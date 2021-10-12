Log in
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
UMB Financial : Are you ready for retirement?

10/12/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Retiring is one of the largest transitions a person will encounter in their lifetime, yet only one-third of Americans feel they are ready for retirement

It is anticipated that almost four million Americans will retire in the next 15 years, forcing many to face the question, "Am I ready for retirement?" As this growing number of Americans consider the next chapter in their lives, they are discovering a gap in their retirement plan. By proactively planning and establishing priorities in advance, individuals will be better equipped to have a successful transition into their golden years. Whether retirement is right around the corner or 20 years away, these key considerations can help establish a level-set for retirement preparation.

What's your number?

Are you ready for retirement? First ask yourself "How much money do I need to live?" and "How much money do I have?" These questions can help establish a goal and define areas that should be closely analyzed. If financial gaps exist, assess and determine how to fill them. It is important to consider the financial implications of several critical areas, including:

  • Average living expenses
  • Healthcare
  • Mortgage or rent
  • Property and other tax obligations
  • Charitable giving
  • Legacy considerations

How much and how long do you want to work?

Over the last 15 years, a shift has been taking place-it no longer has to be "all or nothing" when it comes to employment. More people are retiring in stages, or semi-retiring. Instead of completely stepping away from a career, they might transition out of a role slowly. Additionally, many Americans are planning to work longer or stay involved in their businesses beyond what is considered traditional retirement. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2024, 13 million people age 65 and older will still be working. Think about where you would like to be on this spectrum to help determine when, and to what degree, your earning potential will change.

Establish priorities

If the priority is being ready for retirement, establish goals and create a plan first and foremost. Perform an in-depth analysis of your entire financial portfolio to assess total assets and decide if retirement goals are achievable. Determine if your portfolio assets can support your desired lifestyle during retirement. If a path to retirement is clear, then begin to think about secondary priorities; these could include leaving a legacy, charitable giving or the opportunity to travel more often. If the path to retirement isn't clear or if financial assets come up short, consider putting off retirement for a few years, saving more money, adjusting an estimated living plan or reassessing assets.

Create a clear plan

Planning is the most important aspect of a successful transition into retirement. Planning early and reevaluating often is critical. One way to establish a sound financial plan is to work with a financial advisor, who can help you not only establish goals, but work to make them a reality. Additionally, financial advisors can help counsel families where members may have different goals or considerations that need to be taken into account. They can help communicate each person's unique goals and assist families in creating a shared plan that meets everyone's needs.

Finally, they can also track your progress and help identify any changes you may need to make along the way. For anyone considering retirement, asking the important questions, creating a strategic plan and consistently evaluating progress can help lead to a successful transition. A financial advisor can alleviate questions and ensure that a plan is being considered from all angles, providing valuable support for this life transition, and helping ensure that you're ready for retirement.

Optimize your retirement by learning about savings plans, estate planning and wealth transfer in the Preparing for Retirement playlist on the UMB Financial Education Center.

Boost your financial know-how! Sign up for our personal banking newsletter and visit the UMB Financial Education Center for insightful articles and resources.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
