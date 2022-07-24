UltraTech Cement : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

24th July, 2022 BSE Limited The Manager Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dalal Street, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip Code: 532538 Scrip Code: ULTRACEMCO Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Intimation of Investor Meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of investor meeting to be held on Monday, 25th July, 2022 which will be attended by the representatives of the Company is as under:

Sr. No. Name 1. Govt of Singapore (GIC) 2. Wellington Management 3. Nomura Asset Management 4. Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd. 5. Millennium Capital Management 6. Pacific Alliance Investment Management 7. Kotak Mahindra UK Ltd

The schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the investor / Company.

This is for your information and records, please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UltraTech Cement Limited

Sanjeeb Kumar Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

BP 165 / L - 2011 Luxembourg

Scrip Code: US90403E1038

and US90403E202

UltraTech Cement Limited

Registered Office : Ahura Centre, B - Wing, 2nd Floor, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 093, India

T: +91 22 6691 7800 / 2926 7800 I F: +91 22 6692 8109 I W: www.ultratechcement.com/www.adityabirla.comI CIN : L26940MH2000PLC128420