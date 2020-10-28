Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : How to build your retirement savings (infographic)

10/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Building and maintaining retirement savings is one of the most important long-term financial goals for many Americans.

Regardless of your personal situation, having a plan for your golden years is a smart move-although getting started may seem overwhelming. Review these tips for taking the first steps to building your retirement savings.

Retirement savings plan Determine your unique needs
  • A common standard for post-retirement income is 70% of the annual salary you made while in the workforce. For example, if you earn $50,000 a year, you'd need about $35,000 each year in retirement to maintain your standard of living.
  • The average retirement lasts about 20 years, so plan to fund at least two decades of post-work life
Review your options
  • 401(k) retirement plans are commonly offered and provide tax benefits. Additionally, many employers provide a partial or total match.
  • Roth and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are available from a variety of financial institutions and are relatively simple to set up. These accounts also offer some tax advantages.
  • Health savings accounts (HSAs) have more specific and limited applications. However, they can help address the often significant cost of healthcare for retirees.
Set your goals and start saving
  • While you might not be able to save a large amount from each paycheck immediately, getting into the habit of savings for retirement is crucial. You can increase your contributions over time as you're able.
  • Using an automatic payment, like a direct deposit into your retirement account each pay period, can help you consistently save.

After you work through this starting list for retirement savings, a financial professional can help you put all the pieces of the puzzle together for a long-term plan.

UMB personal banking solutions offer convenience and simplicity to meet all your financial needs. From home loans to auto financing and everything in between, see how UMB personal banking can work with you to find the right products for your life and lifestyle.

Boost your financial know-how and sign up for our personal banking newsletter. We'll send informative articles right to your inbox

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 21:19:09 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 167 M - -
Net income 2020 151 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 2 710 M 2 710 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,50 $
Last Close Price 56,42 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-17.37%2 710
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%163 696
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-27.36%55 911
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.96%51 399
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.39%48 641
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%45 542
