Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UMB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
55.80 USD   -3.68%
05:33pUmb Financial : 1Q23 UMBF Earnings Presentation
PU
04:34pUMB Financial's Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
04:27pUmb : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UMB Financial : 1Q23 UMBF Earnings Presentation

04/25/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st Quarter 2023

Update

Kansas City, MO

April 25, 2023

Presentation Index

Corporate Overview

Opportunity - Our Investment Thesis

3

8

1st Quarter 2023 Results

17

Line of Business Updates

34

Appendix

45

Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Peer Group

Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements on slide 47 for important disclosures about information contained in this presentation.

2

Corporate Overview

Highlights

Founded

1913

Ticker

UMBF - Nasdaq

Market Cap

$2.8 B

Total Assets

$40.6 B

Gross Loans

$21.8 B

Total Deposits

$31.9 B

Private Wealth Customer Assets (1)

$15.4 B

Institutional Assets Under Administration (AUA) (2)

$411.5 B

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

10.57%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

12.49%

ROE

13.76%

ROTCE (3)

15.37%

Op. ROTCE ex. AOCI (3)

12.21%

Net Charge-Offs / Avg Loans

0.09%

NPLs / Total Loans

0.07%

ACL / Total Loans

0.97%

Fee Income / Revenue

35.0%

UMB Financial Corporation Headquarters

UMB Bank Presence

Expansion Markets

91 banking centers

Twin Cities - MN

233 ATMs

Salt Lake City - UT

National Presence

Asset-based lending

Specialized Lending Verticals

Healthcare Services

Corporate Trust

Private Wealth Management

Capital Markets (4)

& Personal Trust

Fund Services

International Presence

  • UMBF Trust & Agency Services - Dublin, Ireland

At, or for the 3 months ended, 03/31/23. (1) Includes $11.4B in managed assets and $4.0B in Assets Under Administration for Private Wealth customers; (2) Includes AUA in Fund Services/custody, corporate

3

trust and Healthcare Services; (3) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on slide 51; (4) UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division.

Business Model

Our Diverse Foundation

Commercial & Personal Banking Services

1Q'23 Revenue: $232.6 million. 1Q'23 Average Deposits: $20.4 billion

Commercial

Average loans: $17.9B (1)

Average deposits: $14.2B

C&I lending

Treasury management

Small business lending

Merchant payments

  • CRE & Construction lending
  • Specialized Expertise:

-

Agribusiness

-

Aviation

-

Energy

-

Asset-based lending

-

Practice finance

-

Beverage

  • Mezzanine debt & equity investments

Consumer

Average loans: $2.9B (1) (2)

Average deposits: $6.2B

  • Retail deposit & lending services through 91 branches and online
  • Private banking services
  • Consumer mortgage

Private Wealth

AUM = $11.4B

AUA = $4.0B

  • Financial planning
  • Investment management
  • Trust & custody
  • Estate planning
  • Family office
  • Business exit planning

Institutional Banking Services

1Q'23 Revenue: $139.3 million. 1Q'23 Average Deposits: $11.2 billion

Institutional Banking provides solutions for the entire marketplace; $411.5 billion in AUA. (3)

Corporate Trust

  • Bond trustee, paying agent & escrow services

Institutional Custody

  • Domestic & international custody services

Fund Services

  • Fund accounting, fund administration & transfer agency

Specialty Trust & Agency Solutions

  • Default workout & successor trustee services
  • Aviation, ABS & loan agency services
    Capital Markets Division (4)
  • Fixed income sales & trading
  • Public finance

Investor Solutions

  • Banking, cash management & specialty services for financial firms

Healthcare Services

  • Health savings & benefit spending accounts
  • Healthcare payment solutions

Balances at, or for quarter ended, 03/31/23 (1) Loan balances exclude credit card; (2) Includes consumer plus residential real estate loans to retail & private banking clients; (3) Includes AUA

in Fund Services/custody, corporate trust & Healthcare Services; (4) Products offered through UMB Bank Capital Markets Div.: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE

| NOT BANK

GUARANTEED.

4

Beyond Financials

Our Culture

Our Vision

the unparalleled customer experience

Our Commitment

An unwavering commitment to doing more for our customers.

Customers First

We do the unparalleled to create an environment that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers.

Integrity & Trust

We demonstrate our uncompromising honesty and integrity to earn the trust of everyone we serve.

Performance & Strength

We achieve sustainable greatness by delivering on our promise, remaining independent and maintaining financial soundness.

Associate Spirit

We rely upon our people and their collective attitude and skills to differentiate us from our competitors.

Inclusion & Diversity

We believe an inclusive and diverse culture energizes the workplace and ignites innovation.

5

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:32:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:33pUmb Financial : 1Q23 UMBF Earnings Presentation
PU
04:34pUMB Financial's Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
04:27pUmb : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pUmb Financial Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04:09pEarnings Flash (UMBF) UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $371.9M, vs. Street ..
MT
04:08pEarnings Flash (UMBF) UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $1.91, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:07pUMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $92.4 Million
BU
10:00aTranscript : UMB Financial Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/13Umb Financial Corp : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
04/11UMB Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 512 M - -
Net income 2023 384 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 2 810 M 2 810 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 770
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,80 $
Average target price 72,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Uma Wilson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.23%2 810
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%167 302
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 288
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.82%51 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.37%48 538
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.22%38 255
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer