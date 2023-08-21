UMEME LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
List of abbreviations
i
Statement of directors' responsibilities
1
Report on review of interim condensed financial statements
2
Interim condensed financial statements:
Interim condensed statement of profit or loss
3
Interim condensed statement of comprehensive income
4
Interim condensed statement of financial position
5
Interim condensed statement of changes in equity
6
Interim condensed statement of cash flows
7
Notes to the interim condensed financial statements
8 - 34
Supplementary information to the interim condensed financial statements
35 - 39
Abbreviation
In full
ADB
African Development Bank
CWIP
Capital Work-in-Progress
EBITDA
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation
ECL
Expected Credit Losses
ECP
Electricity Connection Policy
EPS
Earnings Per Share
ERA
Electricity Regulatory Authority
DFI
Development Finance Institutions
GOU
Government of Uganda
GOU-TOU
Government of Uganda Time of Use
IAS
International Accounting Standard
ITA
Income Tax Act
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard
IVA
Independent Verification Agency
LAA
Lease and Assignment Agreement
No.
Number
NRCC
Non-Refundable Capital Contributions
NSE
Nairobi Securities Exchange
OBA
Output Based Aid
REP
Rural Electrification Program
SBU
Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited
SCB
Standard Chartered Bank
SIC
Standards Interpretations Committee
UDB
Uganda Development Bank
UEDCL
Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited
UETCL
Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited
URA
Uganda Revenue Authority
USD
United States Dollars
USE
Uganda Securities Exchange
Ushs
Uganda Shillings
WACC
Weighted Average Cost of Capital
i
UMEME LIMITED
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
The Uganda Securities Exchange Rules, 2003 require the directors to prepare interim financial reports for the first six months of a financial year, which show the state of the financial affairs of Umeme Limited (the ''Company") as at the end of the six-month period and of its operating results for that period.
The directors are ultimately responsible for the internal control of the Company. The directors delegate responsibility for internal control to management. Standards and systems of internal control are designed and implemented by management to provide reasonable assurance as to the integrity and reliability of the financial statements and to adequately safeguard, verify and maintain accountability of the Company's assets. Appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates are applied on a consistent basis and using the going concern basis. These systems and controls include the proper delegation of responsibilities within a clearly defined framework, effective accounting procedures and adequate segregation of duties.
The directors accept responsibility for the interim condensed financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records which may be relied upon in the preparation of interim condensed financial statements, as well as maintenance of adequate systems of internal financial control.
In line with the concession agreements, on 22 November 2022, GOU communicated to the Company that the concession which commenced on 1 March 2005 will continue to its natural end in March 2025, after which there will be no renewal. This is in line with the natural term of the concession agreement which ends on 28 February 2025 and the additional contractually allowed transition period of 30 days. The directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has the contractual rights and resources to continue in business for the remaining period until termination of the concession. Furthermore, the directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis.
The interim condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on …………………...
2023 and signed on its behalf by:
.........................……………..
………………………..……
Director
Director
1
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
TO THE DIRECTORS OF UMEME LIMITED
INTRODUCTION
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed statement of financial position of Umeme Limited (the ''Company'') as at 30 June 2023, and the related interim condensed statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim condensed financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes as set out on pages 3 to 34. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed financial information based on our review.
SCOPE OF REVIEW
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity''. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
CONCLUSION
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
………………………………….
Ernst & Young
Certified Public Accountants
Kampala, Uganda
......................................2023
2
