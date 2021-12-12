Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UMB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : How to plan for charitable giving (infographic)

12/12/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The holiday season brings an opportunity to give to others and support nonprofit organizations you care about. Nonprofits are especially in need of assistance as the lingering physical, mental and economic effects of the pandemic continue to impact vulnerable populations. Now is the time to talk to your family about charitable donations by sharing your passion with them.

If you have a charity you donate to regularly, share with your family why you want to give again and what about the charity speaks to you, so they understand why this is important to you. If you're searching for a nonprofit to give to on your own or with a group, consider searching within a website like charitynavigator.org to narrow down your options and connect with reputable nonprofits.

If your family thinks they are unable to donate due to finances, they're not alone. According to the 2020 Giving Report, 42% of non-donors said the primary reason they do not donate money to nonprofits is because they do not have the financial resources. However, once you break down your budget to discover how much you are actually spending on a monthly basis, you may find that becoming a donor is within reach. If donating is already a part of your budget, walk your family through your budgeting process and share any tips you may have.

Another way to give back to a cause in addition to donating, is volunteering. Giving back with your time can also help you develop a meaningful connection with the cause your charity supports. Show your family how your donation will make an impact on the nonprofits by spending a few hours volunteering with the group.

Once you've talked to your family members and friends about donating, it's time to act. Encourage every member of your family to pick a charity they would like to donate to and share why they are excited to support the organization. You can also try creating a donation pool or ask loved ones to donate to your charity of choice in lieu of traditional gift giving.

The giving spirit you feel during the holiday season doesn't have to stop after Jan. 1. Once you decide on an appropriate budget for your charitable giving, consider setting up a monthly, automatic withdrawal with your chosen charity so you can continue giving throughout the year.

Planning for charitable giving: infographic and top tips

Are you ready to begin a tradition of charitable giving?

Plan for charitable giving this holiday season with a proactive approach to donating. Here are some financial tips for this season.

Choose a charity

Seek our reputable nonprofits by searching websites like Charity Navigator. Financial fraud often occurs through ill-intended fundraisers and donation requests.

Budget for donations

Use the spend, save and share budget method by allocating 50% of your take-home pay to your spending funds, 30% to savings and 20% to sharing or donating*.

Consider how much to give

Gifts of any size are appreciated by nonprofits, so don't fret the dollar amount. The intention behind donating speaks volumes.

Volunteer

If you're low on funds, giving personal time or volunteering, engaging in advocacy, or giving material goods are all equally meaningful ways of contributing to a cause

Combine funds

Join financial forces with family and friends to pool your funds for a group gift.

View and save the infographic

*Your budget allocation percentages may differ based on your financial situation.

UMB personal banking solutions offer convenience and simplicity to meet all your financial needs. From home loans to auto financing and everything in between, see how UMB personal banking can work with you to find the right products for your life and lifestyle.

Boost your financial know-how so you can feel prepared for an unexpected expense by signing up for our personal banking newsletter. We'll send informative articles right to your inbox.

When you click links marked with the "‡" symbol, you will leave UMB's website and go to websites that are not controlled by or affiliated with UMB. We have provided these links for your convenience. However, we do not endorse or guarantee any products or services you may view on other sites. Other websites may not follow the same privacy policies and security procedures that UMB does, so please review their policies and procedures carefully.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:06pUMB FINANCIAL : How to plan for charitable giving (infographic)
PU
12/09UMB BANK + KBH EQUIPMENT : An inside look at an agribusiness relationship
PU
12/09UMB FINANCIAL : Year-end investment portfolio management tips
PU
12/09UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/07LEADER Q&A WITH KEVA WHITLEY : Stay positive and you'll grow
PU
12/03UMB FINANCIAL : Market – an interactive activity to practice healthy shopping, on a ..
PU
12/02UMB FINANCIAL : First to market? Three questions for your fund distribution services partn..
PU
11/30INSIDER BUY : Umb Financial
MT
11/29UMB FINANCIAL : Do you have a will or a trust established?
PU
11/24UMB FINANCIAL : Hiking Ireland's tallest peak with Katherine O'Brien, manager of UMB's Dub..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 292 M - -
Net income 2021 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 5 084 M 5 084 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 105,14 $
Average target price 111,40 $
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION52.40%5 084
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.96%56 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.01%55 398