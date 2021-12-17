ULVAC : Sales termination of CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001_ GM-2002

No.925PY_C

Dear customers,

December 2021

ULVAC Components News

Sales Termination

Please be informed that we will stop sales of the following product considering the ordered quantity in recent years.

We appreciate your continuous supports.

- Details -

1. Object model

For the ceramic capacitance manometers CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001,GM-2002

Sales termination date 31 December 2022 Maintenance term

7 years after sales termination.

4. Successor model

1CH Display Unit ISG1

5. Attached file

Supplement Material for Replacement

Sincerely

Munenori Tada

Senior Manager

Business Planning Dept.

