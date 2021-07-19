UMB Financial : Q&A with Jessica Key, vice president of treasury management

We talk with Jessica Key, vice president of treasury management, about her role, how she got her start in banking and recent business accomplishments, including her recognition as the top producer on the treasury management team in 2020.

As vice president of treasury management, I'm responsible for analyzing account architecture and finding ways to optimize the way our clients operate financially through their payments processes. Since I'm the only person focused on this offering in Texas, I manage all the treasury clients in the region while working with my colleagues across the bank's footprint within the Specialty Finance division.

Surprisingly, yes-but more specifically I knew I wanted to carry a briefcase which just so happened to be what bankers did when I was growing up. My dream came true when I started in the banking industry in 2005 working as a client service and sales professional and I've been in the industry ever since.

I've always considered myself a good communicator and value both personal and professional relationships. In a role that requires constant communication and relationship nurturing, and whose business achievements rely mostly on client travel and in-person meetings, 2020 dramatically changed the way I conducted my day-to-day responsibilities.

Like many, I relied heavily on video conferences and 'old-fashioned' phone calls to keep up with my prospective and current clients and make sure they felt supported during the unique circumstances they faced during, and because of, the pandemic.

My persistence in nurturing many of these external relationships paid off, and at the end of 2020 I helped secure and onboard one of the banks' top clients and was named the 2020 top producer for the entire treasury management team-resulting in 136% of last year's overall goal. Now that travel and meeting restrictions have started to lift, I'm looking forward to getting back to 'normal' and taking my office on the road to continue to serve my clients and maintain the relationships I've worked hard to build.

I'm an active member of the Fort Worth Association for Financial Professionals (FWAFP), a non-profit organization created to promote the common business interest of treasury management and the finance profession. During my five-year involvement with FWAFP, I have served in several leadership roles including president and vice president of programming. I currently serve as an Alliance of Texas Treasury Associations representative where I'm responsible for the coordination of the regions' largest financial conference, TEXPO, which was hosted by our chapter this year. Despite the pandemic, the conference attendance exceeded expectations with more than 400 attendees-it was a huge achievement for me and for the Fort Worth chapter.

I enjoy spending time outdoors with my 12-year-old daughter in the great state of Texas and can often be found off-roading in my new Jeep Rubicon or attending music festivals.

