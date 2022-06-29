ULURU : Presentation Material of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Statement

Japan is now facing the major social problem of a labor shortage.

The problem is worsening every day, with a loss of approximately 16 million workers and 69 trillion yen in the labor force by 2040.

In the growth of Japan, we cannot ignore this problem. We, at ULURU, are working to solve it.

We must create and enable the use of a new labor force. We must improve productivity by utilizing IT and AI and promoting DX.

We must also think outside the box and create new solutions with unique ideas.

We, at ULURU, are committed to solving the serious social problems that Japan is facing. Furthermore, we will tackle the social problems of the world.