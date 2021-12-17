|
ULVAC : Sales termination of CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001_ GM-2002
No.925PY_C
Dear customers,
December 2021
ULVAC Components News
Sales Termination
Please be informed that we will stop sales of the following product considering the ordered quantity in recent years.
We appreciate your continuous supports.
- Details -
1. Object model
For the ceramic capacitance manometers CCMT-D series Controller GM-2001,GM-2002
-
Sales termination date 31 December 2022
-
Maintenance term
7 years after sales termination.
4. Successor model
1CH Display Unit ISG1
5. Attached file
Supplement Material for Replacement
Sincerely
Munenori Tada
Senior Manager
Business Planning Dept.
End of Document
|
|
|
ULVAC vacuum components
|
For customer
Disclaimer
Ulvac Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ULVAC, INC.
|
|12/02
|ULVAC : The latest issue of our integrated report "ULVAC VALUE REPORT 2021" has been publi..
|
PU
|11/29
|ULVAC : Value report 2021
|
PU
|11/12
|ULVAC, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal First Half of 2022 a..
|
CI
|11/12
|ULVAC, Inc. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
|
CI
|11/04
|ULVAC : and Tokyo Institute of Technology Establish "ULVAC Advanced Technology Collaborati..
|
PU
|08/10
|Japanese shares rise for fourth day on earnings, rising U.S. yields
|
RE
|08/10
|ULVAC, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
|
CI
|08/10
|ULVAC, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal First Half of 2022 a..
|
CI
|08/10
|ULVAC, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
|
CI
|08/10
|ULVAC, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021, Payable on September 3..
|
CI
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
216 B
1 902 M
1 902 M
|Net income 2022
|
18 353 M
162 M
162 M
|Net cash 2022
|
41 530 M
366 M
366 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,3x
|Yield 2022
|1,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
356 B
3 128 M
3 131 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,45x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 063
|Free-Float
|98,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ULVAC, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|
7 220,00 JPY
|Average target price
|
8 226,75 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|
13,9%