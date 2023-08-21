UMEME LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Umeme Limited is pleased to present its unaudited interim condensed financial results for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
FINANCIAL REVIEW
The economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 effects with growth projected at 5.3% in the 2023/24 fiscal year. The increased economic activity and new connections to the grid have translated into an 8.3% increase in electricity demand for the six months to 30 June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
Electricity sales to domestic households, commercial, medium industrial and large industrial customers, increased by 7%, 11%, 10% and 11% respectively.
In addition, the reduction of connection charges and the introduction of Uganda Development Bank's hybrid loan financing scheme has led to an increase in new customer applications and connections.
During the period an additional 72,411 customers were connected to the grid, compared to 56,547 in 2022 representing 28% growth, and increasing the customer base to 1.8 million.
The distribution efficiency for the period increased to 83%, compared to 81% achieved in 2022 on account of reduction in distribution losses to 16.7% from 17.1% for the same period in 2022 and a revenue collection rate of 98.9%.
During the period, we invested Ushs 41.9 billion in the distribution network for projects approved by the regulator aimed at improving customer experience. The projects are related to improving quality of electricity supply to our customers, enabling growth in demand, reduction in energy losses, network reconfiguration and digitization and continued roll out of prepaid metering.
Some of the projects being implemented include:
- Dedicated lines to improve supply reliability to Referral Hospitals
- Substations in Matugga, Hoima, Jinja, Kisugu, Mbarara and Mbale
- UETCL integration and evacuation lines in Kasana, Luzira, Hoima
- Various transformer injections across the country
- New prepaid connections and prepayment retrofits
- Geospatial Network Information System
- Reliability improvement projects across the country
From a safety perspective, regrettably, we recorded seven fatalities on the distribution network arising from network interference and illegal operations by unauthorized people. We continue to implement mass sensitisation and public awareness initiatives focused on responsible use and associated risks of electricity. We appeal to the public to report unsafe network conditions, power theft, vandalism, or unauthorized network operations through any of our multiple service channels.
Performance comparisons are stated on a year-on-year basis comparing the six (6) months to 30th June 2023 with the similar period to 30thJune 2022.
Revenues: Revenues increased by 19.9 % to Ushs 1,076 billion compared to Ushs 897 billion in 2022. The growth in revenues is attributable to an 8.3% growth in electricity sales, underlying pricing and provision of construction services.
Operating Costs: Reduced slightly by 2.6% to Ushs 112 billion compared to Ushs 115 billion in 2022. The reduction is attributed to operating efficiencies, technology uptake and optimised supply chains. The reduction in global and country inflation contained cost escalations during the period.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA): Increased by 49.7% to Ushs 244 billion due to the 28% increase in gross profit and 2.6% reduction in operating costs.
Amortization and Profit After Tax: As the natural term of the concession is coming to its end in March 2025, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) require alignment of the amortization to the shorter of the remaining contract duration or underlying useful
life of the assets in generation of economic benefits to the Company. Consequently, the amortization charge for the period increased to Ushs 210 billion compared to Ushs 79 billion of 2022.
The resultant profit for the period reduced to Ushs 13.2 billion compared to Ushs 64.4 billion of 2022.
Cashflows: Net operating cashflow increased by 18% to Ushs 221 billion supported by cash collections, operating profits, optimized working capital and financing costs during the period. We invested Ushs 41.9 billion (US$ 11 million) in the distribution network. The capital investment programme prioritized projects relating to strengthening the distribution network and improving power reliability to our customers.
Debt: Term loans as of 30th June 2023 reduced by 72% to Ushs 74 billion (US$ 20.4 million) from Ushs 268 billion (US$ 71.2 million) at 30th June 2022 following the scheduled repayment of the term loans over the period. The final scheduled repayment of term loans is in December 2023.
Dividends: Based on the performance during the period, the directors recommend an interim dividend of Ushs 24.0 per share payable on or about 29th February 2024. The book closure date for entitlement to the dividend shall be 9th February 2024.
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
Revenue from contracts with
customers
1,075,690
896,999
Cost of sales
(719,797)
(618,571)
Gross Profit
355,893
278,428
Repair and maintenance
expenses
(10,882)
(16,343)
Administration expenses
(100,986)
(98,766)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(495)
15,612
Decrease in expected credit
losses
-
(475)
Operating Profit Before
Amortisation, Impairment,
Interest And Tax
243,530
178,456
Amortisation and impairment of
intangible assets
(210,197)
(78,518)
Operating Profit
33,333
99,938
Finance income
8,953
10,467
Finance costs
(25,619)
(17,626)
Profit Before Tax
16,667
92,779
Income tax charge
(3,477)
(28,403)
Profit for the period
13,190
64,376
Basic and diluted earnings per
Ushs
Ushs
share
8.1
39.6
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
Profit for the period
13,190
64,376
Other comprehensive income
that may be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods
(net of tax):
Exchange differences on
translation from functional
currency
(15,887)
71,755
Total comprehensive (loss)/
income for the period, net of tax
(2,697)
136,131
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
30 JUNE 2023
31 DECEMBER 2022
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
679,150
771,996
Other financial asset: Buy out
amount
921,437
1,008,916
Concession financial asset
336,569
340,121
1,937,156
2,121,033
Current assets
Inventories
76,527
66,157
Contract assets
40,459
42,210
Trade and other receivables
283,837
279,344
Prepayments
31,455
16,224
Bank balances
42,347
46,098
474,625
450,033
Total Assets
2,411,781
2,571,066
Equity And Liabilities
Equity
Issued capital
27,748
27,748
Share premium
70,292
70,292
Retained earnings
611,135
701,711
Translation reserve
194,410
210,297
903,585
1,010,048
Non-current liabilities
Concession financial obligation
336,569
340,121
Deferred tax liability
201,416
239,450
537,985
579,571
Current liabilities
Borrowings: current portion
74,286
176,631
Customer security deposits
11
11
Contract liabilities
106,250
91,788
Accrued expenses
12,834
17,165
Provisions
870
881
Trade and other payables
690,857
532,160
Current Income tax payable
41,460
34,950
Bank overdrafts
43,643
127,861
970,211
981,447
Total equity and liabilities
2,411,781
2,571,066
INTERIM CONDENSED SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS
ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
Net cash flows from operating
activities
221,275
187,439
Investing activities
Purchase of intangible assets
(41,862)
(55,903)
Net cash flows used in investing
activities
(41,862)
(55,903)
Financing activities
Repayment of principal on term
loans
(101,547)
(90,384)
Net cash flows used in financing
activities
(101,547)
(90,384)
Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
77,866
41,152
Cash and cash equivalents at 1
January
(81,774)
(44,885)
Translation differences
2,601
(11,652)
Cash and cash equivalents at
30 June
(1,307)
(15,385)
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
ISSUED
SHARE
RETAINED
TRANSLATION
TOTAL
CAPITAL
PREMIUM
EARNINGS
RESERVE
EQUITY
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
(Ushs million)
At 1 January 2022
27,748
70,292
641,310
153,804
893,154
Profit for the
period
-
-
64,376
-
64,376
Other
comprehensive
income, net of tax
-
-
-
71,755
71,755
Total other
comprehensive -
income, net of tax
-
-
64,376
71,755
136,131
Dividend declared
-
-
(87,814)
-
(87,814)
At 30 June 2022
- unaudited
27,748
70,292
617,872
225,559
941,471
At 1 January 2023
27,748
70,292
701,711
210,297
1,010,048
Profit for the
period
-
-
13,190
-
13,190
Other
comprehensive
loss, net of tax
-
-
-
(15,887)
(15,887)
Total other
comprehensive
income/(loss), net
of tax
-
-
13,190
(15,887)
(2,697)
Dividend declared
-
-
(103,766)
-
(103,766)
At 30 June 2023
- unaudited
27,748
70,292
611,135
194,410
903,585
REVIEW AND APPROVAL
The unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2023 were reviewed by Ernst & Young, Certified Public Accountants of Uganda. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 18th August 2023, and were signed on its behalf by:
Chairman
Managing Director
Patrick Bitature
Selestino Babungi
