Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UMB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3Q21 UMBF Earnings Presentation

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3rd Quarter 2021

Update

UMB Financial Corporation

October 26, 2021

Kansas City, MO

Presentation Index

Corporate Overview

3

Opportunity - Our Investment Thesis

8

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

17

Line of Business Updates

31

Appendix

41

Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Peer Group

Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements on slide 43 for important disclosures about information contained in this presentation.

2

Corporate Overview

Highlights

Founded

1913

Ticker

UMBF - Nasdaq

Market Cap

$4.7 B

Total Assets

$37.6 B

Gross Loans (1)

$16.5 B

Total Deposits

$31.2 B

Private Wealth Customer Assets (2)

$16.1 B

Institutional Assets Under Administration (AUA) (3)

$436.6 B

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.26%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

14.17%

Net Charge-Offs / Avg Loans

0.07%

NPLs / Total Loans

0.59%

ACL / Total Loans

1.18%

ACL / Total Loans ex. PPP

1.20%

Fee Income / Revenue

34.0%

UMB Financial Corporation Headquarters

UMB Bank Presence

Expansion Markets

91 banking centers

Twin Cities - MN

231 ATMs

Salt Lake City - UT

National Presence

Asset-based lending

Corporate Trust

Accounts receivable financing

Capital Markets (4)

Healthcare Services

Fund Services

  • Private Wealth Management / Personal Trust

International Presence

  • UMBF Trust & Agency Services - Dublin, Ireland

At, or for the 3 months ended, 09/30/21. (1) Includes $318mm in PPP balances; (2) Includes $12.0B in managed assets and $4.1B in Assets Under Administration for Private Wealth customers;

3

(3) Includes assets in Fund Services, Corporate Trust and Healthcare Services; (4) UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division.

Beyond Financials -

Our Culture

Our Vision

the

unparalleled customer experience

Our Goal

A company built to

withstand the test of time.

Our Values

Customers First

We do the unparalleled to create an environment that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers.

Integrity & Trust

We demonstrate our uncompromising honesty and integrity to earn the trust of everyone we serve.

Performance & Strength

We achieve sustainable greatness by delivering on our promise, remaining independent and maintaining financial soundness.

Associate Spirit

We rely upon our people and their collective attitude and skills to differentiate us from our competitors.

Inclusion & Diversity

We believe an inclusive and diverse culture energizes the workplace and ignites innovation.

4

Beyond Financials -

Our Culture

Creating an unparalleled customer experience requires a culture where our people feel part of something more, something bigger. We foster this experience through our policies, our business decisions and our expectations of each associate.

MORE

HEART

Whether it's having a heart for each other, our customers or our communities, we support work through inclusive policies and empowering people to create fulfilling lives in and out of the workplace.

MORE

TRUST

Our associates have confidence they will be encouraged and expected to do the right thing at all times - no matter what. We're focused on setting clear expectations and a leadership team who is accessible and transparent.

MORE OPPORTUNITY

Our goal is to grow existing strengths and build new skills. We're committed to empowering our workforce to make an impact and achieve their goals through open conversations and providing the tools to develop potential.

the

unparalleled customer experience

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:28pUMB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $94.5 Million - Form 8-K
PU
04:20pEarnings Flash (UMBF) UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $317.7M, vs. Street ..
MT
04:20pEarnings Flash (UMBF) UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $1.95, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:19pUMB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04:19pUMB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $94.5 Million
BU
10/21TACKLING AN UNEXPECTED EXPENSE : When to use credit cards versus your emergency fund (info..
PU
10/20UMB FINANCIAL : Should you buy a haunted house?
PU
10/20STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS TO BUILD A : Hilary Dickson shares her remote work experience du..
PU
10/19UMB FINANCIAL : How to protect against elder financial fraud
PU
10/152021 Q4 ECONOMIC UPDATE : Are we headed back into the tunnel?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 285 M - -
Net income 2021 354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 5 015 M 5 015 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 103,73 $
Average target price 105,20 $
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION50.36%5 015
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 613
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%74 581
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 512
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.67%61 142
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.15%59 268