UMB Financial : 1Q23 UMBF Earnings Presentation

Corporate Overview
Highlights
Founded
1913
Ticker
UMBF - Nasdaq
Market Cap
$2.8 B
Total Assets
$40.6 B
Gross Loans
$21.8 B
Total Deposits
$31.9 B
Private Wealth Customer Assets (1)
$15.4 B
Institutional Assets Under Administration (AUA) (2)
$411.5 B
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
10.57%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.49%
ROE
13.76%
ROTCE (3)
15.37%
Op. ROTCE ex. AOCI (3)
12.21%
Net Charge-Offs / Avg Loans
0.09%
NPLs / Total Loans
0.07%
ACL / Total Loans
0.97%
Fee Income / Revenue
35.0%
UMB Financial Corporation Headquarters
UMB Bank Presence
Expansion Markets
•
91 banking centers
•
Twin Cities - MN
•
233 ATMs
•
Salt Lake City - UT
National Presence
•
Asset-based lending
•
Specialized Lending Verticals
•
Healthcare Services
•
Corporate Trust
•
Private Wealth Management
•
Capital Markets (4)
& Personal Trust
•
Fund Services
International Presence
UMBF Trust & Agency Services - Dublin, Ireland
At, or for the 3 months ended, 03/31/23. (1) Includes $11.4B in managed assets and $4.0B in Assets Under Administration for Private Wealth customers; (2) Includes AUA in Fund Services/custody, corporate
trust and Healthcare Services; (3) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on slide 51; (4) UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division.
Business Model
Our Diverse Foundation
Commercial & Personal Banking Services
1Q'23 Revenue: $232.6 million. 1Q'23 Average Deposits: $20.4 billion
Commercial
Average loans: $17.9B (1)
Average deposits: $14.2B
▪
C&I lending
▪
Treasury management
▪
Small business lending
▪
Merchant payments
CRE & Construction lending
Specialized Expertise:
-
Agribusiness
-
Aviation
-
Energy
-
Asset-based lending
-
Practice finance
-
Beverage
Mezzanine debt & equity investments
Consumer
Average loans: $2.9B (1) (2)
Average deposits: $6.2B
Retail deposit & lending services through 91 branches and online
Private banking services
Consumer mortgage
Private Wealth
AUM = $11.4B
AUA = $4.0B
Financial planning
Investment management
Trust & custody
Estate planning
Family office
Business exit planning
Institutional Banking Services
1Q'23 Revenue: $139.3 million. 1Q'23 Average Deposits: $11.2 billion
Institutional Banking provides solutions for the entire marketplace; $411.5 billion in AUA. (3)
Corporate Trust
Bond trustee, paying agent & escrow services
Institutional Custody
Domestic & international custody services
Fund Services
Fund accounting, fund administration & transfer agency
Specialty Trust & Agency Solutions
Default workout & successor trustee services
Aviation, ABS & loan agency services
Capital Markets Division (4)
Fixed income sales & trading
Public finance
Investor Solutions
Banking, cash management & specialty services for financial firms
Healthcare Services
Health savings & benefit spending accounts
Healthcare payment solutions
Balances at, or for quarter ended, 03/31/23 (1) Loan balances exclude credit card; (2) Includes consumer plus residential real estate loans to retail & private banking clients; (3) Includes AUA
in Fund Services/custody, corporate trust & Healthcare Services; (4) Products offered through UMB Bank Capital Markets Div.: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE
| NOT BANK
GUARANTEED.
Beyond Financials
Our Culture
Our Vision
the unparalleled customer experience
Our Commitment
An unwavering commitment to doing more for our customers.
Customers First
We do the unparalleled to create an environment that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers.
Integrity & Trust
We demonstrate our uncompromising honesty and integrity to earn the trust of everyone we serve.
Performance & Strength
We achieve sustainable greatness by delivering on our promise, remaining independent and maintaining financial soundness.
Associate Spirit
We rely upon our people and their collective attitude and skills to differentiate us from our competitors.
Inclusion & Diversity
We believe an inclusive and diverse culture energizes the workplace and ignites innovation.
