Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 03:30:11 pm
94.945 USD   +1.88%
03:18pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Spring clean your finances
PU
03/09UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08UMB FINANCIAL  : Why taking charge of your finances is so important
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial review: Spring clean your finances

03/10/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the warming weather and extra sunlight every day, comes the need to spring clean more than just your home. Now is also a great time to dust the cobwebs off your financial strategy.

1. Start with a full financial review

Conducting a financial review is different than looking at your monthly budget. Instead, you should look at all your income, expenses, holdings and debts. During this review, you can establish short- and long-term financial goals. You can also use this review to ensure your family is all on the same page financially and understands your savings and retirement strategies. A financial advisor can also help you review your financial picture.

2. Understand where your money is going

As you get started on your review, look at your monthly expenses and understand where your money is going. There might be extra services you are paying for that you forgot about, or an opportunity to call your cell phone or internet provider to see if they have any discounts available. In addition, depending on your lifestyle changes since the pandemic started, you might have some expenses that have changed like eating out or getting a daily coffee on the go. These extra funds could be reallocated to different aspects of your budget now.

3. Check in on your savings

Your emergency savings might have taken a hit during 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic so now is a great time to check your account balances and reset your savings goal. It is recommended families have around six months of expenses in savings in case of an emergency. So, if you had to dip into your funds, see if you can start to add a little bit back now. Now might be good time to reassess if you can refinance your mortgage and save some money or talk with your insurance provider to ask if your monthly bill can be lowered because you are doing less driving.

4. Check in on your debt

Take some time to review your different debts like credit cards, medical bills or student loans. Be sure to take a look at the latest legislation as some student loan payments have been delayed because of the pandemic. As you review your debt, look at your monthly budget to see if you can start making additional payments to pay down your debt faster. It is also important to stay in contact with your creditors to see if you can create payment plans or consolidate debt to make paying it off easier.

Checking on your financial picture should be a regular part of your family routine. This is a fluid plan that should change along with the twists and turns of your life. There is never a bad time to start planning and organizing your finances.

UMB personal banking solutions offer convenience and simplicity to meet all your financial needs. From home loans to auto financing and everything in between, see how UMB personal banking can work with you to find the right products for your life and lifestyle.

Boost your financial know-how so you can feel prepared for an unexpected expense by signing up for our personal banking newsletter. We'll send informative articles right to your inbox.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 20:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:18pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Spring clean your finances
PU
03/09UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08UMB FINANCIAL  : Why taking charge of your finances is so important
PU
03/08UMB FINANCIAL  : Specialty Trust and Agency Solutions Opens Irish Office for Avi..
BU
03/05WOMEN IN DENTISTRY : A conversation with three leaders in the field
PU
03/042020 TAX CHANGES : Important reminders and key changes for this tax season
PU
03/03UMB FINANCIAL  : Celebrating 50 years on Nasdaq
PU
03/02UMB FINANCIAL  : Bank joins FedNow Service's instant payments pilot program
PU
03/02UMB FINANCIAL  : Trends indicate continued strong demand for aviation trust serv..
PU
03/01UMB FINANCIAL  : 2021 Economic Forecast (webinar)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 231 M - -
Net income 2021 259 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 4 490 M 4 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 79,83 $
Last Close Price 93,19 $
Spread / Highest target -8,79%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION35.08%4 490
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.56%175 796
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.47%75 923
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED28.19%63 292
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.81%62 176
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.44%56 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ