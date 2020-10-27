UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $73.1 Million and Announces 3.2% Dividend Increase
10/27/2020
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
GAAP net income of $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share; net operating income of $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) income of $99.4 million, an increase of 10.2% from the linked quarter.
Average loans increased 16.8% on a linked-quarter, annualized basis.
Average deposits grew $1.3 billion to $24.1 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP book value per share increased 13.8% to $59.43, and tangible book value per share increased 14.5% to $55.19, compared to a year ago.
Credit quality remained strong, with net charge-offs of just 0.13% of average loans.
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced net income for the third quarter of 2020 of $73.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $60.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter) and $62.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $76.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $63.8 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $62.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (PTPP), a non-GAAP measure reconciled to net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $99.4 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $90.2 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $80.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. These PTPP results represent increases of 10.2% on a linked-quarter basis and 23.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Summary of quarterly financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3
Q2
Q3
2020
2020
2019
Net income
$
73,092
$
60,529
$
62,382
Earnings per share (diluted)
1.52
1.26
1.27
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
99,385
90,152
80,498
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)
2.07
1.88
1.64
Net operating income
76,434
63,835
62,525
Operating earnings per share (diluted)
1.59
1.33
1.27
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.99
%
0.87
%
1.03
%
Return on average equity
10.23
8.95
9.69
Efficiency ratio
66.14
70.20
70.70
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
1.03
%
0.91
%
1.04
%
Operating return on average equity
10.70
9.44
9.72
Operating efficiency ratio
64.69
68.76
70.63
Summary of year-to-date financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September
September
YTD
YTD
2020
2019
Net income
$
130,182
$
177,085
Earnings per share (diluted)
2.69
3.61
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
273,283
239,547
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted)
5.65
4.88
Net operating income
138,388
177,978
Operating earnings per share (diluted)
2.86
3.63
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.62
%
1.01
%
Return on average equity
6.30
9.86
Efficiency ratio
68.40
70.34
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
0.66
%
1.02
%
Operating return on average equity
6.69
9.91
Operating efficiency ratio
67.18
70.20
“Our strong third quarter results were driven by several factors. Despite unprecedented circumstances, average loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) balances, increased 9.7% on a linked-quarter annualized basis and we saw a 47.2% decrease in modified loan balances from the prior quarter. These were modifications designed during the height of the crisis to assist our customers and provide financial relief,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, we saw a 23.5% year-over-year increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income. We had year-over-year double-digit growth on both sides of our balance sheet and launched a successful inaugural subordinated debt issuance at an attractive yield, which further bolsters our capital position. And finally, as disclosed in our SEC filing on October 19, our fourth quarter is off to a great start with expected gains from our investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.”
Summary of revenue
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2020
2020
2019
LQ
PY
Net interest income
$
184,384
$
178,229
$
168,260
$
6,155
$
16,124
Noninterest income:
Trust and securities processing
50,552
46,321
45,218
4,231
5,334
Trading and investment banking
8,678
12,851
5,712
(4,173
)
2,966
Service charges on deposit accounts
19,650
19,074
20,620
576
(970
)
Insurance fees and commissions
259
533
320
(274
)
(61
)
Brokerage fees
4,819
5,753
8,102
(934
)
(3,283
)
Bankcard fees
15,295
12,916
16,895
2,379
(1,600
)
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
311
4,006
3,057
(3,695
)
(2,746
)
Other
13,432
19,002
3,711
(5,570
)
9,721
Total noninterest income
$
112,996
$
120,456
$
103,635
$
(7,460
)
$
9,361
Total revenue
$
297,380
$
298,685
$
271,895
$
(1,305
)
$
25,485
Net interest income (FTE)
$
191,181
$
184,833
$
174,415
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.73
%
2.79
%
3.09
%
Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue
38.00
40.33
38.12
Net interest income
Net interest income totaled $184.4 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 3.5%, from the linked quarter, driven by an increase of $1.2 billion, or 4.6%, in average earning assets. The increase in earning assets was driven by an increase of $638 million in securities and an increase of $633 million in loan balances.
Net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.73%, a decrease of six basis points from the linked quarter, due to loan repricing and mix changes, net changes to securities, and lower contribution of free funds. Earning asset yields declined 10 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by declining yields in the loan portfolio due to reductions in short-term interest rates and an unfavorable earning asset mix shift driven by excess liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased six basis points to 0.28%, driven by a seven-basis-point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and lower borrowing costs. Net interest spread decreased four basis points to 2.63% from the linked quarter and was one basis point lower than the third quarter of 2019.
On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $16.1 million, or 9.6%, driven by a $2.8 billion, or 22.0%, increase in average loans, and a $1.3 billion, or 15.8%, increase in securities. These increases were driven by organic loan growth and the company’s participation in the PPP.
Average deposits increased 5.9% on a linked-quarter basis and 25.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased 7.8% on a linked-quarter basis and 35.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
During the third quarter, the company terminated a $750.0 million interest rate floor hedge for $34.1 million with a gain, net of unamortized premium, of $18.4 million to be amortized through September 2024.
Noninterest income
Third quarter 2020 noninterest income decreased $7.5 million, or 6.2%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to:
A decrease of $6.2 million in company-owned life insurance income, reflecting the impact of lower market valuations of the underlying investments, recorded in other income. The decrease in company-owned life insurance income is offset by a proportionate decrease in deferred compensation expense as noted below.
A decrease of $4.2 million in trading and investment banking, primarily due to moderation of trading volumes from strong linked quarter levels, as well as a decrease of $1.9 million in market valuation of investments in the company’s trading portfolio.
A decrease of $3.7 million in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities.
These decreases were partially offset by increases of $4.2 million in trust and securities processing due to higher trust services and fund services income and $2.4 million in bankcard fees, primarily driven by increased interchange income.
Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2020 increased $9.4 million, or 9.0%, primarily driven by:
An increase of $5.3 million in trust and securities processing driven by increases of $3.7 million in fund services income and $1.6 million in corporate trust income.
Increases of $5.1 million in company-owned life insurance, $3.3 million in derivative income, and $1.2 million in equity earnings on alternative investments, all recorded in other income. The increase in company-owned life insurance income is offset by a proportionate increase in deferred compensation expense as noted below.
These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.3 million in brokerage fees due to decreased 12b-1 income, and $2.7 million in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities.
Noninterest expense
Summary of noninterest expense
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2020
2020
2019
LQ
PY
Salaries and employee benefits
$
124,194
$
130,938
$
110,153
$
(6,744
)
$
14,041
Occupancy, net
12,027
11,411
12,240
616
(213
)
Equipment
20,968
21,502
19,775
(534
)
1,193
Supplies and services
3,442
3,785
4,261
(343
)
(819
)
Marketing and business development
3,038
3,284
5,655
(246
)
(2,617
)
Processing fees
12,812
13,603
13,619
(791
)
(807
)
Legal and consulting
7,244
6,220
8,374
1,024
(1,130
)
Bankcard
4,834
4,549
4,643
285
191
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,524
1,658
1,335
(134
)
189
Regulatory fees
2,309
3,211
2,749
(902
)
(440
)
Other
5,603
8,372
8,593
(2,769
)
(2,990
)
Total noninterest expense
$
197,995
$
208,533
$
191,397
$
(10,538
)
$
6,598
GAAP noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $198.0 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5.1%, from the linked quarter and an increase of $6.6 million, or 3.4%, from the third quarter of 2019.
The linked quarter decrease in noninterest expense was driven by:
A decrease of $6.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, largely driven by an $8.0 million decrease in deferred compensation expense, and a decrease of $1.9 million in bonus and commission expense. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million in severance expense. The decrease in deferred compensation expense is offset by the decrease in company-owned life insurance income noted above.
A $3.0 million decrease in operational losses, recorded in other noninterest expense.
A $0.9 million decrease in regulatory fees due to decreased federal deposit insurance expense.
The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
A $14.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to increases of $7.3 million in bonus and commission expense, including an increase of $2.7 million in severance expense. Additional increases include $4.2 million in employee benefits expense, including an increase of $3.4 million in deferred compensation expense, and an increase of $2.5 million in salary and wage expense, which included compensation expense tied to the company’s COVID-19 response. The increase in deferred compensation expense was offset by the increase in company-owned life insurance income noted above.
These increases were partially offset by the following decreases:
A decrease of $2.6 million in marketing and development expense primarily due to a decline in travel and entertainment expense due to the pandemic.
Decreases of $1.3 million in operational losses and $1.1 million in derivative expense, both recorded in other noninterest expense.
A decrease of $1.8 million in consulting expense, recorded in legal and professional expense, due to timing of multiple technology initiatives.
Income taxes
The company’s effective tax rate was 11.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 15.1% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 is primarily attributable to a larger portion of pre-tax income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities.
Balance sheet
Average total assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $29.5 billion compared to $28.1 billion for the linked quarter and $23.9 billion for the same period in 2019.
During the third quarter, the company completed its inaugural public offering of $200 million in subordinated notes. These notes carry a rate of 3.7%, mature in September 2030, and are callable in September 2025.
Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2020
2020
2019
LQ
PY
Commercial and industrial
$
7,043,780
$
6,970,223
$
5,303,309
$
73,557
$
1,740,471
Specialty lending
456,847
471,571
630,768
(14,724
)
(173,921
)
Commercial real estate
5,744,344
5,435,428
4,957,810
308,916
786,534
Consumer real estate
1,755,249
1,528,501
1,286,776
226,748
468,473
Consumer
150,814
146,120
136,117
4,694
14,697
Credit cards
371,444
353,424
425,268
18,020
(53,824
)
Leases and other
209,238
193,099
150,830
16,139
58,408
Total loans
$
15,731,716
$
15,098,366
$
12,890,878
$
633,350
$
2,840,838
Average loans for the third quarter of 2020 increased 4.2% on a linked-quarter basis and 22.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to increased commercial real estate and consumer real estate loans and the company’s participation in PPP, which had an average balance of $1.5 billion in the third quarter.
Summary of average securities - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2020
2020
2019
LQ
PY
Securities available for sale:
U.S. Treasury
$
30,881
$
31,150
$
250,552
$
(269
)
$
(219,671
)
U.S. Agencies
242,504
403,290
93,440
(160,786
)
149,064
Mortgage-backed
4,829,586
4,284,374
3,987,463
545,212
842,123
State and political subdivisions
3,407,508
3,108,661
2,795,210
298,847
612,298
Corporates
58,866
98,089
155,656
(39,223
)
(96,790
)
Commercial Paper
3,478
2,040
—
1,438
3,478
Total securities available for sale
$
8,572,823
$
7,927,604
$
7,282,321
$
645,219
$
1,290,502
Securities held to maturity:
State and political subdivisions
$
1,085,297
$
1,100,843
$
1,105,397
$
(15,546
)
$
(20,100
)
Trading securities
32,894
37,816
44,571
(4,922
)
(11,677
)
Other securities
156,816
148,918
90,008
7,898
66,808
Total securities
$
9,847,830
$
9,215,181
$
8,522,297
$
632,649
$
1,325,533
Average securities available for sale increased 8.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 17.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Summary of average deposits - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q3
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2020
2020
2019
LQ
PY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
8,260,170
$
7,662,836
$
6,082,498
$
597,334
$
2,177,672
Interest-bearing demand and savings
15,125,267
14,160,722
12,214,570
964,545
2,910,697
Time deposits
741,750
957,007
1,011,862
(215,257
)
(270,112
)
Total deposits
$
24,127,187
$
22,780,565
$
19,308,930
$
1,346,622
$
4,818,257
Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total
34.24
%
33.64
%
31.50
%
Average deposits increased 5.9% on a linked-quarter basis and 25.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 7.8% on a linked-quarter basis to $8.3 billion.
Capital
Capital information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
Total equity
$
2,854,180
$
2,777,395
$
2,563,866
Book value per common share
59.43
57.84
52.23
Tangible book value per common share
55.19
53.57
48.19
Regulatory capital:
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$
2,402,785
$
2,335,625
$
2,284,417
Tier 1 capital
2,402,785
2,335,625
2,284,417
Total capital
2,854,598
2,580,849
2,464,698
Regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.93
%
11.92
%
12.53
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.93
11.92
12.53
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17
13.17
13.51
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.19
8.35
9.62
At September 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.
Total risk-based capital was favorably impacted by the $200 million subordinated note issuance during the third quarter. Additionally, the company contributed $100 million of capital to UMB Bank, n.a. during the third quarter.
Asset Quality
Credit quality
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Net charge-offs - Total loans
$
5,111
$
5,541
$
7,672
$
7,618
$
2,186
Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.07
%
Loans over 90 days past due
$
1,372
$
4,588
$
2,211
$
2,069
$
2,466
Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans
0.01
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Nonaccrual and restructured loans
$
93,695
$
82,245
$
97,029
$
56,347
$
71,838
Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans
0.59
%
0.54
%
0.70
%
0.42
%
0.55
%
Provision for credit losses
$
16,000
$
21,500
$
88,000
$
2,000
$
7,500
Provision for credit losses for the third quarter totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of $5.5 million from the linked quarter, and an increase of $8.5 million from the third quarter of 2019.
Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million, or 0.13%, of average loans, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.15%, of average loans in the linked quarter.
Dividend Declaration
At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 3.2% or $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020.
Conference Call
The company plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (CT).
Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following link:
A replay of the conference call may be heard through November 11, 2020 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10148456. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share – diluted (PTPP EPS), tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, PTPP, PTPP EPS, tangible shareholders’ equity, and tangible book value per share – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company’s premises.
Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.
Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).
Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding income tax and provision expenses.
Tangible shareholders’ equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders’ equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders’ equity divided by the Company’s total shares outstanding.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition to such factors that have been disclosed previously, the COVID-19 pandemic (the pandemic) may also cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from our forward-looking statements. The pandemic has created a global public-health crisis that has resulted in widespread volatility and deteriorations in household, business, economic, and market conditions. It is currently adversely affecting the company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the continued adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects could be significant. We are not able to accurately predict the extent of the impact of the pandemic on our capital, liquidity, and other financial positions and on our business, results of operations, and prospects at this time, and we believe it will depend on a number of evolving factors, including: (i) the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic; (ii) the response of governmental and non-governmental authorities to the pandemic, which is rapidly changing and not always coordinated or consistent across jurisdictions; (iii) the effect of the pandemic on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, which may vary widely, and which is generally expected to increase our credit, counterparty, operational, and other risks; and (iv) the effect of the pandemic on economies and markets, which in turn could adversely affect, among other things, the origination of new loans and the performance of our existing loans. The pandemic is also expected to have a significant impact on our CECL calculation and related provision under a new accounting standard that we were required to adopt in January 2020. The CECL calculation includes periodic estimates of the net amount expected to be collected over the contractual term of certain financial assets, and requires us to take into account, among other things, economic conditions forecasted over the life of the financial asset, including the current and anticipated effects of the pandemic. Any forward-looking statement should be evaluated in light of these considerations. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC.
About UMB:
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Loans
$
15,950,177
$
13,043,840
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(211,688
)
(107,406
)
Net loans
15,738,489
12,936,434
Loans held for sale
10,978
11,025
Securities:
Available for sale
8,719,246
7,411,908
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
1,067,501
1,102,005
Trading securities
49,154
86,074
Other securities
159,994
88,176
Total securities
9,995,895
8,688,163
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
1,101,313
463,392
Interest-bearing due from banks
1,613,675
158,339
Cash and due from banks
440,659
658,198
Premises and equipment, net
295,090
290,273
Accrued income
132,574
119,024
Goodwill
180,867
180,867
Other intangibles, net
22,657
17,190
Other assets
718,775
620,187
Total assets
$
30,250,972
$
24,143,092
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
8,752,882
$
6,652,887
Interest-bearing demand and savings
15,298,562
11,689,871
Time deposits under $250,000
491,378
618,301
Time deposits of $250,000 or more
195,085
348,286
Total deposits
24,737,907
19,309,345
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,929,004
1,791,000
Short-term debt
15,000
—
Long-term debt
269,044
70,091
Accrued expenses and taxes
255,720
223,210
Other liabilities
190,117
185,580
Total liabilities
27,396,792
21,579,226
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
55,057
55,057
Capital surplus
1,085,375
1,069,510
Retained earnings
1,750,389
1,621,198
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
299,103
96,021
Treasury stock
(335,744
)
(277,920
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,854,180
2,563,866
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,250,972
$
24,143,092
Consolidated Statements of Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
142,441
$
162,243
$
433,471
$
481,342
Securities:
Taxable interest
26,393
26,966
79,475
79,057
Tax-exempt interest
25,377
23,202
74,393
65,887
Total securities income
51,770
50,168
153,868
144,944
Federal funds and resell agreements
2,248
2,817
9,273
8,968
Interest-bearing due from banks
299
3,450
3,360
10,117
Trading securities
259
425
1,225
1,701
Total interest income
197,017
219,103
601,197
647,072
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
9,284
41,144
50,259
118,494
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,730
8,313
10,061
25,924
Other
1,619
1,386
4,323
4,112
Total interest expense
12,633
50,843
64,643
148,530
Net interest income
184,384
168,260
536,554
498,542
Provision for credit losses
16,000
7,500
125,500
30,850
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
168,384
160,760
411,054
467,692
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust and securities processing
50,552
45,218
143,873
130,078
Trading and investment banking
8,678
5,712
23,252
16,746
Service charges on deposit accounts
19,650
20,620
63,805
62,648
Insurance fees and commissions
259
320
1,051
1,123
Brokerage fees
4,819
8,102
20,432
22,422
Bankcard fees
15,295
16,895
44,756
50,401
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
311
3,057
5,544
2,463
Other
13,432
3,711
29,163
30,534
Total noninterest income
112,996
103,635
331,876
316,415
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
124,194
110,153
366,192
340,639
Occupancy, net
12,027
12,240
35,618
35,522
Equipment
20,968
19,775
63,711
58,283
Supplies and services
3,442
4,261
11,412
12,419
Marketing and business development
3,038
5,655
10,962
17,872
Processing fees
12,812
13,619
39,805
38,847
Legal and consulting
7,244
8,374
19,574
21,503
Bankcard
4,834
4,643
14,243
13,689
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,524
1,335
4,916
3,913
Regulatory fees
2,309
2,749
7,886
8,549
Other
5,603
8,593
20,828
24,174
Total noninterest expense
197,995
191,397
595,147
575,410
Income before income taxes
83,385
72,998
147,783
208,697
Income tax expense
10,293
10,616
17,601
31,612
NET INCOME
$
73,092
$
62,382
$
130,182
$
177,085
PER SHARE DATA
Net income – basic
$
1.52
$
1.28
$
2.70
$
3.63
Net income – diluted
1.52
1.27
2.69
3.61
Dividends
0.31
0.30
0.93
0.90
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
47,947,056
48,797,182
48,208,447
48,762,667
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
48,068,438
49,096,196
48,352,145
49,052,329
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
73,092
$
62,382
$
130,182
$
177,085
Other comprehensive income, before tax:
Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities:
Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net
20,975
54,182
269,976
268,100
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
(311
)
(3,057
)
(5,544
)
(2,463
)
Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities
20,664
51,125
264,432
265,637
Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges:
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net
(122
)
(7,469
)
19,015
(12,618
)
Less: Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses included in net income
(1,123
)
280
(869
)
295
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges
(1,245
)
(7,189
)
18,146
(12,323
)
Other comprehensive income, before tax
19,419
43,936
282,578
253,314
Income tax expense
(4,578
)
(10,532
)
(66,655
)
(61,511
)
Other comprehensive income
14,841
33,404
215,923
191,803
Comprehensive income
$
87,933
$
95,786
$
346,105
$
368,888
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Common
Stock
Capital
Surplus
Retained
Earnings
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income
Treasury
Stock
Total
Balance - January 1, 2019
$
55,057
$
1,054,601
$
1,488,421
$
(95,782
)
$
(273,827
)
$
2,228,470
Total comprehensive income
—
—
177,085
191,803
—
368,888
Dividends ($0.90 per share)
—
—
(44,308
)
—
—
(44,308
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(4,335
)
(4,335
)
Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances
—
3,113
—
—
(2,497
)
616
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
10,918
—
—
—
10,918
Sale of treasury stock
—
265
—
—
380
645
Exercise of stock options
—
613
—
—
2,359
2,972
Balance - September 30, 2019
$
55,057
$
1,069,510
$
1,621,198
$
96,021
$
(277,920
)
$
2,563,866
Balance - January 1, 2020
$
55,057
$
1,073,764
$
1,672,438
$
83,180
$
(277,999
)
$
2,606,440
Total comprehensive income
—
—
130,182
215,923
—
346,105
Dividends ($0.93 per share)
—
—
(45,192
)
—
—
(45,192
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
615
—
—
(60,180
)
(59,565
)
Forfeitures of equity awards, net of issuances
—
565
—
—
43
608
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
9,834
—
—
—
9,834
Sale of treasury stock
—
158
—
—
311
469
Exercise of stock options
—
439
—
—
2,081
2,520
Cumulative effect adjustment
—
—
(7,039
)
—
—
(7,039
)
Balance - September 30, 2020
$
55,057
$
1,085,375
$
1,750,389
$
299,103
$
(335,744
)
$
2,854,180
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
15,731,716
3.60
%
$
12,890,878
4.99
%
Securities:
Taxable
5,478,397
1.92
4,636,243
2.31
Tax-exempt
4,336,539
2.95
3,841,483
3.03
Total securities
9,814,936
2.37
8,477,726
2.63
Federal funds and resell agreements
1,177,590
0.76
394,587
2.83
Interest bearing due from banks
1,087,838
0.11
582,116
2.35
Trading securities
32,894
3.54
44,571
4.32
Total earning assets
27,844,974
2.91
22,389,878
3.99
Allowance for credit losses
(211,221
)
(104,795
)
Other assets
1,846,919
1,652,033
Total assets
$
29,480,672
$
23,937,116
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
15,867,017
0.23
%
$
13,226,432
1.23
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,964,161
0.35
1,683,072
1.96
Borrowed funds
115,943
5.56
69,927
7.86
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,947,121
0.28
14,979,431
1.35
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
8,260,170
6,082,498
Other liabilities
431,528
321,909
Shareholders' equity
2,841,853
2,553,278
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,480,672
$
23,937,116
Net interest spread
2.63
%
2.64
%
Net interest margin
2.73
3.09
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
14,818,893
3.91
%
$
12,607,157
5.10
%
Securities:
Taxable
5,082,153
2.09
4,481,242
2.36
Tax-exempt
4,169,829
3.02
3,730,744
2.98
Total securities
9,251,982
2.51
8,211,986
2.64
Federal funds and resell agreements
1,070,071
1.16
414,560
2.89
Interest bearing due from banks
1,140,965
0.39
563,810
2.40
Trading securities
39,580
4.55
50,841
5.05
Total earning assets
26,321,491
3.15
21,848,354
4.07
Allowance for credit losses
(173,254
)
(106,565
)
Other assets
1,742,652
1,607,087
Total assets
$
27,890,889
$
23,348,876
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
15,107,688
0.44
%
$
12,897,172
1.23
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
2,043,942
0.66
1,655,934
2.09
Borrowed funds
90,849
6.36
69,669
7.89
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,242,479
0.50
14,622,775
1.36
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,475,746
6,040,019
Other liabilities
411,547
283,863
Shareholders' equity
2,761,117
2,402,219
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
27,890,889
$
23,348,876
Net interest spread
2.65
%
2.71
%
Net interest margin
2.82
3.16
Business Segment Information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Commercial
Banking
Institutional
Banking
Personal
Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
122,362
$
23,375
$
38,647
$
184,384
Provision for credit losses
14,032
193
1,775
16,000
Noninterest income
22,464
62,688
27,844
112,996
Noninterest expense
65,175
69,667
63,153
197,995
Income before taxes
65,619
16,203
1,563
83,385
Income tax expense
8,100
2,000
193
10,293
Net income
$
57,519
$
14,203
$
1,370
$
73,092
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Commercial
Banking
Institutional
Banking
Personal
Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
104,360
$
30,604
$
33,296
$
168,260
Provision for credit losses
5,966
256
1,278
7,500
Noninterest income
18,874
58,643
26,118
103,635
Noninterest expense
66,447
66,622
58,328
191,397
Income (loss) before taxes
50,821
22,369
(192
)
72,998
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,390
3,254
(28
)
10,616
Net income (loss)
$
43,431
$
19,115
$
(164
)
$
62,382
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Commercial
Banking
Institutional
Banking
Personal
Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
342,406
$
84,534
$
109,614
$
536,554
Provision for credit losses
115,533
766
9,201
125,500
Noninterest income
57,782
191,128
82,966
331,876
Noninterest expense
186,341
215,073
193,733
595,147
Income (loss) before taxes
98,314
59,823
(10,354
)
147,783
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,709
7,125
(1,233
)
17,601
Net income (loss)
$
86,605
$
52,698
$
(9,121
)
$
130,182
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Commercial
Banking
Institutional
Banking
Personal
Banking
Total
Net interest income
$
306,752
$
92,857
$
98,933
$
498,542
Provision for credit losses
25,602
723
4,525
30,850
Noninterest income
62,442
170,118
83,855
316,415
Noninterest expense
201,777
196,871
176,762
575,410
Income before taxes
141,815
65,381
1,501
208,697
Income tax expense
21,482
9,903
227
31,612
Net income
$
120,333
$
55,478
$
1,274
$
177,085
The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following three reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Prior to 2020, the company had the following four business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at September 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (GAAP)
$
73,092
$
62,382
$
130,182
$
177,085
Adjustments:
Acquisition expense
78
71
324
168
Severance expense
2,859
113
4,648
980
COVID-19 related expense
1,358
—
5,575
—
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(953
)
(41
)
(2,341
)
(255
)
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)
3,342
143
8,206
893
Net operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
76,434
$
62,525
$
138,388
$
177,978
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
1.52
$
1.27
$
2.69
$
3.61
Acquisition expense
—
—
0.01
—
Severance expense
0.06
—
0.10
0.02
COVID-19 related expense
0.03
—
0.11
—
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(0.02
)
—
(0.05
)
—
Operating earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
1.59
$
1.27
$
2.86
$
3.63
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.03
%
0.62
%
1.01
%
Return on average equity
10.23
9.69
6.30
9.86
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
1.03
%
1.04
%
0.66
%
1.02
%
Operating return on average equity
10.70
9.72
6.69
9.91
(i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2%.
Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Noninterest expense
$
197,995
$
191,397
$
595,147
$
575,410
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax):
Acquisition expense
78
71
324
168
Severance expense
2,859
113
4,648
980
COVID-19 related expense
1,358
—
5,575
—
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax)
4,295
184
10,547
1,148
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
193,700
$
191,213
$
584,600
$
574,262
Noninterest expense
$
197,995
$
191,397
$
595,147
$
575,410
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,524
1,335
4,916
3,913
Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A)
$
196,471
$
190,062
$
590,231
$
571,497
Operating noninterest expense
$
193,700
$
191,213
$
584,600
$
574,262
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,524
1,335
4,916
3,913
Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B)
$
192,176
$
189,878
$
579,684
$
570,349
Net interest income
$
184,384
$
168,260
$
536,554
$
498,542
Noninterest income
112,996
103,635
331,876
316,415
Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
311
3,057
5,544
2,463
Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A)
$
297,069
$
268,838
$
862,886
$
812,494
Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A)
66.14
%
70.70
%
68.40
%
70.34
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A)
64.69
70.63
67.18
70.20
Pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP reconciliation:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income before taxes (GAAP)
$
83,385
$
72,998
$
147,783
$
208,697
Adjustments:
Provision for credit losses
16,000
7,500
125,500
30,850
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)
$
99,385
$
80,498
$
273,283
$
239,547
Pre-tax earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
1.74
$
1.49
$
3.06
$
4.25
Provision for credit losses
0.33
0.15
2.59
0.63
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
2.07
$
1.64
$
5.65
$
4.88
Tangible book value non-GAAP reconciliation:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
As of
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
2,854,180
$
2,563,866
Less: Intangible assets
Goodwill
180,867
180,867
Other intangibles, net
22,657
17,190
Total intangibles, net
203,524
198,057
Total tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$
2,650,656
$
2,365,809
Total shares outstanding
48,028,679
49,088,331
Ratio of total shareholders' equity (book value) per share
$
59.43
$
52.23
Ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP)