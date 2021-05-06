Umanis S.a. : FIRST QUARTER 2021 REVENUE OF 60,2 M EUR SLIGHT 2% FALL

Unaudited consolidated data

In M€ - IFRS Standards 1st Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2020 Variation Revenue 60,2 61,2 -2%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1, 2021..



In the 1st quarter of 2021, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) achieved a consolidated revenue of € 60.2 million, down 2% compared to the 1st quarter of 2020.

In the wake of the last months of 2020, the gradual recovery in activity has continued since the start of 2021. The slight decrease in revenue over this period reflects essentially (i) a jaws effect, with a 1st quarter of 2021 still impacted by the consequences of the health crisis compared to a 1st quarter of 2020 which had been very little affected (up 10%), and (ii) a billable days effect of -1.6% compared to 1st quarter 2020 (63 days this year vs. 64 days last year).

Profitability for this 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021 is higher than that of last year for the same period, as a result of the measures taken at the end of the 1st half of 2020 to optimize operational efficiency.



TREND REVERSAL EXPECTED FROM THE 2ND QUARTER: RETURN TO GROWTH

The negative jaws effect observed in the 1st quarter will be completely reversed from the 2nd quarter of 2021. The lesser impact of the health crisis, a favorable billable working day effect, as well as Alphonse's contribution over the entire quarter should allow Umanis to post growth over 15% in the 2nd quarter of 2021.



CONFIRMATION OF 2021 OUTLOOK

Umanis confirms its plan to hire 1,000 employees in 2021, including 700 in France and 300 abroad, on profiles focused on data professions (data engineers, data scientists and developers).

At the end of the 1st quarter, and given the expected return to growth in the 2nd quarter, Umanis confirms its development path which positions the company at a 2021 proforma revenue rate (after the acquisition of the French Digital Services Company Alphonse) close to € 250 million.



