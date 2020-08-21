Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank investment portfolios: What community banks should know about changing allocations in the current crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

The pandemic financial 'comma,' or shock, has changed the financial climate of the U.S.-and those around the world. Below are considerations for community bank presidents as they navigate through the pandemic and into recovery.

Avoid zero as much as possible

Portfolios are still around 2.5% in terms of tax equivalent yields, but if you have a cash reserve of half your portfolio at zero, those numbers fall sharply in that calculation. The goal is to mitigate this as much as possible.

The trio of bank investment portfolio options

For community banks' investment portfolios, primary categories for consideration remain mortgage-backed securities (MBS), municipals bonds (munis) and agency bullets/callables. Following is recent guidance we have offered community banks about this trio of options:

  • MBS: Mind the weighted average coupons (WAC). With current mortgage rates averaging right around 3% for both 15- and 30-year mortgages, look for collateral with WACs under 3.50%.
    • Reducing the call risk with low WAC collateral tempers the risk inherent in higher premiums that are common in MBS today.
    • Despite risks, MBS remains a viable option and continued overweight in this environment with spreads of 50-125bps to T-notes available.
  • Municipals: Yields have dropped dramatically since early March as the Fed support of the market ushered in heavy buying. With exempt yields still well over 100% of comparable maturity treasuries, there is further room to the downside until munis find a bottom, which historically has been with ratios of 70-80 percent of T-notes.
  • Agency bullets/callables: With bullet spreads under 15bps out to five years, it's very tough to avoid callable paper with at least double the spread. Focus on one-time calls when possible and ladder calls and finals.

Our general perspective at present is keep it simple for your bank investment portfolio, work the trio and stay out of zero for long periods of time.

As a large financial institution, UMB Bank's Investment Banking Division can provide access to a comprehensive suite of solutions. From market data and robust technology platforms, to fixed income sales and insightful modeling, your full-service UMB Bank experience provides support that's relevant to you, with relationships that last for the long-term.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only. UMB Bank, n.a. and UMB Financial Corporation are not liable for any errors, omissions, or misstatements. This is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, nor a solicitation to participate in any trading strategy, nor an official confirmation of any transaction. The information is believed to be reliable, but we do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. There are risks associated with all transactions involving investment securities. As with any investment, please read all offering information, prospectus, or any other required disclosures before initiating any transaction. Past performance is no indication of future results. The numbers cited are for illustrative purposes only. The opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of UMB Bank, n.a. or UMB Financial Corporation. Future results may vary.

Products offered through UMB Bank, n.a. Investment Banking Division are:

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 20:44:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:45pBANK INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS : What community banks should know about changing all..
PU
08/20Q&A : How COVID-19 changed your retirement savings strategies
PU
08/17UMB FINANCIAL : The pandemic's influence on community bank performance and their..
PU
08/05EARNINGS EXPLAINED : Second quarter 2020 earnings
PU
07/31UMB FINANCIAL : How to use a home equity line of credit
PU
07/30UMB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/28UMB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
07/28UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $60.5 Mill..
BU
07/24UMB FINANCIAL : targets fintechs for its ‘Banking as a Service'
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 171 M - -
Net income 2020 154 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 2 526 M 2 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,71 $
Last Close Price 52,60 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-22.39%2 527
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 631
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.19%56 455
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%52 864
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%46 937
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.12%44 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group