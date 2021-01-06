Log in
UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

01/06/2021 | 08:46am EST
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after market hours on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 4Q 2020 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through February 10, 2021 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10150814. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.


© Business Wire 2021
