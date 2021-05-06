Log in
Umanis S.a. : FIRST QUARTER 2021 REVENUE OF 60,2 M EUR SLIGHT 2% FALL

05/06/2021
Unaudited consolidated data
In M€ - IFRS Standards		 1st Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2020 Variation
Revenue 60,2 61,2 -2%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1, 2021..


In the 1st quarter of 2021, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) achieved a consolidated revenue of € 60.2 million, down 2% compared to the 1st quarter of 2020.

In the wake of the last months of 2020, the gradual recovery in activity has continued since the start of 2021. The slight decrease in revenue over this period reflects essentially (i) a jaws effect, with a 1st quarter of 2021 still impacted by the consequences of the health crisis compared to a 1st quarter of 2020 which had been very little affected (up 10%), and (ii) a billable days effect of -1.6% compared to 1st quarter 2020 (63 days this year vs. 64 days last year).

Profitability for this 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021 is higher than that of last year for the same period, as a result of the measures taken at the end of the 1st half of 2020 to optimize operational efficiency.


TREND REVERSAL EXPECTED FROM THE 2ND QUARTER: RETURN TO GROWTH

The negative jaws effect observed in the 1st quarter will be completely reversed from the 2nd quarter of 2021. The lesser impact of the health crisis, a favorable billable working day effect, as well as Alphonse's contribution over the entire quarter should allow Umanis to post growth over 15% in the 2nd quarter of 2021.


CONFIRMATION OF 2021 OUTLOOK

Umanis confirms its plan to hire 1,000 employees in 2021, including 700 in France and 300 abroad, on profiles focused on data professions (data engineers, data scientists and developers).

At the end of the 1st quarter, and given the expected return to growth in the 2nd quarter, Umanis confirms its development path which positions the company at a 2021 proforma revenue rate (after the acquisition of the French Digital Services Company Alphonse) close to € 250 million.


FINANCIAL CALENDAR

  • June 3 2021 AGM Annual General Meeting
  • July 27 2021 2021 1st Half-Year Revenue (unaudited)
  • September 16 2021 2021 Half-Year Income (unaudited)
  • November 4 2021 2021 3d Quarter Revenue (unaudited)
  • February 2 2022 2021 Annual Revenue (unaudited)
  • April 13 2022 2021 Annual Income (audited)

These dates are given for information only, they are likely to be modified if necessary. Publishing will take place after the closing of the Euronext Paris markets



Umanis in brief

Founded in 1990, Umanis is the French leader in data, digital and business solutions. More than 3,000 highly skilled new technology experts are at your service on your site, in our branches or at our onshore and nearshore service centers. Umanis supports companies throughout all the stages of their IT projects (consulting, development, integration, outsourcing and change management) following various operating modes: on-site service, fixed price and service centers. Recognized for its technical and functional expertise, Umanis is a strategic partner of the largest software vendors on the market.

In 2020, Umanis generated a consolidated revenue of 215 M€.. Umanis is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013263878 - mnemonic code: ALUMS).

Umanis
Olivier POULIGNY
Managing Director
+33(0)1 40 89 68 00
opouligny@umanis.com		 Umanis
Olivier JOLLY
Finance Director
+33 (0)1 40 89 68 00
ojolly@umanis.com		 ACTUS finance & communication
Mathieu Omnes
Investors Relation
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		 ACTUS finance & communication
Vivien Ferran
Relation presse
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2tyYshnZpuWyGlpk51rmGppnGZilGaZm2iZmpZva5uYa3FonGZmm8edZm9qlmZm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Quarterly financial reporting:
- First quarter financial report

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/69110-cp_t1-2021_05052021_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
