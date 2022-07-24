Log in
    ULTRACEMCO   INE481G01011

ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

(ULTRACEMCO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
6458.70 INR   +5.35%
07/22ULTRATECH CEMENT : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/22Indian Indices End Week in Green; UltraTech Cement Jumps 5%
MT
07/22TRANSCRIPT : UltraTech Cement Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
UltraTech Cement : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/24/2022 | 12:34am EDT
24th July, 2022

BSE Limited

The Manager

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dalal Street,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532538

Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Intimation of Investor Meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of investor meeting to be held on Monday, 25th July, 2022 which will be attended by the representatives of the Company is as under:

Sr. No.

Name

1.

Govt of Singapore (GIC)

2.

Wellington Management

3.

Nomura Asset Management

4.

Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd.

5.

Millennium Capital Management

6.

Pacific Alliance Investment Management

7.

Kotak Mahindra UK Ltd

The schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the investor / Company.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg

Scrip Code: US90403E1038

and US90403E202

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420

Disclaimer

UltraTech Cement Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 04:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
