  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  UMB Financial Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : Online and Mobile Banking –Tools to enhance your money management (infographic)

05/23/2021 | 10:07am EDT
Online and mobile banking tools can help make life easier for you as you care for your financial needs. Discover more ways to use these digital tools to your advantage.

Online and Mobile Banking - Tools to enhance your money management More access

With online and mobile banking, you can access your bank accounts from your smartphone, computer or mobile device.

More features

Mobile and online banking are often equipped with features like personal financial management tools, plus access to transaction history and account balances.

More convenience

Options to deposit checks, pay bills and transfer funds provides you access to your money at your convenience.

More secure

Enhanced log in verification, alerts for account monitoring and a secure message center are some of the features digital banking tools include to keep your accounts secure.

In today's fast-paced world, the benefits of online and mobile banking can make managing your money more convenient for you. To learn about UMB's online and mobile banking solutions, visit UMB.com/Online.

This content is informational only and does not constitute financial advice. It is best to consult your own advisor who knows your specific situation and can advise you accordingly.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 248 M - -
Net income 2021 336 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 4 754 M 4 754 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 104,83 $
Last Close Price 98,42 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION42.66%4 754
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%172 872
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.81%71 360
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.21.46%70 847
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.35%61 187
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.06%54 606