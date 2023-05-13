ULVAC : Q&A of Financial Results Conference for Q3 FY2022

3. What is the current status of long delivery times for parts? How is it being addressed and improved?

2. What is the reason for the -¥6.5 billion decrease in annual operating income from the previous forecast?

1. Why did gross profit (ratio) in the 3Q decline from the 2Q (30.5%→29.7%)?

4. What is the breakdown of orders and sales by application for FPDs and semiconductor and electronic devices in the 3Q?

5. What is the ranking of operating profit margin in the 3Q?

6. We hear that investment in power devices in China is booming. On the other hand you explained that power devices will be shifted from the 3Q to the 4Q. Is there a change in investment mindset?

We recognize that investment sentiment for power devices continues to be strong in both China and Japan.

7. Although the battery business has been shifted to the 4Q, is it because of increased visibility that the full-year order forecast has been raised after being lowered in the previous quarter?

Although the order period was postponed from 3Q to 4Q, the possibility of orders in 4Q for projects that were expected to be postponed to the next fiscal year in the previous forecast has increased, and we feel that investments for mass production are starting to take off.

We expect orders of 10 billion yen or more in the next fiscal year and onwards.

8. Why such a further significant downward revision in such a short period of time?

Didn't we know this as early as February? When did you find out? What is the outlook for the future?

In addition to the downward revision in February, the consecutive downward revisions were due to the postponement of orders (from Q3 to Q4) and postponement of investments, etc. However, we think that there was also insufficient confirmation of the certainty of orders.

As of February, we thought there would be no further downward revisions.

As of March, we were aware of some risks related to orders, but the entire group was working together to find ways to recover, and we finally confirmed that the impact would be as large as it was in April.

In some respects, the amount of impact on sales due to the quarter's delay in orders was not fully evaluated, and the company is reviewing its internal management system.

We recognize that the downward revision is temporary, as our growth strategy remains unchanged: we have a large backlog of orders, sales will increase in the future, the order weight of semiconductor electronics is increasing, and profit margins will improve due to an improved mix.

