Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UMB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMBF   US9027881088

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/15 10:14:55 am
105.965 USD   +0.42%
10:01aUMB Healthcare Services Now Offering Benefit Spending Accounts
BU
11/12UMB FINANCIAL : Why do most mutual funds make year-end distributions in December?
PU
11/10Honoring our heroes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Healthcare Services Now Offering Benefit Spending Accounts

11/15/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UMB Healthcare Services, a leading national HSA provider, is excited to announce a new suite of tax-advantaged benefit accounts that complements its current health savings accounts solution offered to employers. In addition to HSAs, their comprehensive benefit accounts solution now includes flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and commuter benefit accounts.

UMB’s new offering, powered by WEX, delivers a seamless solution that is easy to implement, while offering features such as new financial wellness tools that help employees plan, save, and pay for healthcare, dependent and commuter expenses. The new offering also includes valuable support for employers to help drive employee adoption and engagement. Employees benefit from a secure member portal for simplified claims submission, convenient bill-pay and reimbursement options, and self-directed investment options for HSA funds. As both the HSA custodian and plan administrator, UMB provides a single trusted source with dedicated support to bring the benefit strategy to life and fully support employers and their employees.

“The need to streamline the administration of multiple benefit options while offering the most competitive benefits package and cutting-edge financial products to their employees are top priorities for our clients. Now, UMB’s one-stop shop for a full range of benefit accounts and other financial tools gives employers a competitive advantage in their benefits package and delivers innovative services that will help their employees prepare and save for the near and long-term,” said Phil Mason, director of UMB Healthcare Services. “As a trusted partner and industry leader in integrated healthcare payment solutions, this is a natural extension for our product offerings and one we are excited to now make available in a simple turnkey solution.”

UMB currently has more than 5.4 million healthcare debit cards in circulation and 1.4 million HSAs totaling more than $3 billion in assets and deposits.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit more.umb.com/coronavirus.

About WEX:

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider. WEX provides payment solutions to businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel, and health. WEX has offices in 14 countries and employs approximately 5,400 people around the world. Learn more at LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our corporate blog. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:01aUMB Healthcare Services Now Offering Benefit Spending Accounts
BU
11/12UMB FINANCIAL : Why do most mutual funds make year-end distributions in December?
PU
11/10Honoring our heroes
PU
11/09FRAUD PREVENTION GUIDE : A roundup of our top content
PU
11/05INSIDER SELL : Umb Financial
MT
11/04Five ways to protect your business from fraud
PU
11/04EARNINGS EXPLAINED : Third quarter 2021 earnings
PU
11/03INSIDER SELL : Umb Financial
MT
11/03SERVICE, COMMUNITY AND KINDNESS : Shelly Addington's people-focused leadership
PU
11/03Five ways to protect your business from fraud
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 293 M - -
Net income 2021 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 5 103 M 5 103 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 591
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 105,52 $
Average target price 109,40 $
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Shannon A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION52.95%5 103
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%146 631
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 107
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%60 713
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.49%57 726
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.53%55 578