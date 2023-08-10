For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, both orders and net sales decreased from the same period of the previous year, mainly due to a reactionary decline in investment in LCDs for IT panels, while orders for semiconductors, electronics, and components increased steadily.

Operating profit decreased from the same period of the previous year due to a decrease in sales and an increase in R&D expenses for semiconductor-related and other products, which were upfront investments, but both net sales and operating profit exceeded the revised forecast made in May.

The previous medium-term management plan exceeded the sales target of JPY210 billion set at the time the plan was formulated in August 2020, reaching JPY227.5 billion.

Driven by growth drivers such as logics for semiconductors, power devices, and various electronic devices, orders received grew 1.6 times that of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, to JPY247.2 billion, and we believe we were able to expand our business basis to a level approaching JPY250 billion in sales we revised upward in August 2022.

Profit margin improved steadily through strengthening manufacturing capabilities until H1 of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, but thereafter, the effect was reduced by the impact of longer delivery times for parts and materials, and the target for improvement in gross profit margin was not achieved.

The new medium-term management plan, which will be explained later, is expected to see a recovery in both sales and operating profit from H2 of this fiscal year as well.