We are pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2024, our FPD (Flat Panel Display) Division will be renamed as the VMS (Vacuum Manufacturing Solutions) Division.

While our division has traditionally centered around our flagship display manufacturing equipment business, we have also been intensifying our efforts to expand into the manufacturing equipment business for EV (Electric Vehicle) battery materials as a new growth driver.

The change to the VMS Division reflects our strategic initiative to further leverage the vacuum technology expertise we have cultivated over many years.

This move is aimed at offering more original and innovative solutions to the broader manufacturing industry.

We are committed to continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication and to pursue excellence in our products and services under our new organizational name.

For further information



ULVAC, Inc. web_info