UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $73.1 Million and Announces 3.2% Dividend Increase

Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) income of $99.4 million, an increase of 10.2% from the linked quarter.

Average loans increased 16.8% on a linked-quarter, annualized basis.

Average deposits grew $1.3 billion to $24.1 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP book value per share increased 13.8% to $59.43, and tangible book value per share increased 14.5% to $55.19, compared to a year ago.

Credit quality remained strong, with net charge-offs of just 0.13% of average loans. UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the third quarter of 2020 of $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $60.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter) and $62.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $63.8 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $62.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (PTPP), a non-GAAP measure reconciled to net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $99.4 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $90.2 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $80.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. These PTPP results represent increases of 10.2% on a linked-quarter basis and 23.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q3 2020 2020 2019 Net income $ 73,092 $ 60,529 $ 62,382 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.52 1.26 1.27 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 99,385 90,152 80,498 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 2.07 1.88 1.64 Net operating income 76,434 63,835 62,525 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 1.59 1.33 1.27 GAAP Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.87 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 10.23 8.95 9.69 Efficiency ratio 66.14 70.20 70.70 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.03 % 0.91 % 1.04 % Operating return on average equity 10.70 9.44 9.72 Operating efficiency ratio 64.69 68.76 70.63 Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) September September YTD YTD 2020 2019 Net income $ 130,182 $ 177,085 Earnings per share (diluted) 2.69 3.61 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 273,283 239,547 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 5.65 4.88 Net operating income 138,388 177,978 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 2.86 3.63 GAAP Return on average assets 0.62 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 6.30 9.86 Efficiency ratio 68.40 70.34 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 0.66 % 1.02 % Operating return on average equity 6.69 9.91 Operating efficiency ratio 67.18 70.20 “Our strong third quarter results were driven by several factors. Despite unprecedented circumstances, average loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) balances, increased 9.7% on a linked-quarter annualized basis and we saw a 47.2% decrease in modified loan balances from the prior quarter. These were modifications designed during the height of the crisis to assist our customers and provide financial relief,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, we saw a 23.5% year-over-year increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. We had year-over-year double-digit growth on both sides of our balance sheet and launched a successful inaugural subordinated debt issuance at an attractive yield, which further bolsters our capital position. And finally, as disclosed in our SEC filing on October 19, our fourth quarter is off to a great start with expected gains from our investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.” Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Net interest income $ 184,384 $ 178,229 $ 168,260 $ 6,155 $ 16,124 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 50,552 46,321 45,218 4,231 5,334 Trading and investment banking 8,678 12,851 5,712 (4,173 ) 2,966 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,650 19,074 20,620 576 (970 ) Insurance fees and commissions 259 533 320 (274 ) (61 ) Brokerage fees 4,819 5,753 8,102 (934 ) (3,283 ) Bankcard fees 15,295 12,916 16,895 2,379 (1,600 ) Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 311 4,006 3,057 (3,695 ) (2,746 ) Other 13,432 19,002 3,711 (5,570 ) 9,721 Total noninterest income $ 112,996 $ 120,456 $ 103,635 $ (7,460 ) $ 9,361 Total revenue $ 297,380 $ 298,685 $ 271,895 $ (1,305 ) $ 25,485 Net interest income (FTE) $ 191,181 $ 184,833 $ 174,415 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.73 % 2.79 % 3.09 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 38.00 40.33 38.12 Net interest income Net interest income totaled $184.4 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 3.5%, from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $1.2 billion, or 4.6%, in average earning assets. The increase in earning assets was driven by an increase of $638 million in securities and an increase of $633 million in loan balances.

Net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.73%, a decrease of six basis points from the linked quarter, due to loan repricing and mix changes, net changes to securities, and lower contribution of free funds. Earning asset yields declined 10 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by declining yields in the loan portfolio due to reductions in short-term interest rates and an unfavorable earning asset mix shift driven by excess liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased six basis points to 0.28%, driven by a seven-basis-point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and lower borrowing costs. Net interest spread decreased four basis points to 2.63% from the linked quarter and was one basis point lower than the third quarter of 2019.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $16.1 million, or 9.6%, driven by a $2.8 billion, or 22.0%, increase in average loans, and a $1.3 billion, or 15.8%, increase in securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth and the company’s participation in the PPP.

Average deposits increased 5.9% on a linked-quarter basis and 25.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased 7.8% on a linked-quarter basis and 35.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter, the company terminated a $750.0 million interest rate floor hedge for $34.1 million with a gain, net of unamortized premium, of $18.4 million to be amortized through September 2024. Noninterest income Third quarter 2020 noninterest income decreased $7.5 million, or 6.2%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to: A decrease of $6.2 million in company-owned life insurance income, reflecting the impact of lower market valuations of the underlying investments, recorded in other income. The decrease in company-owned life insurance income is offset by a proportionate decrease in deferred compensation expense as noted below. A decrease of $4.2 million in trading and investment banking, primarily due to moderation of trading volumes from strong linked quarter levels, as well as a decrease of $1.9 million in market valuation of investments in the company’s trading portfolio. A decrease of $3.7 million in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $4.2 million in trust and securities processing due to higher trust services and fund services income and $2.4 million in bankcard fees, primarily driven by increased interchange income.

Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2020 increased $9.4 million, or 9.0%, primarily driven by: An increase of $5.3 million in trust and securities processing driven by increases of $3.7 million in fund services income and $1.6 million in corporate trust income. Increases of $5.1 million in company-owned life insurance, $3.3 million in derivative income, and $1.2 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, all recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance income is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.3 million in brokerage fees due to decreased 12b-1 income, and $2.7 million in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities.

Noninterest expense Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 124,194 $ 130,938 $ 110,153 $ (6,744 ) $ 14,041 Occupancy, net 12,027 11,411 12,240 616 (213 ) Equipment 20,968 21,502 19,775 (534 ) 1,193 Supplies and services 3,442 3,785 4,261 (343 ) (819 ) Marketing and business development 3,038 3,284 5,655 (246 ) (2,617 ) Processing fees 12,812 13,603 13,619 (791 ) (807 ) Legal and consulting 7,244 6,220 8,374 1,024 (1,130 ) Bankcard 4,834 4,549 4,643 285 191 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,524 1,658 1,335 (134 ) 189 Regulatory fees 2,309 3,211 2,749 (902 ) (440 ) Other 5,603 8,372 8,593 (2,769 ) (2,990 ) Total noninterest expense $ 197,995 $ 208,533 $ 191,397 $ (10,538 ) $ 6,598 GAAP noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $198.0 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5.1%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $6.6 million, or 3.4%, from the third quarter of 2019.

The linked quarter decrease in noninterest expense was driven by: A decrease of $6.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by an $8.0 million decrease in deferred compensation expense, and a decrease of $1.9 million in bonus and commission expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million in severance expense. The decrease in deferred compensation expense is offset by the decrease in company-owned life insurance income noted above. A $3.0 million decrease in operational losses, recorded in other noninterest expense. A $0.9 million decrease in regulatory fees due to decreased federal deposit insurance expense.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $14.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to increases of $7.3 million in bonus and commission expense, including an increase of $2.7 million in severance expense. Additional increases include $4.2 million in employee benefits expense, including an increase of $3.4 million in deferred compensation expense, and an increase of $2.5 million in salary and wage expense, which included compensation expense tied to the company’s COVID-19 response. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above. These increases were partially offset by the following decreases: A decrease of $2.6 million in marketing and development expense primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic. Decreases of $1.3 million in operational losses and $1.1 million in derivative expense, both recorded in other noninterest expense. A decrease of $1.8 million in consulting expense, recorded in legal and professional expense, due to timing of multiple technology initiatives.

Income taxes The company’s effective tax rate was 11.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 15.1% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 is primarily attributable to a larger portion of pre-tax income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities. Balance sheet Average total assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $29.5 billion compared to $28.1 billion for the linked quarter and $23.9 billion for the same period in 2019.

During the third quarter, the company completed its inaugural public offering of $200 million in subordinated notes. These notes carry a rate of 3.7%, mature in September 2030, and are callable in September 2025. Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Commercial and industrial $ 7,043,780 $ 6,970,223 $ 5,303,309 $ 73,557 $ 1,740,471 Specialty lending 456,847 471,571 630,768 (14,724 ) (173,921 ) Commercial real estate 5,744,344 5,435,428 4,957,810 308,916 786,534 Consumer real estate 1,755,249 1,528,501 1,286,776 226,748 468,473 Consumer 150,814 146,120 136,117 4,694 14,697 Credit cards 371,444 353,424 425,268 18,020 (53,824 ) Leases and other 209,238 193,099 150,830 16,139 58,408 Total loans $ 15,731,716 $ 15,098,366 $ 12,890,878 $ 633,350 $ 2,840,838 Average loans for the third quarter of 2020 increased 4.2% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to increased commercial real estate and consumer real estate loans and the company’s participation in PPP, which had an average balance of $1.5 billion in the third quarter. Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 30,881 $ 31,150 $ 250,552 $ (269 ) $ (219,671 ) U.S. Agencies 242,504 403,290 93,440 (160,786 ) 149,064 Mortgage-backed 4,829,586 4,284,374 3,987,463 545,212 842,123 State and political subdivisions 3,407,508 3,108,661 2,795,210 298,847 612,298 Corporates 58,866 98,089 155,656 (39,223 ) (96,790 ) Commercial Paper 3,478 2,040 — 1,438 3,478 Total securities available for sale $ 8,572,823 $ 7,927,604 $ 7,282,321 $ 645,219 $ 1,290,502 Securities held to maturity: State and political subdivisions $ 1,085,297 $ 1,100,843 $ 1,105,397 $ (15,546 ) $ (20,100 ) Trading securities 32,894 37,816 44,571 (4,922 ) (11,677 ) Other securities 156,816 148,918 90,008 7,898 66,808 Total securities $ 9,847,830 $ 9,215,181 $ 8,522,297 $ 632,649 $ 1,325,533 Average securities available for sale increased 8.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 17.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q3 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2020 2020 2019 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 8,260,170 $ 7,662,836 $ 6,082,498 $ 597,334 $ 2,177,672 Interest-bearing demand and savings 15,125,267 14,160,722 12,214,570 964,545 2,910,697 Time deposits 741,750 957,007 1,011,862 (215,257 ) (270,112 ) Total deposits $ 24,127,187 $ 22,780,565 $ 19,308,930 $ 1,346,622 $ 4,818,257 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 34.24 % 33.64 % 31.50 % Average deposits increased 5.9% on a linked-quarter basis and 25.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 7.8% on a linked-quarter basis to $8.3 billion. Capital Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Total equity $ 2,854,180 $ 2,777,395 $ 2,563,866 Book value per common share 59.43 57.84 52.23 Tangible book value per common share 55.19 53.57 48.19 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 2,402,785 $ 2,335,625 $ 2,284,417 Tier 1 capital 2,402,785 2,335,625 2,284,417 Total capital 2,854,598 2,580,849 2,464,698 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.93 % 11.92 % 12.53 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.93 11.92 12.53 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 13.17 13.51 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.19 8.35 9.62 At September 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.

Total risk-based capital was favorably impacted by the $200 million subordinated note issuance during the third quarter. Additionally, the company contributed $100 million of capital to UMB Bank, n.a. during the third quarter. Asset Quality Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net charge-offs - Total loans $ 5,111 $ 5,541 $ 7,672 $ 7,618 $ 2,186 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.07 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 1,372 $ 4,588 $ 2,211 $ 2,069 $ 2,466 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 93,695 $ 82,245 $ 97,029 $ 56,347 $ 71,838 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.70 % 0.42 % 0.55 % Provision for credit losses $ 16,000 $ 21,500 $ 88,000 $ 2,000 $ 7,500 Provision for credit losses for the third quarter totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $5.5 million from the linked quarter, and an increase of $8.5 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million, or 0.13%, of average loans, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.15%, of average loans in the linked quarter. Dividend Declaration At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 3.2% or $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020. Conference Call The company plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following link: UMB Financial 3Q 2020 Conference Call A replay of the conference call may be heard through November 11, 2020 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10148456. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com. Non-GAAP Financial Information In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share – diluted (PTPP EPS), tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, PTPP, PTPP EPS, tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company’s premises. Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments. Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net). Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding income tax and provision expenses. Tangible shareholders’ equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders’ equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders’ equity divided by the Company’s total shares outstanding. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to such factors that have been disclosed previously, the COVID-19 pandemic (the pandemic) may also cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from our forward-looking statements. The pandemic has created a global public-health crisis that has resulted in widespread volatility and deteriorations in household, business, economic, and market conditions. It is currently adversely affecting the company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the continued adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects could be significant. We are not able to accurately predict the extent of the impact of the pandemic on our capital, liquidity, and other financial positions and on our business, results of operations, and prospects at this time, and we believe it will depend on a number of evolving factors, including: (i) the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic; (ii) the response of governmental and non-governmental authorities to the pandemic, which is rapidly changing and not always coordinated or consistent across jurisdictions; (iii) the effect of the pandemic on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, which may vary widely, and which is generally expected to increase our credit, counterparty, operational, and other risks; and (iv) the effect of the pandemic on economies and markets, which in turn could adversely affect, among other things, the origination of new loans and the performance of our existing loans. The pandemic is also expected to have a significant impact on our CECL calculation and related provision under a new accounting standard that we were required to adopt in January 2020. The CECL calculation includes periodic estimates of the net amount expected to be collected over the contractual term of certain financial assets, and requires us to take into account, among other things, economic conditions forecasted over the life of the financial asset, including the current and anticipated effects of the pandemic. Any forward-looking statement should be evaluated in light of these considerations. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC. About UMB: UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19. Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Loans $ 15,950,177 $ 13,043,840 Allowance for credit losses on loans (211,688 ) (107,406 ) Net loans 15,738,489 12,936,434 Loans held for sale 10,978 11,025 Securities: Available for sale 8,719,246 7,411,908 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,067,501 1,102,005 Trading securities 49,154 86,074 Other securities 159,994 88,176 Total securities 9,995,895 8,688,163 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 1,101,313 463,392 Interest-bearing due from banks 1,613,675 158,339 Cash and due from banks 440,659 658,198 Premises and equipment, net 295,090 290,273 Accrued income 132,574 119,024 Goodwill 180,867 180,867 Other intangibles, net 22,657 17,190 Other assets 718,775 620,187 Total assets $ 30,250,972 $ 24,143,092 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 8,752,882 $ 6,652,887 Interest-bearing demand and savings 15,298,562 11,689,871 Time deposits under $250,000 491,378 618,301 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 195,085 348,286 Total deposits 24,737,907 19,309,345 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,929,004 1,791,000 Short-term debt 15,000 — Long-term debt 269,044 70,091 Accrued expenses and taxes 255,720 223,210 Other liabilities 190,117 185,580 Total liabilities 27,396,792 21,579,226 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,085,375 1,069,510 Retained earnings 1,750,389 1,621,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 299,103 96,021 Treasury stock (335,744 ) (277,920 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,854,180 2,563,866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,250,972 $ 24,143,092 Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 142,441 $ 162,243 $ 433,471 $ 481,342 Securities: Taxable interest 26,393 26,966 79,475 79,057 Tax-exempt interest 25,377 23,202 74,393 65,887 Total securities income 51,770 50,168 153,868 144,944 Federal funds and resell agreements 2,248 2,817 9,273 8,968 Interest-bearing due from banks 299 3,450 3,360 10,117 Trading securities 259 425 1,225 1,701 Total interest income 197,017 219,103 601,197 647,072 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,284 41,144 50,259 118,494 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,730 8,313 10,061 25,924 Other 1,619 1,386 4,323 4,112 Total interest expense 12,633 50,843 64,643 148,530 Net interest income 184,384 168,260 536,554 498,542 Provision for credit losses 16,000 7,500 125,500 30,850 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 168,384 160,760 411,054 467,692 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 50,552 45,218 143,873 130,078 Trading and investment banking 8,678 5,712 23,252 16,746 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,650 20,620 63,805 62,648 Insurance fees and commissions 259 320 1,051 1,123 Brokerage fees 4,819 8,102 20,432 22,422 Bankcard fees 15,295 16,895 44,756 50,401 Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 311 3,057 5,544 2,463 Other 13,432 3,711 29,163 30,534 Total noninterest income 112,996 103,635 331,876 316,415 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 124,194 110,153 366,192 340,639 Occupancy, net 12,027 12,240 35,618 35,522 Equipment 20,968 19,775 63,711 58,283 Supplies and services 3,442 4,261 11,412 12,419 Marketing and business development 3,038 5,655 10,962 17,872 Processing fees 12,812 13,619 39,805 38,847 Legal and consulting 7,244 8,374 19,574 21,503 Bankcard 4,834 4,643 14,243 13,689 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,524 1,335 4,916 3,913 Regulatory fees 2,309 2,749 7,886 8,549 Other 5,603 8,593 20,828 24,174 Total noninterest expense 197,995 191,397 595,147 575,410 Income before income taxes 83,385 72,998 147,783 208,697 Income tax expense 10,293 10,616 17,601 31,612 NET INCOME $ 73,092 $ 62,382 $ 130,182 $ 177,085 PER SHARE DATA Net income – basic $ 1.52 $ 1.28 $ 2.70 $ 3.63 Net income – diluted 1.52 1.27 2.69 3.61 Dividends 0.31 0.30 0.93 0.90 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 47,947,056 48,797,182 48,208,447 48,762,667 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 48,068,438 49,096,196 48,352,145 49,052,329 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 73,092 $ 62,382 $ 130,182 $ 177,085 Other comprehensive income, before tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net 20,975 54,182 269,976 268,100 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (311 ) (3,057 ) (5,544 ) (2,463 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities 20,664 51,125 264,432 265,637 Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net (122 ) (7,469 ) 19,015 (12,618 ) Less: Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses included in net income (1,123 ) 280 (869 ) 295 Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges (1,245 ) (7,189 ) 18,146 (12,323 ) Other comprehensive income, before tax 19,419 43,936 282,578 253,314 Income tax expense (4,578 ) (10,532 ) (66,655 ) (61,511 ) Other comprehensive income 14,841 33,404 215,923 191,803 Comprehensive income $ 87,933 $ 95,786 $ 346,105 $ 368,888 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Common

Stock Capital

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) Income Treasury

Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2019 $ 55,057 $ 1,054,601 $ 1,488,421 $ (95,782 ) $ (273,827 ) $ 2,228,470 Total comprehensive income — — 177,085 191,803 — 368,888 Dividends ($0.90 per share) — — (44,308 ) — — (44,308 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (4,335 ) (4,335 ) Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances — 3,113 — — (2,497 ) 616 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 10,918 — — — 10,918 Sale of treasury stock — 265 — — 380 645 Exercise of stock options — 613 — — 2,359 2,972 Balance - September 30, 2019 $ 55,057 $ 1,069,510 $ 1,621,198 $ 96,021 $ (277,920 ) $ 2,563,866 Balance - January 1, 2020 $ 55,057 $ 1,073,764 $ 1,672,438 $ 83,180 $ (277,999 ) $ 2,606,440 Total comprehensive income — — 130,182 215,923 — 346,105 Dividends ($0.93 per share) — — (45,192 ) — — (45,192 ) Purchase of treasury stock — 615 — — (60,180 ) (59,565 ) Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances — 565 — — 43 608 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 9,834 — — — 9,834 Sale of treasury stock — 158 — — 311 469 Exercise of stock options — 439 — — 2,081 2,520 Cumulative effect adjustment — — (7,039 ) — — (7,039 ) Balance - September 30, 2020 $ 55,057 $ 1,085,375 $ 1,750,389 $ 299,103 $ (335,744 ) $ 2,854,180 Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 15,731,716 3.60 % $ 12,890,878 4.99 % Securities: Taxable 5,478,397 1.92 4,636,243 2.31 Tax-exempt 4,336,539 2.95 3,841,483 3.03 Total securities 9,814,936 2.37 8,477,726 2.63 Federal funds and resell agreements 1,177,590 0.76 394,587 2.83 Interest bearing due from banks 1,087,838 0.11 582,116 2.35 Trading securities 32,894 3.54 44,571 4.32 Total earning assets 27,844,974 2.91 22,389,878 3.99 Allowance for credit losses (211,221 ) (104,795 ) Other assets 1,846,919 1,652,033 Total assets $ 29,480,672 $ 23,937,116 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,867,017 0.23 % $ 13,226,432 1.23 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,964,161 0.35 1,683,072 1.96 Borrowed funds 115,943 5.56 69,927 7.86 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,947,121 0.28 14,979,431 1.35 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 8,260,170 6,082,498 Other liabilities 431,528 321,909 Shareholders' equity 2,841,853 2,553,278 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,480,672 $ 23,937,116 Net interest spread 2.63 % 2.64 % Net interest margin 2.73 3.09 Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 14,818,893 3.91 % $ 12,607,157 5.10 % Securities: Taxable 5,082,153 2.09 4,481,242 2.36 Tax-exempt 4,169,829 3.02 3,730,744 2.98 Total securities 9,251,982 2.51 8,211,986 2.64 Federal funds and resell agreements 1,070,071 1.16 414,560 2.89 Interest bearing due from banks 1,140,965 0.39 563,810 2.40 Trading securities 39,580 4.55 50,841 5.05 Total earning assets 26,321,491 3.15 21,848,354 4.07 Allowance for credit losses (173,254 ) (106,565 ) Other assets 1,742,652 1,607,087 Total assets $ 27,890,889 $ 23,348,876 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,107,688 0.44 % $ 12,897,172 1.23 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 2,043,942 0.66 1,655,934 2.09 Borrowed funds 90,849 6.36 69,669 7.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,242,479 0.50 14,622,775 1.36 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,475,746 6,040,019 Other liabilities 411,547 283,863 Shareholders' equity 2,761,117 2,402,219 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,890,889 $ 23,348,876 Net interest spread 2.65 % 2.71 % Net interest margin 2.82 3.16 Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 122,362 $ 23,375 $ 38,647 $ 184,384 Provision for credit losses 14,032 193 1,775 16,000 Noninterest income 22,464 62,688 27,844 112,996 Noninterest expense 65,175 69,667 63,153 197,995 Income before taxes 65,619 16,203 1,563 83,385 Income tax expense 8,100 2,000 193 10,293 Net income $ 57,519 $ 14,203 $ 1,370 $ 73,092 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 104,360 $ 30,604 $ 33,296 $ 168,260 Provision for credit losses 5,966 256 1,278 7,500 Noninterest income 18,874 58,643 26,118 103,635 Noninterest expense 66,447 66,622 58,328 191,397 Income (loss) before taxes 50,821 22,369 (192 ) 72,998 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,390 3,254 (28 ) 10,616 Net income (loss) $ 43,431 $ 19,115 $ (164 ) $ 62,382 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 342,406 $ 84,534 $ 109,614 $ 536,554 Provision for credit losses 115,533 766 9,201 125,500 Noninterest income 57,782 191,128 82,966 331,876 Noninterest expense 186,341 215,073 193,733 595,147 Income (loss) before taxes 98,314 59,823 (10,354 ) 147,783 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,709 7,125 (1,233 ) 17,601 Net income (loss) $ 86,605 $ 52,698 $ (9,121 ) $ 130,182 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Total Net interest income $ 306,752 $ 92,857 $ 98,933 $ 498,542 Provision for credit losses 25,602 723 4,525 30,850 Noninterest income 62,442 170,118 83,855 316,415 Noninterest expense 201,777 196,871 176,762 575,410 Income before taxes 141,815 65,381 1,501 208,697 Income tax expense 21,482 9,903 227 31,612 Net income $ 120,333 $ 55,478 $ 1,274 $ 177,085 The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Prior to 2020, the company had the following four business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at September 30, 2020. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 73,092 $ 62,382 $ 130,182 $ 177,085 Adjustments: Acquisition expense 78 71 324 168 Severance expense 2,859 113 4,648 980 COVID-19 related expense 1,358 — 5,575 — Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (953 ) (41 ) (2,341 ) (255 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax) 3,342 143 8,206 893 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 76,434 $ 62,525 $ 138,388 $ 177,978 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1.52 $ 1.27 $ 2.69 $ 3.61 Acquisition expense — — 0.01 — Severance expense 0.06 — 0.10 0.02 COVID-19 related expense 0.03 — 0.11 — Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (0.02 ) — (0.05 ) — Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.59 $ 1.27 $ 2.86 $ 3.63 GAAP Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.03 % 0.62 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 10.23 9.69 6.30 9.86 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.03 % 1.04 % 0.66 % 1.02 % Operating return on average equity 10.70 9.72 6.69 9.91 (i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2%. Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Noninterest expense $ 197,995 $ 191,397 $ 595,147 $ 575,410 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax): Acquisition expense 78 71 324 168 Severance expense 2,859 113 4,648 980 COVID-19 related expense 1,358 — 5,575 — Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax) 4,295 184 10,547 1,148 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 193,700 $ 191,213 $ 584,600 $ 574,262 Noninterest expense $ 197,995 $ 191,397 $ 595,147 $ 575,410 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,524 1,335 4,916 3,913 Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A) $ 196,471 $ 190,062 $ 590,231 $ 571,497 Operating noninterest expense $ 193,700 $ 191,213 $ 584,600 $ 574,262 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,524 1,335 4,916 3,913 Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B) $ 192,176 $ 189,878 $ 579,684 $ 570,349 Net interest income $ 184,384 $ 168,260 $ 536,554 $ 498,542 Noninterest income 112,996 103,635 331,876 316,415 Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net 311 3,057 5,544 2,463 Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A) $ 297,069 $ 268,838 $ 862,886 $ 812,494 Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A) 66.14 % 70.70 % 68.40 % 70.34 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A) 64.69 70.63 67.18 70.20 Pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP reconciliation: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income before taxes (GAAP) $ 83,385 $ 72,998 $ 147,783 $ 208,697 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses 16,000 7,500 125,500 30,850 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) $ 99,385 $ 80,498 $ 273,283 $ 239,547 Pre-tax earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 1.74 $ 1.49 $ 3.06 $ 4.25 Provision for credit losses 0.33 0.15 2.59 0.63 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 2.07 $ 1.64 $ 5.65 $ 4.88 Tangible book value non-GAAP reconciliation: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,854,180 $ 2,563,866 Less: Intangible assets Goodwill 180,867 180,867 Other intangibles, net 22,657 17,190 Total intangibles, net 203,524 198,057 Total tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 2,650,656 $ 2,365,809 Total shares outstanding 48,028,679 49,088,331 Ratio of total shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 59.43 $ 52.23 Ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP) 55.19 48.19 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006090/en/ © Business Wire 2020

