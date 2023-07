Umang Dairies Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of procurement of cow milk mainly in the state of Uttar Pradesh at Gajraula. The Company undertakes the processing of milk and manufactures various value-added products, such as cheese, butter, ghee, fresh cream, milk powder, flavored milk, lassi, curd and others. The Company’s products include White Magik Dairy Creamer, Umang SMP Skimmed Milk Powder, Umang WMP Whole Milk Powder, Umang Danedar Shudh Ghee, JK DAIRY STAR Premium Skimmed Milk Powder, Umang Butter Table Butter and Umang Dairy Creamer. Its plant has a combined capacity of processing approximately 11.5 lac liters of milk per day. The Company has a service network of approximately 800 distributors and 1.5 lac retailers. The Company operates through a single segment, Dairy Products.

Sector Food Processing