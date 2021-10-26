3Q21 UMBF Earnings Presentation

Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements on slide 43 for important disclosures about information contained in this presentation.
Corporate Overview
Highlights
Founded
1913
Ticker
UMBF - Nasdaq
Market Cap
$4.7 B
Total Assets
$37.6 B
Gross Loans (1)
$16.5 B
Total Deposits
$31.2 B
Private Wealth Customer Assets (2)
$16.1 B
Institutional Assets Under Administration (AUA) (3)
$436.6 B
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.26%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
14.17%
Net Charge-Offs / Avg Loans
0.07%
NPLs / Total Loans
0.59%
ACL / Total Loans
1.18%
ACL / Total Loans ex. PPP
1.20%
Fee Income / Revenue
34.0%
UMB Financial Corporation Headquarters
UMB Bank Presence
Expansion Markets
•
91 banking centers
•
Twin Cities - MN
•
231 ATMs
•
Salt Lake City - UT
National Presence
•
Asset-based lending
•
Corporate Trust
•
Accounts receivable financing
•
Capital Markets (4)
•
Healthcare Services
•
Fund Services
Private Wealth Management / Personal Trust
International Presence
UMBF Trust & Agency Services - Dublin, Ireland
At, or for the 3 months ended, 09/30/21. (1) Includes $318mm in PPP balances; (2) Includes $12.0B in managed assets and $4.1B in Assets Under Administration for Private Wealth customers;
(3) Includes assets in Fund Services, Corporate Trust and Healthcare Services; (4) UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division.
Beyond Financials -
Our Culture
Our Vision
the
unparalleled customer experience
Our Goal
A company built to
withstand the test of time.
Our Values
Customers First
We do the unparalleled to create an environment that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers.
Integrity & Trust
We demonstrate our uncompromising honesty and integrity to earn the trust of everyone we serve.
Performance & Strength
We achieve sustainable greatness by delivering on our promise, remaining independent and maintaining financial soundness.
Associate Spirit
We rely upon our people and their collective attitude and skills to differentiate us from our competitors.
Inclusion & Diversity
We believe an inclusive and diverse culture energizes the workplace and ignites innovation.
Beyond Financials -
Our Culture
Creating an unparalleled customer experience requires a culture where our people feel part of something more, something bigger. We foster this experience through our policies, our business decisions and our expectations of each associate.
MORE
HEART
Whether it's having a heart for each other, our customers or our communities, we support work through inclusive policies and empowering people to create fulfilling lives in and out of the workplace.
MORE
TRUST
Our associates have confidence they will be encouraged and expected to do the right thing at all times - no matter what. We're focused on setting clear expectations and a leadership team who is accessible and transparent.
MORE OPPORTUNITY
Our goal is to grow existing strengths and build new skills. We're committed to empowering our workforce to make an impact and achieve their goals through open conversations and providing the tools to develop potential.
the
unparalleled customer experience
