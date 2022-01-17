UltraTech Cement : Financial Result Updates

17th January, 2022 BSE Limited The Manager Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dalal Street, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip Code: 532538 Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO Dear Sirs,

Sub : Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We refer to our letter dated 3rd January, 2022 intimating you about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") to be held on Monday, 17th January, 2022.

We now inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today, considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

Copies of the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021 pursuant to Regulations 33, 52 and 54 of the Listing Regulations and a Press Release in this regard are attached.

The meeting of the Board commenced at 12noon and concluded at 1:30p.m. The signed copies of the limited review reports (standalone and consolidated) were received from the statutory auditors of the Company at 1:55 p.m.

This is for your information, please.

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

