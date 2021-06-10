Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UMB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : How migration to Arizona is impacting housing and businesses across the state

06/10/2021 | 03:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arizona has become a prime relocation destination for people across the country-especially those coming from California. People are attracted to the geographic climate, better property taxes, as well as the overall better cost of living, especially when compared to prices in California. But how is this migration and influx of new residents impacting housing, talent and business across the state? Robert Faver, president of UMB Bank Arizona, recently talked with the Phoenix Business Journal on issues surrounding affordable housing, including his own personal story.

Research shows Arizona has more than 60,000 new residents from California alone each year, making it the second fastest-growing state in the country according to U.S. News & World Report. But this begs the question: are we in a housing bubble? Unlike the housing bubble in 2008, the demand is real, and the supply is extremely limited.

Affordable housing concerns

The Phoenix housing market is booming. As a direct result of the pandemic, we are seeing more California residents, as well as people from other neighboring states, cashing out and coming to Arizona for better property taxes and bigger homes, which is driving prices up and reducing inventory. This is creating a big affordability issue with both houses and apartments and there are concerns about how the state will mitigate the rising cost and competition. The pandemic has impacted the market too for three main reasons: People don't want to open up their house to other people during the pandemic, people want more space, and people want out of apartment living.

There is high demand for homes with an extremely low supply, which is creating bidding wars and driving up the cost of housing. Recently, a client mentioned they sold some land to housing developers who were building two different subdivisions. In both subdivisions, more than a third of buyers were from California. I had my own experience with the real estate market when I sold my own home a few months back. I received eight offers and most offered more than asking. We sold our home in a day which really goes to show how hot the market is right now.

Rise in real estate investment and industrial development

Real estate investments are on the rise-especially in the multi-family and industrial space as more companies call the Grand Canyon State home and the demand is increasing. The valuation on those properties is very high and we are seeing a lot of them being sold to funds. Industrial space is at a premium and as a result, we've seen a lot of farmers sell their land for a substantial amount of money for new businesses coming to town. It's not necessarily new business, but expansion of businesses, which is great from an economic perspective and for jobs.

Mortgage interest rates remain low

In Arizona, we saw rates go up toward the end of last year, and since then, they have come back down a bit. Despite the climb, they are still near historic lows, which is helping people afford more expensive homes. As a whole, we expect mortgage rates to increase slightly by the end of the year and expect inventory to stay sparse, helping to keep demand strong. We also believe first-time home buying will stay strong.

Read more from Robert Faver's recent interview with the Phoenix Business Journal:

Stay informed on industry trends and noteworthy company news by visiting our UMB in the News section on umb.com. Follow UMB on LinkedIn, Facebook‡ and Twitter‡ to see regular updates about our company, people and timely financial perspectives.

When you click links marked with the '‡' symbol, you will leave UMB's website and go to websites that are not controlled by or affiliated with UMB. We have provided these links for your convenience. However, we do not endorse or guarantee any products or services you may view on other sites. Other websites may not follow the same privacy policies and security procedures that UMB does, so please review their policies and procedures carefully.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:28pUMB FINANCIAL  : How migration to Arizona is impacting housing and businesses ac..
PU
06/09UMB BANK + WOHLGEMUTH FARMS : An inside look at an agribusiness relationship
PU
06/09UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at UMB Financial
MT
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at UMB Financial
MT
06/03UMB FINANCIAL  : How to Approach Fundraising for the Year Ahead
PU
06/02UMB FINANCIAL  : Why you need a personal financial review
PU
06/01UMB FINANCIAL  : My Personal Experience as an African American in Banking
PU
06/01&LDQUO;EXTREME OPTIMISM&RDQUO; : Goal-Setting a Year Into the Pandemic
PU
05/28COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT : Giving Back Through Every Stage of Life
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 245 M - -
Net income 2021 336 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 4 560 M 4 560 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 104,83 $
Last Close Price 94,39 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.82%4 560
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%178 610
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.65%74 893
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.34%74 798
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.96%62 767
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.55%56 423