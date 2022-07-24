UltraTech Cement : General updates

As the largest cement and concrete manufacturer in India, we are inextricably linked to the way the future unfolds for the nation and its people. There is no way ahead without prioritising sustainability for the environment and society. That is also the only way to ensure sustainable business growth.

Close to a decade ago, we defined sustainability for ourselves as our 'ability to sustain'. This, we realised, was inseparable from our ability to create consistent value for our stakeholders -people, communities, supply chain partners, investors, shareholders, customers and other components of our value chain. We also realised that our ability to sustain was intricately associated with the way we cared for the environment from which we derive the resources that are essential for our business.

Aware of our role as an industry leader, we continually strive to make a material difference to environmental preservation by focusing on climate change, energy and water conservation, biodiversity, and natural resource substitution. We also strive to make a material difference to the lives

we touch.

Our people and our communities naturally stand to gain from our improved focus. We continue to strive in providing our people a safe, enabling, empowering workplace. It is a matter of immense satisfaction that during the reporting year, we made significant headway in creating a superior employee experience and promoting new career development programmes such as Evolve. Through these programmes, we are training our people in new-age skills and technologies that they require to be a part of the workforce of tomorrow.