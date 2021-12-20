Log in
UMB Financial : and its associates receive 18 awards for community and industry excellence in 2021

12/20/2021 | 12:40pm EST
As we head into a new year, it's important to reflect on the successes of the year and acknowledge those who went above and beyond in our industry and our communities.

Our associates are hard-working and dedicated-and these qualities were recognized across the U.S. by community organizations, as well as regional and industry publications, resulting in 18 awards in 2021.

Thank you to each of our associates who continue to contribute to their community and UMB. We are proud of all that you've accomplished this year and look forward to another year of teamwork and commitment.

Learn more about our associates' professional accomplishments and community service below:

  1. American Bankers Association Foundation: Community Commitment Award‡ - UMB Financial Corporation
  2. American Banker: Most Powerful Women to Watch‡ - Shannon Johnson, executive vice president, chief administrative officer
  3. D CEO 500 - Zach Fee, president of treasury management and commercial banking
  4. Denver Business Journal: 40 under 40‡ - Paul Williamson, president of UMB Bank Colorado
  5. FOCUS St. Louis: Leadership St. Louis‡ - Theresa Nikolaus, vice president regional delivery manager
  1. Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions‡ Program - Drew McCart, senior commercial banking client manager
  1. Hedgeweek Global and US Awards: Best Administrator - Technology‡ - UMB Bank
  2. HFM US Services Awards: Best Custodian‡ - UMB Bank
  3. Ingram's: 250‡ - Mariner Kemper, chairman and CEO of UMB Financial Corporation, and Jim Rine, president and CEO of UMB Bank
  4. Ingram's: 40 under 40‡ - Amy Harris, executive vice president, chief legal officer
  5. Kansas City Business Journal: Healthiest Employers‡ - UMB Bank
  6. Kansas City Business Journal: Women Who Mean Business‡ - Abby Wendel, president, consumer banking
  7. Leadership Springfield: Signature Class‡ - Brandon Bowenschulte, vice president, senior portfolio manager, commercial lending
  8. Missouri Lawyers Weekly: Women's Justice Award‡ - Amy Harris, executive vice president, chief legal officer
  9. North American Customer Centricity Awards: Customer Experience Team‡ - UMB Financial Corporation
  10. Private Equity Wire USA Awards: Best Fund Administrator (GP's with assets <$30 billion)‡ - UMB Bank
  11. Springfield Business Journal: Trusted Advisors‡ - Matthew Keeth, vice president, senior client manager
  12. Wichita Business Journal: Women Who Lead‡ - Cindy Stephens, financial center manager

Stay informed on industry trends and noteworthy company news by visiting our Industry News section on umb.com. Follow UMB on LinkedIn, Facebook‡ and Twitter‡ to see regular updates about our company, people and timely financial perspectives.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 17:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%53 478