2nd Quarter 2023

Update

Kansas City, MO

July 25, 2023

Presentation Index

Corporate Overview

3

Opportunity - Our Investment Thesis

8

2nd Quarter 2023 Results

17

Line of Business Updates

34

Appendix

45

Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Peer Group

Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements on slide 47 for important disclosures about information contained in this presentation.

2

Corporate Overview

Highlights

Founded

1913

Ticker

UMBF - Nasdaq

Market Cap

$3.0 B

Total Assets

$41.2 B

Gross Loans

$22.5 B

Total Deposits

$33.5 B

Private Wealth Customer Assets (1)

$15.9 B

Institutional Assets Under Administration (AUA) (2)

$414.9 B

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

10.65%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

12.59%

ROE

12.56%

ROTCE (3)

13.93%

Op. ROTCE ex. AOCI (3)

11.63%

Net Recoveries / Avg Loans

(0.00%)

NPLs / Total Loans

0.09%

ACL / Total Loans

0.99%

Fee Income / Revenue

38.0%

UMB Financial Corporation Headquarters

UMB Bank Presence

Expansion Markets

91 banking centers

Twin Cities - MN

237 ATMs

Salt Lake City - UT

National Presence

Asset-based lending

Specialized Lending Verticals

Healthcare Services

Corporate Trust

Private Wealth Management

Capital Markets (4)

& Personal Trust

Fund Services

International Presence

• UMBF Trust & Agency Services - Dublin, Ireland

At, or for the 3 months ended, 06/30/23. (1) Includes $11.9B in managed assets and $4.0B in Assets Under Administration for Private Wealth customers; (2) Includes AUA in Fund Services /

3

custody, corporate trust and Healthcare Services; (3) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on slide 51; (4) UMB Bank, n.a. Capital Markets Division.

Business Model

Our Diverse Foundation

Commercial & Personal Banking Services

2Q'23 Revenue: $226.5 million. 2Q'23 Average Deposits: $18.0 billion

Commercial

Average loans: $18.7B (1)

Average deposits: $11.8B

C&I lending

Treasury management

Small business lending

Merchant payments

  • CRE & Construction lending
  • Specialized Expertise:

-

Agribusiness

-

Aviation

-

Energy

-

Asset-based lending

-

Practice finance

-

Beverage

  • Mezzanine debt & equity investments

Consumer

Average loans: $3.0B (1) (2)

Average deposits: $6.2B

  • Retail deposit & lending services through 91 branches and online
  • Private banking services
  • Consumer mortgage

Private Wealth

AUM = $11.9B

AUA = $4.0B

  • Financial planning
  • Investment management
  • Trust & custody
  • Estate planning
  • Family office
  • Business exit planning

Institutional Banking Services

2Q'23 Revenue: $137.2 million. 2Q'23 Average Deposits: $11.3 billion

Institutional Banking provides solutions for the entire marketplace; $414.9 billion in AUA. (3)

Corporate Trust

  • Bond trustee, paying agent & escrow services

Institutional Custody

  • Domestic & international custody services

Fund Services

  • Fund accounting, fund administration & transfer agency

Specialty Trust & Agency Solutions

  • Default workout & successor trustee services
  • Aviation, ABS & loan agency services

Capital Markets Division (4)

  • Fixed income sales & trading
  • Public finance

Investor Solutions

  • Banking, cash management & specialty services for financial firms

Healthcare Services

  • Health savings & benefit spending accounts
  • Healthcare payment solutions

Balances at, or for quarter ended, 06/30/23 (1) Loan balances exclude credit card; (2) Includes consumer plus residential real estate loans to retail & private banking clients; (3) Includes AUA

in Fund Services/custody, corporate trust & Healthcare Services; (4) Products offered through UMB Bank Capital Markets Div.: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK

4

GUARANTEED.

Beyond Financials

Our Culture

Our Vision

the unparalleled customer experience

Our Commitment

An unwavering commitment to doing more for our customers.

Our Values

Customers First

We do the unparalleled to create an environment that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers.

Integrity & Trust

We demonstrate our uncompromising honesty and integrity to earn the trust of everyone we serve.

Performance & Strength

We achieve sustainable greatness by delivering on our promise, remaining independent and maintaining financial soundness.

Associate Spirit

We rely upon our people and their collective attitude and skills to differentiate us from our competitors.

Inclusion & Diversity

We believe an inclusive and diverse culture energizes the workplace and ignites innovation.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:50:55 UTC.