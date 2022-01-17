UltraTech Cement : Financial Result Updates

Sub : Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
We refer to our letter dated 3rd January, 2022 intimating you about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") to be held on Monday, 17th January, 2022.
We now inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today, considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.
Copies of the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021 pursuant to Regulations 33, 52 and 54 of the Listing Regulations and a Press Release in this regard are attached.
The meeting of the Board commenced at 12noon and concluded at 1:30p.m. The signed copies of the limited review reports (standalone and consolidated) were received from the statutory auditors of the Company at 1:55 p.m.
This is for your information, please.
Limited review report on unaudited consolidated quarterly financial results and consolidated year-to-date financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited under Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
To
The Board of Directors of UltraTech Cement Limited
We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unauditedconsolidated financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited ("the Parent" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its share of the net profit after tax and total comprehensive income of its associates and joint venture for the quarter ended on 31 December 2021 and year-to-date results for the period from 01 April 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirements of Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").
This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with the Listing Regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements ("SRE") 2410"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.
Limited review report on unaudited consolidated quarterly financial results and consolidated year-to-date financial results of UltraTech Cement Limited under Regulations 33 and 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Continued)
4. The Statement includes the results / information of the following entities:
Sr. No.
Name of the Entity
Relationship
1
UltraTech Cement Limited
Parent
2
Dakshin Cements Limited*
Wholly owned subsidiary
3
Harish Cement Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary
4
Gotan Limestone Khanij Udyog Private Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary
5
Bhagwati Limestone Company Private Limited
Wholly owned subsidiary
6
UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited (UCMIL) (including its
Wholly owned subsidiary
following subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries)
a.
Star Cement Co. LLC, Dubai, UAE
b.
Star Cement Co. LLC, Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE
c.
Al Nakhla Crusher LLC, Fujairah, UAE
d.
Arabian Cement Industry LLC, Abu Dhabi
e.
UltraTech Cement Co W.L.L, Bahrain
f. Star Super Cement Industries LLC, UAE ("SSCIL") (formerly known as
Step-down subsidiary of MHL and
Binani Cement Factory LLC)
MKHL up to 23 November 2020 and
subsidiary of UCMIL w.e.f. 24
November 2020
1) BC Tradelink Limited, Tanzania
2) Binani Cement Tanzania Limited, Tanzania
3) Binani Cement (Uganda) Limited
7
PT UltraTech Investments, Indonesia (including its following subsidiaries)
Wholly owned subsidiary
a.
PT UltraTech Mining, Sumatera
b.
PT UltraTech Cement, Indonesia
8
PT UltraTech Mining, Indonesia
Subsidiary
9
UltraTech Cement Lanka Private Limited
Subsidiary
10
UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited (UNCL) (including its following
Wholly owned subsidiary
subsidiaries)
a.
Murari Holdings Limited (MHL), British Virgin Island, BVI
b.
Mukundan Holdings Limited (MKHL), BVI (including its following
subsidiary)
I.
Krishna Holdings PTE LTD, Singapore
Step down subsidiary of UNCL
c.
Swiss Merchandise Infrastructure Limited
d.
Merit Plaza Limited
e.
Bahar Ready Mix Concrete Limited (struck off w.e.f. 2 November 2021)
f.
Smooth Energy Private Limited (struck off w.e.f. 26 October 2021)
g.
Bhumi Resources PTE LTD, Singapore (including its following wholly
owned subsidiary)
I.
PT Anggana Energy Resources, Indonesia
h. 3B Binani Glassfibre S.a.r.l., Luxembourg (3B) (including its following
Wholly owned subsidiary of UNCL
subsidiaries)^
w.e.f. 12 March 2021
i. 3B Fibreglass SRL, Belgium
ii. 3B Fibreglass A/s, Norway
iii. Tunfib Sarl
iv. Goa Glass Fibre Limited, India
11
Madanpur (North) Coal Company Private Limited (MCCPL)
Associate
12
Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 1 Limited
Associate
13
Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited #
Associate
14
Bhaskarpara Coal Company Limited (BCCL)
Joint Venture
* ceased to be a subsidiary w.e.f. 9 April 2021
# Associate w.e.f. 13 April 2020
^ Project Bird Holding II Sarl merged with 3B Binani GlassFibre Sarl w.e.f. 12 April 2021
