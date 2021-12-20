UMB Financial : and its associates receive 18 awards for community and industry excellence in 2021
12/20/2021 | 12:40pm EST
As we head into a new year, it's important to reflect on the successes of the year and acknowledge those who went above and beyond in our industry and our communities.
Our associates are hard-working and dedicated-and these qualities were recognized across the U.S. by community organizations, as well as regional and industry publications, resulting in 18 awards in 2021.
Thank you to each of our associates who continue to contribute to their community and UMB. We are proud of all that you've accomplished this year and look forward to another year of teamwork and commitment.
Learn more about our associates' professional accomplishments and community service below:
Wichita Business Journal: Women Who Lead‡ - Cindy Stephens, financial center manager
Stay informed on industry trends and noteworthy company news by visiting our Industry News section on umb.com. Follow UMB on LinkedIn, Facebook‡ and Twitter‡ to see regular updates about our company, people and timely financial perspectives.
UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:39:02 UTC.