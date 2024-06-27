Umalis Group and bizme.fr: A Strategic Partnership for Medium and Long-Term Economic Potential

Umalis Group, a major player in the wage portage industry in France, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with bizme.fr, the marketplace dedicated to freelancers and companies, launched in September 2022. Since its launch, bizme.fr has already attracted 14,000 registrants, including 12,000 IT sector freelancers and 2,000 companies.

Significant Growth Potential

This partnership is based on the complementarity of the services offered by Umalis Group and bizme.fr. By integrating the wage portage solutions of Umalis Group with the bizme.fr platform, we create a favorable environment for the growth and success of freelancers and companies.

Medium-Term Objectives

In the medium term, we anticipate a notable increase in the user base of bizme.fr thanks to the appeal of the wage portage services offered by Umalis Group. We anticipate a 30% growth in the number of registrants by the end of 2025, thereby strengthening our market positioning. Companies will benefit from easier access to a pool of qualified talent, allowing them to quickly meet their human resource needs.

Long-Term Ambitions

In the long term, Umalis Group and bizme.fr aim to become leading players in the digital economy and flexible work. We plan to expand our service offerings to include innovative solutions in training, career management, and professional development. Our goal is to create an integrated ecosystem where freelancers and companies can collaborate effectively and thrive together.

Economic and Societal Impact

This strategic partnership is an economic growth catalyst. It offers IT sector freelancers new career opportunities and allows companies to quickly find specialized skills. By promoting flexibility and innovation, we contribute to the growth of the digital economy in France.

Press Contact: Umalis Group

Email: contact@umalis.fr

bizme.fr

Email: contact@bizme.fr

About Umalis Group:

Umalis Group is a wage portage company offering innovative and flexible solutions to freelancers and companies, facilitating access to the freelance job market.

About bizme.fr:

bizme.fr is a dynamic marketplace that connects freelancers with companies seeking talent for project management, offering effective collaboration and management tools.