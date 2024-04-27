UMB Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS:UMBF) is in talks to acquire rival Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NasdaqGS:HTLF), people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the biggest US regional bank merger this year. A deal could be announced within weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing and talks could still be delayed or falter, they said.

A spokesperson for UMB said the company doesn?t comment on ?market speculation.? A representative for Heartland Financial didn?t immediately respond to requests for comment.