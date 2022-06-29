ULURU : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

ULURU.CO.,LTD. (3979) Financial Results for FY3/22

1. Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Results of Operations

Japan's working age population is forecast to decrease by about 16 million between 2017 and 2040 according to the 2018 White Paper on Information and Communications in Japan. This outlook points to serious social and economic issues as a labor shortage reduces the size of the economy and makes Japan less competitive in global markets. The ULURU Group has many activities centered on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for providing alternative solutions for labor shortages in a broad range of fields.

In April 2002, we announced the new corporate vision of "Solve the labor shortage and enrich people and companies." We are reaffirming our commitment to becoming a "leading company for labor shortage solutions" as we work even harder at taking actions that target these social issues.

In November 2003, we started the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business to meet the outsourcing needs of companies with the goal of establishing the standard for employees working at home rather than the company's workplace. The diversity of our customers' needs increased along with the volume of orders we received. We responded by launching a crowdsourcing business called Shufti in February 2007. Shufti increases the efficiency of the BPO business by facilitating direct matching of the requirements of client companies and the availability of crowdworkers, chiefly housewives, without using the ULURU Group. In addition, we used knowledge acquired from BPO operations and the resources of the crowdsourcing business to start the Crowd Generated Service (CGS) business, which allows the ULURU Group itself to utilize crowdworkers. In September 2008, we started the NJSS (Nyusatsu Joho Sokuho Service) business, an up-to-date and other bid solicitations database service about bids and winning bids for public-sector tenders in Japan. This business currently accounts for the majority of our sales and earnings. In October 2014, we launched en-photo, a photo sales management system for nursery schools and kindergartens. In February 2019, we started the fondesk, a telephone call answering service that uses crowdworkers. To benefit from synergies with en-photo, we made OurPhoto Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary in December 2020. This company operates a matching service for its members and professional photographers. These operations are the current business portfolio of the ULURU Group.

NJSS, fondesk and en-photo are all SaaS operations, which makes the SaaS category the basis for the growth of the ULURU Group. Japan's SaaS market was 601.6 billion yen in fiscal 2019 and is expected to grow to 1,117.8 billion yen in fiscal 2024 according to "Software Business New Markets 2020" by Fuji Chimera Research Institute, Inc.

The business climate was consistently uncertain during the fiscal year that ended in March 2022 because of COVID-19. During this period, the ULURU Group continued to make progress with numerous initiatives for accomplishing the three medium-term goals of the medium-term business plan for the five-year period ending in March 2024 that was announced on May 14, 2019 and revised on May 14, 2021.

During the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, net sales increased 25.1% year-on-year to 4,029 million yen, EBITDA (Operating profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill) was a loss of 164 million yen compared with a profit of 185 million yen one year earlier, operating loss was 241 million yen compared with a profit of 135 million yen one year earlier, ordinary loss was 251 million yen compared with a profit of 148 million yen one year earlier, and the loss attributable to owners of parent was 64 million yen compared with a profit of 42 million yen one year earlier. Total annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased to about 3,000 million yen. This is the sum of revenue for NJSS, en-photo and fondesk, which all use a SaaS business model.

Differences between results of operations and the initial forecasts announced on May 14, 2021 for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022 are as follows.