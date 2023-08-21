UMEME LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Umeme Limited is pleased to present its unaudited interim condensed financial results for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 effects with growth projected at 5.3% in the 2023/24 fiscal year. The increased economic activity and new connections to the grid have translated into an 8.3% increase in electricity demand for the six months to 30 June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Electricity sales to domestic households, commercial, medium industrial and large industrial customers, increased by 7%, 11%, 10% and 11% respectively.

In addition, the reduction of connection charges and the introduction of Uganda Development Bank's hybrid loan financing scheme has led to an increase in new customer applications and connections.

During the period an additional 72,411 customers were connected to the grid, compared to 56,547 in 2022 representing 28% growth, and increasing the customer base to 1.8 million.

The distribution efficiency for the period increased to 83%, compared to 81% achieved in 2022 on account of reduction in distribution losses to 16.7% from 17.1% for the same period in 2022 and a revenue collection rate of 98.9%.

During the period, we invested Ushs 41.9 billion in the distribution network for projects approved by the regulator aimed at improving customer experience. The projects are related to improving quality of electricity supply to our customers, enabling growth in demand, reduction in energy losses, network reconfiguration and digitization and continued roll out of prepaid metering.

Some of the projects being implemented include:

  • Dedicated lines to improve supply reliability to Referral Hospitals
  • Substations in Matugga, Hoima, Jinja, Kisugu, Mbarara and Mbale
  • UETCL integration and evacuation lines in Kasana, Luzira, Hoima
  • Various transformer injections across the country
  • New prepaid connections and prepayment retrofits
  • Geospatial Network Information System
  • Reliability improvement projects across the country

From a safety perspective, regrettably, we recorded seven fatalities on the distribution network arising from network interference and illegal operations by unauthorized people. We continue to implement mass sensitisation and public awareness initiatives focused on responsible use and associated risks of electricity. We appeal to the public to report unsafe network conditions, power theft, vandalism, or unauthorized network operations through any of our multiple service channels.

Performance comparisons are stated on a year-on-year basis comparing the six (6) months to 30th June 2023 with the similar period to 30thJune 2022.

Revenues: Revenues increased by 19.9 % to Ushs 1,076 billion compared to Ushs 897 billion in 2022. The growth in revenues is attributable to an 8.3% growth in electricity sales, underlying pricing and provision of construction services.

Operating Costs: Reduced slightly by 2.6% to Ushs 112 billion compared to Ushs 115 billion in 2022. The reduction is attributed to operating efficiencies, technology uptake and optimised supply chains. The reduction in global and country inflation contained cost escalations during the period.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA): Increased by 49.7% to Ushs 244 billion due to the 28% increase in gross profit and 2.6% reduction in operating costs.

Amortization and Profit After Tax: As the natural term of the concession is coming to its end in March 2025, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) require alignment of the amortization to the shorter of the remaining contract duration or underlying useful

life of the assets in generation of economic benefits to the Company. Consequently, the amortization charge for the period increased to Ushs 210 billion compared to Ushs 79 billion of 2022.

The resultant profit for the period reduced to Ushs 13.2 billion compared to Ushs 64.4 billion of 2022.

Cashflows: Net operating cashflow increased by 18% to Ushs 221 billion supported by cash collections, operating profits, optimized working capital and financing costs during the period. We invested Ushs 41.9 billion (US$ 11 million) in the distribution network. The capital investment programme prioritized projects relating to strengthening the distribution network and improving power reliability to our customers.

Debt: Term loans as of 30th June 2023 reduced by 72% to Ushs 74 billion (US$ 20.4 million) from Ushs 268 billion (US$ 71.2 million) at 30th June 2022 following the scheduled repayment of the term loans over the period. The final scheduled repayment of term loans is in December 2023.

Dividends: Based on the performance during the period, the directors recommend an interim dividend of Ushs 24.0 per share payable on or about 29th February 2024. The book closure date for entitlement to the dividend shall be 9th February 2024.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements

For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

Revenue from contracts with

customers

1,075,690

896,999

Cost of sales

(719,797)

(618,571)

Gross Profit

355,893

278,428

Repair and maintenance

expenses

(10,882)

(16,343)

Administration expenses

(100,986)

(98,766)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(495)

15,612

Decrease in expected credit

losses

-

(475)

Operating Profit Before

Amortisation, Impairment,

Interest And Tax

243,530

178,456

Amortisation and impairment of

intangible assets

(210,197)

(78,518)

Operating Profit

33,333

99,938

Finance income

8,953

10,467

Finance costs

(25,619)

(17,626)

Profit Before Tax

16,667

92,779

Income tax charge

(3,477)

(28,403)

Profit for the period

13,190

64,376

Basic and diluted earnings per

Ushs

Ushs

share

8.1

39.6

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

Profit for the period

13,190

64,376

Other comprehensive income

that may be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods

(net of tax):

Exchange differences on

translation from functional

currency

(15,887)

71,755

Total comprehensive (loss)/

income for the period, net of tax

(2,697)

136,131

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

30 JUNE 2023

31 DECEMBER 2022

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

679,150

771,996

Other financial asset: Buy out

amount

921,437

1,008,916

Concession financial asset

336,569

340,121

1,937,156

2,121,033

Current assets

Inventories

76,527

66,157

Contract assets

40,459

42,210

Trade and other receivables

283,837

279,344

Prepayments

31,455

16,224

Bank balances

42,347

46,098

474,625

450,033

Total Assets

2,411,781

2,571,066

Equity And Liabilities

Equity

Issued capital

27,748

27,748

Share premium

70,292

70,292

Retained earnings

611,135

701,711

Translation reserve

194,410

210,297

903,585

1,010,048

Non-current liabilities

Concession financial obligation

336,569

340,121

Deferred tax liability

201,416

239,450

537,985

579,571

Current liabilities

Borrowings: current portion

74,286

176,631

Customer security deposits

11

11

Contract liabilities

106,250

91,788

Accrued expenses

12,834

17,165

Provisions

870

881

Trade and other payables

690,857

532,160

Current Income tax payable

41,460

34,950

Bank overdrafts

43,643

127,861

970,211

981,447

Total equity and liabilities

2,411,781

2,571,066

INTERIM CONDENSED SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS

ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

Net cash flows from operating

activities

221,275

187,439

Investing activities

Purchase of intangible assets

(41,862)

(55,903)

Net cash flows used in investing

activities

(41,862)

(55,903)

Financing activities

Repayment of principal on term

loans

(101,547)

(90,384)

Net cash flows used in financing

activities

(101,547)

(90,384)

Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents

77,866

41,152

Cash and cash equivalents at 1

January

(81,774)

(44,885)

Translation differences

2,601

(11,652)

Cash and cash equivalents at

30 June

(1,307)

(15,385)

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

ISSUED

SHARE

RETAINED

TRANSLATION

TOTAL

CAPITAL

PREMIUM

EARNINGS

RESERVE

EQUITY

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

(Ushs million)

At 1 January 2022

27,748

70,292

641,310

153,804

893,154

Profit for the

period

-

-

64,376

-

64,376

Other

comprehensive

income, net of tax

-

-

-

71,755

71,755

Total other

comprehensive -

income, net of tax

-

-

64,376

71,755

136,131

Dividend declared

-

-

(87,814)

-

(87,814)

At 30 June 2022

- unaudited

27,748

70,292

617,872

225,559

941,471

At 1 January 2023

27,748

70,292

701,711

210,297

1,010,048

Profit for the

period

-

-

13,190

-

13,190

Other

comprehensive

loss, net of tax

-

-

-

(15,887)

(15,887)

Total other

comprehensive

income/(loss), net

of tax

-

-

13,190

(15,887)

(2,697)

Dividend declared

-

-

(103,766)

-

(103,766)

At 30 June 2023

- unaudited

27,748

70,292

611,135

194,410

903,585

REVIEW AND APPROVAL

The unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2023 were reviewed by Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants of Uganda. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 18th August 2023, and were signed on its behalf by:

Chairman

Managing Director

Patrick Bitature

Selestino Babungi

Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements

For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

