ULURU : Presentation Material of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Financial Results
For the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Uluru Co., Ltd.
Securities Code: 3979
May 13, 2022
Executive Summary
(JPY mm)
Net Sales
EBITDA・Operating Profit
Net Sales・EBITDA
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
Full-year
（
）
+10.3% YoY
〈 EBITDA 〉
〈Operating Profit〉
〈Net Sales〉
〈 EBITDA 〉
1,065
▲203
▲224
4,029
▲164
+25.1% YoY
Record highs for 3 consecutive quarters
Aggressive investment in personnel
(Initial Forecast)
(Initial Forecast)
and advertising
3,900
▲250
Net Sales by Segment
Whole ARR
(Quarterly)
(NJSS, fondesk, en-photo)
NJSS
|
fondesk
|
en-photo
|
BPO
|
+22.1% QoQ
520
121
118
282
3,015
+16.9% YoY
+39.6% YoY
+25.6% YoY
▲11.1% YoY
( Excluding OurPhoto)
※ EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation + amortization of goodwill
1
Contents
-
Corporate Vision Renewal / Future Direction
-
Full-yearConsolidated Financial Highlights
-
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
-
Business Segment Highlights
-
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2
-
Corporate Vision Renewal / Future Direction
3
Corporate Vision Renewal
-
We have renewed the corporate vision to "Solve the Labor Shortage and Enrich People and Companies."
-
We aim to realize our vision from two angles: creation and utilization of a new labor force, and productivity improvement through AI and IT.
Corporate Vision
〈Previous Vision〉
Make the World More Convenient with
the Power of People
〈New Vision〉
Solve the Labor Shortage
and Enrich People and
Companies
Statement
Japan is now facing the major social problem of a labor shortage.
The problem is worsening every day, with a loss of approximately 16 million workers and 69 trillion yen in the labor force by 2040.
In the growth of Japan, we cannot ignore this problem. We, at ULURU, are working to solve it.
We must create and enable the use of a new labor force. We must improve productivity by utilizing IT and AI and promoting DX.
We must also think outside the box and create new solutions with unique ideas.
We, at ULURU, are committed to solving the serious social problems that Japan is facing. Furthermore, we will tackle the social problems of the world.
4
