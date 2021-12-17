Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ULVAC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6728   JP3126190002

ULVAC, INC.

(6728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ULVAC : Sales termination of CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001_ GM-2002

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No.925PY_C

Dear customers,

December 2021

ULVAC Components News

Sales Termination

Please be informed that we will stop sales of the following product considering the ordered quantity in recent years.

We appreciate your continuous supports.

- Details -

1. Object model

For the ceramic capacitance manometers CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001,GM-2002

  1. Sales termination date 31 December 2022
  2. Maintenance term

7 years after sales termination.

4. Successor model

1CH Display Unit ISG1

5. Attached file

Supplement Material for Replacement

Sincerely

Munenori Tada

Senior Manager

Business Planning Dept.

End of Document

ULVAC vacuum components

For customer

Disclaimer

Ulvac Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ULVAC, INC.
12/02ULVAC : The latest issue of our integrated report "ULVAC VALUE REPORT 2021" has been publi..
PU
11/29ULVAC : Value report 2021
PU
11/12ULVAC, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal First Half of 2022 a..
CI
11/12ULVAC, Inc. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
11/04ULVAC : and Tokyo Institute of Technology Establish "ULVAC Advanced Technology Collaborati..
PU
08/10Japanese shares rise for fourth day on earnings, rising U.S. yields
RE
08/10ULVAC, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
CI
08/10ULVAC, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal First Half of 2022 a..
CI
08/10ULVAC, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/10ULVAC, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021, Payable on September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 1 902 M 1 902 M
Net income 2022 18 353 M 162 M 162 M
Net cash 2022 41 530 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 356 B 3 128 M 3 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 063
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ULVAC, INC.
Duration : Period :
ULVAC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULVAC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7 220,00 JPY
Average target price 8 226,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Setsuo Iwashita President & Representative Director
Sadao Aoki Managing Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Norio Uchida Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kozo Ishida Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yoshimi Nakajima Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULVAC, INC.63.53%3 128
ASML HOLDING N.V.69.99%313 054
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION42.14%94 515
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED64.79%86 663
ENTEGRIS, INC.38.85%18 077
QORVO, INC.-11.17%16 280