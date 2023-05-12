Advanced search
    6728   JP3126190002

ULVAC, INC.

(6728)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
5480.00 JPY   +0.37%
02:33aUlvac : Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY2022
PU
02:23aUlvac : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
PU
02/17Ulvac : Q&A of Financial Results Conference and Analyst Meetings for 2Q FY2022
PU
ULVAC : Financial Results Presentation for Q3 FY2022

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
ULVAC, Inc.

Business Results

The Third Quarter of FY2022

(July 2022 - March 2023)

May 12, 2023

Securities Code:6728

Breakthrough 2022

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements of the company in this presentation are based on information that was available at the time these documents were prepared.

There are several factors that directly or indirectly impact the company performance, such as the global economy; market conditions for FPDs, semiconductor, electronic devices, and raw materials; trends in capital expenditures and fluctuations in exchange rates. Please note that actual business results may differ significantly from these forecasts and future projections.

Note:

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

© 2023 ULVAC, Inc. | Confidential and Proprietary Information

2

Summary

  1. No change in mid to long-term growth strategy (focusing development investment on growth areas such as semiconductor and electronics, targeting net sales of ¥300 billion or more, gross profit margin of 35% or more, and operating profit margin of 16% or more in FY6/2026)
  2. Steady shift towards semiconductor and electronics (power devices, various electronic devices and logic increasing, doubling from FY19)
  3. Q3 YTD orders down YoY due to a YoY decline in FPD orders and the shift of FPD and electronics orders from 3Q to 4Q
    Net sales and operating profit both declined YoY mainly due to lower order received
  4. Downward revision of full-year earnings forecast for FY2022. Dividend forecast unchanged
    • Downward revision to net sales of ¥215.0 billion and operating profit of ¥17.5 billion Dividend forecast unchanged in view of stable dividend
    • Intensification of initiatives in response to longer lead times for parts and materials Strengthening of management through reorganization in July
    • High level of orders continues due to growth in semiconductor and electronics. Order backlog is expected to exceed ¥150 billion at the end of the fiscal year
    • Aiming for further expansion of orders and sales in the next fiscal year and onwards through continuous growth in power devices, various electronic devices, logic devices, etc., and investment in Roll-to-Roll equipment for batteries

© 2023 ULVAC, Inc. | Confidential and Proprietary Information

Breakthrough 2022

3

Revision of full-year forecast for FY2022

  • Net sales, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent have been revised downwards due to

the delay in sales contribution caused by the delayed timing of FPD and electronics orders, and the slowdown in semiconductor investment.

  • Dividend forecast remain unchanged.

(Unit: ¥1 billion)

Orders Received

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Margin

Profit attributable to owners of parent

To net sales ratio

FY2021

FY2022

Actual

Previous

Revised

Vs.Previous

YoY

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

270.1

260.0

250.0

-10.0

-20.1

241.3

230.0

215.0

-15.0

-26.3

30.1

24.0

17.5

-6.5

-12.6

12.5%

10.4%

8.1%

-2.3pt

-4.3pt

20.2

20.0

16.0

-4.0

-4.2

8.4%

8.7%

7.4%

-1.3pt

-0.9pt

© 2023 ULVAC, Inc. | Confidential and Proprietary Information

Breakthrough 2022

4

Revised forecast of orders received (Quarterly)

  • 3Q orders: FPD (¥12.5 billion), Electronics (¥8.0 billion), total of ¥20.5 billion declined temporarily due to postponement of investment from 3Q to 4Q.
  • Orders for the full year are expected to be ¥10 billion lower than previously forecast due to the postponement of investments in semiconductor (¥4 billion in 3Q, ¥3.5 billion in 4Q) and FPDs (¥3 billion in 4Q) to the next fiscal year.

Orders received

(Unit: ¥1 billion)

Factors of Order Changes

+7.5

+10.5

+3.0

Semiconductor & Electronics

Semiconductor

Component

Materials

-3.5

77.5

Device Production Equipment

FPDs

FPD

FPD Production Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Others

68.0Semiconductor

260.0

63.5

Electronics -3.0

250.0

▲10.0

-4.0

+20.5

25.0

1.0

FPDs

77.5

26.0

Electronics

43.4

20.0

▲0.5

-20.5

6.7

19.5

66.6

25.0

25.0

62.5

5.8

6.1

5.7

33.0

7.1

33.0

4.8

9.3

Semiconductor

7.5

4.5

Q

3Q

4Q

4Q

FY23

43.4

5.7

Electronics

59.0

Previous

Actual

Previous

Revised

9.1

Time lag

56.0

▲3.0

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

8.2

6.1

3Q4Q¥5bn order received

12.5

26.0

24.0

LCD for IT panel

Approx. ¥10.0bn

Approx.

4.4

9.9

FPDs

Battery

Approx. ¥2.5bn

3Q4Q

¥12.5bn

13.7

6.2

38.5

▲7.5

9.2

31.0

Approx.

13.8

OLEDCapacitors

Approx. ¥3.0bn Postponed to next fiscal year

6.5

¥3.0bn

29.3

6.4

4.6

Electronics

PowerIGBTSiC

Approx. ¥4.5bn

3Q4Q¥1.2bn order receivedApprox.

23.4

8.0

24.0

8.0

Electronics Device

Approx. ¥3.5bn

3Q4Q

¥8.0bn

14.8

59.5

59.5

13.8 Time

Memory

Approx. ¥4.5bn

Postponed to next fiscal year

9.2

Time lag

Semiconductor

Approx.

lag

Q4 E

Logic

Approx. ¥3.0bn

Postponed to next fiscal year

¥7.5bn

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4 E

Previous

Revised

Forecast

ForecastChanges from previous forecast

Breakthrough 2022

5

© 2023 ULVAC, Inc. | Confidential and Proprietary Information

Disclaimer

Ulvac Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net income 2023 19 505 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2023 79 204 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 269 B 2 001 M 2 001 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 6 235
Free-Float 97,6%
Technical analysis trends ULVAC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 460,00 JPY
Average target price 7 272,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Setsuo Iwashita Head-Shanghai Branch
Sadao Aoki Managing Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Norio Uchida Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kozo Ishida Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yoshimi Nakajima Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULVAC, INC.-1.80%2 001
ASML HOLDING N.V.17.77%255 634
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION25.50%70 862
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.22.58%55 361
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.10.22%14 450
ENTEGRIS, INC.42.45%13 983
