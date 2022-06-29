Log in
    3979   JP3159920002

ULURU.CO.,LTD.

(3979)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
1150.00 JPY   -2.62%
02:47aULURU : Presentation Material of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
02:47aULURU : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/15ULURU.CO.,LTD. announced that it has received funding
CI
ULURU : Presentation Material of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Financial Results

For the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Uluru Co., Ltd.

Securities Code: 3979

May 13, 2022

Executive Summary

(JPY mm)

Net Sales

EBITDAOperating Profit

Net SalesEBITDA

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

Full-year

+10.3% YoY

EBITDA

Operating Profit

Net Sales

EBITDA

1,065

203

224

4,029

▲164

+25.1% YoY

Record highs for 3 consecutive quarters

Aggressive investment in personnel

(Initial Forecast)

(Initial Forecast)

and advertising

3,900

▲250

Net Sales by Segment

Whole ARR

(Quarterly)

(NJSS, fondesk, en-photo)

NJSS

fondesk

en-photo

BPO

+22.1% QoQ

520

121

118

282

3,015

+16.9% YoY

+39.6% YoY

+25.6% YoY

▲11.1% YoY

( Excluding OurPhoto)

EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation + amortization of goodwill

1

Copyright 2022© .CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

Contents

  • Corporate Vision Renewal / Future Direction
  • Full-yearConsolidated Financial Highlights
  • Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
  • Business Segment Highlights
  • Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
  • Appendix

2

Copyright 2022© .CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

  • Corporate Vision Renewal / Future Direction

3

Copyright 2022© .CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

Corporate Vision Renewal

  • We have renewed the corporate vision to "Solve the Labor Shortage and Enrich People and Companies."
  • We aim to realize our vision from two angles: creation and utilization of a new labor force, and productivity improvement through AI and IT.

Corporate Vision

Previous Vision

Make the World More Convenient with

the Power of People

New Vision

Solve the Labor Shortage

and Enrich People and

Companies

Statement

Japan is now facing the major social problem of a labor shortage.

The problem is worsening every day, with a loss of approximately 16 million workers and 69 trillion yen in the labor force by 2040.

In the growth of Japan, we cannot ignore this problem. We, at ULURU, are working to solve it.

We must create and enable the use of a new labor force. We must improve productivity by utilizing IT and AI and promoting DX.

We must also think outside the box and create new solutions with unique ideas.

We, at ULURU, are committed to solving the serious social problems that Japan is facing. Furthermore, we will tackle the social problems of the world.

4

Copyright 2022© .CO.,LTD. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uluru Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
