UMEME LIMITED

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

The Uganda Securities Exchange Rules, 2003 require the directors to prepare interim financial reports for the first six months of a financial year, which show the state of the financial affairs of Umeme Limited (the ''Company") as at the end of the six-month period and of its operating results for that period.

The directors are ultimately responsible for the internal control of the Company. The directors delegate responsibility for internal control to management. Standards and systems of internal control are designed and implemented by management to provide reasonable assurance as to the integrity and reliability of the financial statements and to adequately safeguard, verify and maintain accountability of the Company's assets. Appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates are applied on a consistent basis and using the going concern basis. These systems and controls include the proper delegation of responsibilities within a clearly defined framework, effective accounting procedures and adequate segregation of duties.

The directors accept responsibility for the interim condensed financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records which may be relied upon in the preparation of interim condensed financial statements, as well as maintenance of adequate systems of internal financial control.

In line with the concession agreements, on 22 November 2022, GOU communicated to the Company that the concession which commenced on 1 March 2005 will continue to its natural end in March 2025, after which there will be no renewal. This is in line with the natural term of the concession agreement which ends on 28 February 2025 and the additional contractually allowed transition period of 30 days. The directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has the contractual rights and resources to continue in business for the remaining period until termination of the concession. Furthermore, the directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis.

The interim condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on …………………...

2023 and signed on its behalf by: