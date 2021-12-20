UMB Financial : and its associates receive 18 awards for community and industry excellence in 2021

As we head into a new year, it's important to reflect on the successes of the year and acknowledge those who went above and beyond in our industry and our communities.

Our associates are hard-working and dedicated-and these qualities were recognized across the U.S. by community organizations, as well as regional and industry publications, resulting in 18 awards in 2021.

Thank you to each of our associates who continue to contribute to their community and UMB. We are proud of all that you've accomplished this year and look forward to another year of teamwork and commitment.

Learn more about our associates' professional accomplishments and community service below:

Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions‡ Program - Drew McCart, senior commercial banking client manager

