Copies of the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021 pursuant to Regulations 33, 52 and 54 of the Listing Regulations and a Press Release in this regard are attached.

The meeting of the Board commenced at 12noon and concluded at 1:30p.m. The signed copies of the limited review reports (standalone and consolidated) were received from the statutory auditors of the Company at 1:55 p.m.

This is for your information, please.

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

Luxembourg Stock

Singapore Exchange

Citibank N. A.

Citibank N.A.

Exchange

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

Custody Services FIFC,

Depositary Receipt

BP 165 / L - 2011

#06-07

9th Floor,

Services 388,

Luxembourg

The Metropolis Tower 2,

C-54 & 55, G Block,

Greenwich Street,

Scrip Code:

Singapore 138589

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

6th Floor, New York,

US90403E1038 and

ISIN Code:

Bandra (East),

NY 10013

US90403E2028

US90403YAA73 and

Mumbai - 400 098

USY9048BAA18

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

B S R & Co. LLP

Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing,

Sunshine Tower, Level 19

Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco Center,

Senapati Bapat Marg

Western Express Highway,

Elphinstone Road

Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063

Mumbai - 400 013

Telephone: +91

22 6257 1000

Telephone: +91 22 6143 7333

Fax:

+91

22 6257 1010

Limited review report on unaudited consolidated quarterly financial results and consolidated year-to-date financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited under Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

To

The Board of Directors of UltraTech Cement Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited consolidated financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited ("the Parent" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its share of the net profit after tax and total comprehensive income of its associates and joint venture for the quarter ended on 31 December 2021 and year-to-date results for the period from 01 April 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirements of Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with the Listing Regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements ("SRE") 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
    We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.

B S R & Co. LLP

Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

Limited review report on unaudited consolidated quarterly financial results and consolidated year-to-date financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited under Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Continued)

4. The Statement includes the results / information of the following entities:

Sr. No.

Name of the Entity

Relationship

1

UltraTech Cement Limited

Parent

2

Dakshin Cements Limited*

Wholly owned subsidiary

3

Harish Cement Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary

4

Gotan Limestone Khanij Udyog Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary

5

Bhagwati Limestone Company Private Limited

Wholly owned subsidiary

6

UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited (UCMIL) (including its

Wholly owned subsidiary

following subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries)

a.

Star Cement Co. LLC, Dubai, UAE

b.

Star Cement Co. LLC, Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE

c.

Al Nakhla Crusher LLC, Fujairah, UAE

d.

Arabian Cement Industry LLC, Abu Dhabi

e.

UltraTech Cement Co W.L.L, Bahrain

f. Star Super Cement Industries LLC, UAE ("SSCIL") (formerly known as

Step-down subsidiary of MHL and

Binani Cement Factory LLC)

MKHL up to 23 November 2020 and

subsidiary of UCMIL w.e.f. 24

November 2020

1) BC Tradelink Limited, Tanzania

2) Binani Cement Tanzania Limited, Tanzania

3) Binani Cement (Uganda) Limited

7

PT UltraTech Investments, Indonesia (including its following subsidiaries)

Wholly owned subsidiary

a.

PT UltraTech Mining, Sumatera

b.

PT UltraTech Cement, Indonesia

8

PT UltraTech Mining, Indonesia

Subsidiary

9

UltraTech Cement Lanka Private Limited

Subsidiary

10

UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited (UNCL) (including its following

Wholly owned subsidiary

subsidiaries)

a.

Murari Holdings Limited (MHL), British Virgin Island, BVI

b.

Mukundan Holdings Limited (MKHL), BVI (including its following

subsidiary)

I.

Krishna Holdings PTE LTD, Singapore

Step down subsidiary of UNCL

c.

Swiss Merchandise Infrastructure Limited

d.

Merit Plaza Limited

e.

Bahar Ready Mix Concrete Limited (struck off w.e.f. 2 November 2021)

f.

Smooth Energy Private Limited (struck off w.e.f. 26 October 2021)

g.

Bhumi Resources PTE LTD, Singapore (including its following wholly

owned subsidiary)

I.

PT Anggana Energy Resources, Indonesia

h. 3B Binani Glassfibre S.a.r.l., Luxembourg (3B) (including its following

Wholly owned subsidiary of UNCL

subsidiaries)^

w.e.f. 12 March 2021

i. 3B Fibreglass SRL, Belgium

ii. 3B Fibreglass A/s, Norway

iii. Tunfib Sarl

iv. Goa Glass Fibre Limited, India

11

Madanpur (North) Coal Company Private Limited (MCCPL)

Associate

12

Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 1 Limited

Associate

13

Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited #

Associate

14

Bhaskarpara Coal Company Limited (BCCL)

Joint Venture

* ceased to be a subsidiary w.e.f. 9 April 2021

# Associate w.e.f. 13 April 2020

^ Project Bird Holding II Sarl merged with 3B Binani GlassFibre Sarl w.e.f. 12 April 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
03:45aULTRATECH CEMENT : Financial Result Updates
PU
12:13aIndian shares muted as HCL losses offset auto gains
RE
01/11Ultratech Cement Commissions New Line at Uttar Pradesh, India Grinding Unit
MT
01/11UltraTech Cement Limited Provides Update on Bara Grinding Unit
CI
01/06Indian Indices Close in Red on Thursday; JSW Steel Drops 3%
MT
2021Indian Indices Rebounds on Friday; Hindalco Industries Surges 6%
MT
2021UltraTech Cement Begins Operations of Navi Mumbai, India Bulk Terminal
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update: Bulk Terminal
PU
2021UltraTech Cement Limited Commences Operations from its Bulk Terminal at Kalamboli, Navi..
CI
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 533 B 7 174 M 7 174 M
Net income 2022 68 592 M 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2022 42 970 M 578 M 578 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 2 191 B 29 569 M 29 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UltraTech Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 7 660,55 INR
Average target price 8 424,11 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kailash Chandra Jhanwar Director & Managing Director
Atul Satish Daga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Pramod Rajgaria President-International Operations
Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.92%29 821
CRH PLC0.11%40 944
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-7.39%25 510
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-8.60%25 117
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.49%16 466
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG9.24%14 390