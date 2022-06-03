|
Umang Dairies : Related Party Transaction
|
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Related Party Transactions for half year ended 31st March 2022
|
|
|
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction
|
(Rs. in lac)
|
|
|
|
relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
|
|
|
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such
|
|
|
transaction was undertaken.
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the party (listed entity
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
In case monies are due
|
In case any financial indebtedness is
|
|
/subsidiary) entering into the
|
|
|
|
|
|
to either party as a
|
incurred to make or give loans, inter-
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
result of the transaction
|
corporate deposits, advances or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the
|
Value of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the
|
Type of related party
|
related party
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
S. No
|
|
|
|
transaction as
|
during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty with the listed
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approved by the
|
reporting
|
|
|
Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
entity or its subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
audit committee
|
period
|
|
|
indebtedness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
|
Name
|
PAN
|
Name
|
PAN
|
|
|
|
(loan/ issuance Cost Tenure
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of debt/ any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Sandeep Bhalla
|
Manager
|
Remuneration
|
As approved by
|
34.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NRC, Board and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Puneet Garg
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Remuneration
|
As approved by
|
13.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NRC and Board
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Pankaj kamra
|
Company Secretary
|
Remuneration
|
|
6.11
|
|
|
|
4
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
JK Paper Limited
|
Associate of Holding
|
Rent paid
|
4.00
|
1.77
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
JK Paper Limited
|
Associate of Holding
|
Availing of Services
|
105.00
|
9.67
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
JK Lakshmi Cement Limited
|
Associate of Holding
|
Rent paid
|
60.00
|
34.76
|
7.91
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
JK Lakshmi Cement Limited
|
Associate of Holding
|
Reimbursement of
|
20.00
|
18.03
|
0.56
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Expenses - Paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Amar Singh Mehta
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
9
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Desh Bandhu Doda
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
10
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Ram Chandra Periwal
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As approved by
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Smt. Sharda Devi Singhania
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
Board
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
12
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Virupakshan Kumaraswamy
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
13
|
Umang Dairies Limited
|
|
Shri Rajiv Sheopuri
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Sitting Fees
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
125.05
|
|
|
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose for
|
Nature (loan/
|
|
|
|
which the
|
advance/
|
|
|
|
funds will be
|
inter-
|
Interest
|
Tenure
|
Secured/
|
utilised by the
|
corporate
|
Rate (%)
|
unsecured
|
ultimate
|
deposit/
|
|
|
|
recipient of
|
investment
|
|
|
|
funds (end-
|
|
|
|
|
usage)
Disclaimer
Umang Dairies Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
