The economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 effects with growth projected at 5.3% in the 2023/24 fiscal year. The increased economic activity and new connections to the grid have translated into an 8.3% increase in electricity demand for the six months to 30 June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Electricity sales to domestic households, commercial, medium industrial and large industrial customers, increased by 7%, 11%, 10% and 11% respectively.

In addition, the reduction of connection charges and the introduction of Uganda Development Bank's hybrid loan financing scheme has led to an increase in new customer applications and connections.

During the period an additional 72,411 customers were connected to the grid, compared to 56,547 in 2022 representing 28% growth, and increasing the customer base to 1.8 million.

The distribution efficiency for the period increased to 83%, compared to 81% achieved in 2022 on account of reduction in distribution losses to 16.7% from 17.1% for the same period in 2022 and a revenue collection rate of 98.9%.

During the period, we invested Ushs 41.9 billion in the distribution network for projects approved by the regulator aimed at improving customer experience. The projects are related to improving quality of electricity supply to our customers, enabling growth in demand, reduction in energy losses, network reconfiguration and digitization and continued roll out of prepaid metering.

Some of the projects being implemented include:

Dedicated lines to improve supply reliability to Referral Hospitals

Substations in Matugga, Hoima, Jinja, Kisugu, Mbarara and Mbale

UETCL integration and evacuation lines in Kasana, Luzira, Hoima

Various transformer injections across the country

New prepaid connections and prepayment retrofits

Geospatial Network Information System

Reliability improvement projects across the country

From a safety perspective, regrettably, we recorded seven fatalities on the distribution network arising from network interference and illegal operations by unauthorized people. We continue to implement mass sensitisation and public awareness initiatives focused on responsible use and associated risks of electricity. We appeal to the public to report unsafe network conditions, power theft, vandalism, or unauthorized network operations through any of our multiple service channels.