UltraTech Cement : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

24th July, 2022
|
BSE Limited
The Manager
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Dalal Street,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.
Scrip Code: 532538
Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Intimation of Investor Meeting
In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of investor meeting to be held on Monday, 25th July, 2022 which will be attended by the representatives of the Company is as under:
Sr. No.
Name
1.
Govt of Singapore (GIC)
2.
Wellington Management
3.
Nomura Asset Management
4.
Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd.
5.
Millennium Capital Management
6.
Pacific Alliance Investment Management
7.
Kotak Mahindra UK Ltd
The schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the investor / Company.
This is for your information and records, please.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For UltraTech Cement Limited
Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee
Company Secretary
