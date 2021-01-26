Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 03:20:44 pm
72.54 USD   -0.66%
02:54pMONEY MANAGEMENT : Giving Your Kids an Allowance
PU
01/252021 FORECAST : Light at the End of the Tunnel
PU
01/25UMB FINANCIAL : Re-Building Your Emergency Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Money Management: Giving Your Kids an Allowance

01/26/2021 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Many transactions are made online, through contact-less payment, with a credit card or through an app. The exchange of physical currency isn't always our 'go to' method for payment, meaning children might not fully understand that money isn't always a click away.

Offering an allowance is one way to provide necessary skills that will help young ones understand money management and even how to use a basic savings account. These skills can help a great deal in the long-term, especially as children grow up and begin budgeting on their own.

Establish a system for you

There is no right or wrong way to give your kids an allowance. Some households give allowance for completing a task or earning a certain grade while others will give an amount and expect nothing in return.

One factor you might want to consider is teaching your kids the save, give and spend approach to managing money. With this exercise, your kids will have to save and give away a certain percentage, and the rest of their money they can keep and spend as they like.

We all look forward to payday so be sure to add some consistency to your system so your kids will know which day to expect their allowance. This way, they can start to budget and track expenses just like you do.

Making financial decisions

As an adult, you make money decisions every day - some as simple as packing your lunch vs. eating out and others more complicated like saving or investing your funds. Allowing your kids to make their own financial decisions can teach them a valuable lesson about how far money can stretch and how they want to use their money. One week they might decide to save for a large purchase or another they might decide to spend everything they earn on a new toy.

You might also consider setting up a checking and savings account for your children so you can teach them how to use online banking tools and baking apps. The earlier your children learn how to use these tools, the easier it will be for them when they leave the nest for college or start living on their own as a young adult.

Choosing the allowance amount

Every family is different when they determine how much to give each child. Whatever you decide to give should be built into your own monthly budget. Consider how much money you can spare every week and your comfort level with allowing your kids to manage a certain amount of money on their own. You might also consider changing the amount depending on whether a task is completed or if your child is old enough to have their own part-time job like babysitting or working at a local store.

Deciding to start an allowance system for your family should be a personal and fun decision. Through this simple gesture, you can teach your child several valuable lessons about money management. UMB bankers are always here to discuss ideas and tactics about your family's financial strategy.

UMB personal banking solutions offer convenience and simplicity to meet all your financial needs. From home loans to auto financing and everything in between, see how UMB personal banking can work with you to find the right products for your life and lifestyle.

Boost your financial know-how and sign up for our personal banking newsletter. We'll send informative articles right to your inbox

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 19:53:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:54pMONEY MANAGEMENT : Giving Your Kids an Allowance
PU
01/252021 FORECAST : Light at the End of the Tunnel
PU
01/25UMB FINANCIAL : Re-Building Your Emergency Fund
PU
01/20DON'T LEAVE MONEY ON THE TABLE : Conduct a Beginning of the Year Financial Revie..
PU
01/20Commerce Bancshares Q4 Earnings Beat Analysts' Estimates
MT
01/19UMB FINANCIAL : Great Expectations
PU
01/15UMB FINANCIAL : Understand Your Credit Cards
PU
01/14MEET THE LEADERSHIP SERIES : Jim Rine, President and Chief Executive Officer of ..
PU
01/13LEADER Q&A : Partnerships drive success
PU
01/12UMB FINANCIAL : How the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program Showcases UMB's Co..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 200 M - -
Net income 2020 230 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 3 507 M 3 507 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 72,67 $
Last Close Price 73,02 $
Spread / Highest target 9,56%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.84%3 507
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.17%166 314
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.55%69 771
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.29%67 352
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.91%61 432
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.95%45 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ