ULVAC : Announcement of Organizational Name Change from FPD Division to VMS Division
June 26, 2024 at 04:42 am EDT
2024.06.26
News
Announcement of Organizational Name Change from FPD Division to VMS Division
We are pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2024, our FPD (Flat Panel Display) Division will be renamed as the VMS (Vacuum Manufacturing Solutions) Division.
While our division has traditionally centered around our flagship display manufacturing equipment business, we have also been intensifying our efforts to expand into the manufacturing equipment business for EV (Electric Vehicle) battery materials as a new growth driver.
The change to the VMS Division reflects our strategic initiative to further leverage the vacuum technology expertise we have cultivated over many years.
This move is aimed at offering more original and innovative solutions to the broader manufacturing industry.
We are committed to continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication and to pursue excellence in our products and services under our new organizational name.
Ulvac Inc is mainly engaged in vacuum equipment business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Vacuum Equipment segment is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of sputtering equipment, organic electro luminescence (EL) manufacturing equipment, solar cell manufacturing equipment, winding type vacuum vapor deposition equipment, vacuum pump and measuring instrument. The Vacuum Application segment is engaged in development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of sputtering target materials, control system related equipment and analytical equipment.