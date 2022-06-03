Log in
    500231   INE864B01027

UMANG DAIRIES LIMITED

(500231)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-01
62.45 INR   +1.22%
03:22aUMANG DAIRIES : Related Party Transaction
PU
05/20Umang Dairies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20UMANG DAIRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
Umang Dairies : Related Party Transaction

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Umang Dairies Limited

Related Party Transactions for half year ended 31st March 2022

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction

(Rs. in lac)

relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed

entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such

transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity

Details of the counterparty

In case monies are due

In case any financial indebtedness is

/subsidiary) entering into the

to either party as a

incurred to make or give loans, inter-

transaction

result of the transaction

corporate deposits, advances or

investments

Value of the

Value of

Relationship of the

Type of related party

related party

transaction

S. No

transaction as

during the

counterparty with the listed

transaction

approved by the

reporting

Nature of

entity or its subsidiary

audit committee

period

indebtedness

Opening

Closing

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

(loan/ issuance Cost Tenure

balance

balance

of debt/ any

other etc.)

1

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Sandeep Bhalla

Manager

Remuneration

As approved by

34.22

NRC, Board and

Shareholders

2

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Puneet Garg

Chief Financial Officer

Remuneration

As approved by

13.44

NRC and Board

3

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Pankaj kamra

Company Secretary

Remuneration

6.11

4

Umang Dairies Limited

JK Paper Limited

Associate of Holding

Rent paid

4.00

1.77

0.00

0.00

Company

5

Umang Dairies Limited

JK Paper Limited

Associate of Holding

Availing of Services

105.00

9.67

0.00

0.00

Company

6

Umang Dairies Limited

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited

Associate of Holding

Rent paid

60.00

34.76

7.91

0.00

Company

7

Umang Dairies Limited

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited

Associate of Holding

Reimbursement of

20.00

18.03

0.56

0.00

Company

Expenses - Paid

8

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Amar Singh Mehta

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

1.70

9

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Desh Bandhu Doda

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

1.75

10

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Ram Chandra Periwal

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

1.70

As approved by

11

Umang Dairies Limited

Smt. Sharda Devi Singhania

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

Board

0.60

12

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Virupakshan Kumaraswamy

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

0.60

13

Umang Dairies Limited

Shri Rajiv Sheopuri

Non-Executive Director

Sitting Fees

0.70

Total

125.05

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

Purpose for

Nature (loan/

which the

advance/

funds will be

inter-

Interest

Tenure

Secured/

utilised by the

corporate

Rate (%)

unsecured

ultimate

deposit/

recipient of

investment

funds (end-

usage)

Disclaimer

Umang Dairies Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 040 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 -143 M -1,84 M -1,84 M
Net Debt 2022 542 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 374 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 18,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Puneet Garg Chief Financial Officer
Ram Chandra Periwal Chairman
Pankaj Kamra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Desh Bandhu Doda Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajiv Sheopuri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMANG DAIRIES LIMITED-11.86%18
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.78%35 034
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-8.60%20 358
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED6.56%11 570
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-24.67%8 930
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.67%7 136